C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares got his 10th goal of 2016-17 Friday in a 5-1 win over Buffalo. It was also his fourth power-play marker of the year. Tavares appeared to be banged up going into the contest, but it didn't stop him from playing. He has 24 points in 33 games.

2 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson found the back of the net in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. Nelson opened the scoring at the 9:32 mark of the first period. Unfortunately for the Islanders, that's the only time they'd hold the lead in the game. The 25-year-old has seven goals and 11 assists in 28 games this season. Nikolay Kulemin also scored for the Islanders tonight.

3 Casey Cizikas I.L.

Casey Cizikas will be out indefinitely with an upper body injury. As coach Jack Capuano said, "Casey (upper body) is going to be a little while. He hasn't even hit the ice yet, so we don't expect him anytime soon." That's a tough loss for the Islanders as Cizikas has been perhaps the game's best lower-six centermen for years. Through 29 games this season he has four goals and 13 points in 29 games with 18 PIMs and 71 hits to his credit.

4 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski (concussion) is on the injured non-roster list. Grabovski failed his physical due to concussion symptoms that have been bothering him since last season. There's no known timetable for his recovery, which is to be expected when it comes to a concussion.

LW 1 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals. Ladd got off to a terrible start with his team, but he's finally showing signs of life. He's now picked up three goals in his last two games. Ladd didn't come away with a game-winning goal tonight, but both markers gave his team the lead (2-1, 3-2). The Islanders forward has seven goals and three assists in 34 games.

2 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee has 11 goals in his last 14 games. That run dates back to Nov. 23 and is the most markers that any player has scored over that span. However, Lee's recent run has been counterbalanced by the fact that he scored just one goal over his first 18 contests. "Things are going right, right now," said Lee. "I’ve been getting the bounces, I’ve been in the right places at the right times, recently. I’ve found my way a little bit and when we combine that with wins, it really is a lot of fun." It will be interesting to see where Lee ends up by the conclusion of this season. He's not going to be able to maintain his recent pace, but hopefully his early season slump wasn't representative of him either. After all is said and done, there's a decent chance he'll finish around his career-high of 25 goals.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier netted his fourth goal of the season Friday night. Beauvillier opened the scoring in 5-1 win against Buffalo. He has found the back of the net two times in the last three games.

4 Nikolay Kulemin Active

Nikolay Kulemin is on a three-game point streak. Kulemin registered an assist in the Islanders' 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo. He has three goals and eight points in 28 contests in 2016-17.

5 Shane Prince Active

Shane Prince picked up his fourth goal of the season during Thursday's 3-0 win over the Capitals. Prince is now up to four goals and eight points in 16 games this season. It's almost as if they should play him more often.

RW 1 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Strome did all his damage in the second period, as his goal made it 2-0 at the 14:36 mark of the frame. He also helped set up John Tavares' goal (3-0) less than five minutes later. The 23-year-old has five goals and five assists in 30 games this season.

2 Jason Chimera Active

You're always told to just go to the net, and that's exactly what Jason Chimera did. The veteran winger took a puck off his leg from Brock Nelson for his third goal over his last four games. Chimera is now up to four goals and nine points in 25 games this season. They also to learn from your elders, for what it's worth.

3 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey recorded two assists in the Islanders' 4-2 win against Boston Tuesday night. Bailey has five goals and 20 points in 32 contests in 2016-17. If he maintains this pace of 51 points then he'll be shattering his current career-high of 41.

4 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck registered an assist in the Islanders' 4-2 loss to Washington on Tuesday. Clutterbuck has two goals and 10 points in 27 contests in 2016-17. He recently inked a five-year, $17.5 million extension with the Islanders, which will begin next season.

5 Stephen Gionta Active

Stephen Gionta will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Washington Capitals. Gionta was recalled late last week, but was made a healthy scratch in Friday's game against Buffalo. He'll be back in the press box tonight. Thomas Greiss will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Alan Quine Active

Alan Quine will tag in for Anthony Beauvillier against Chicago on Thursday. Quine will center New York's third line between Andrew Ladd and Jason Chimera. Through 18 games this season Quine has posted just three points along with 12 blocks and 29 hits. Or about as much production as his linemates.

D 1 Johnny Boychuk Active

The Islanders will get Johnny Boychuk back against the Blues on Thursday. The veteran defender has posted four goals and nine points this season with 54 blocks and 56 hits in 24 games this season. Get him back in your lineup.

2 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy ended his personal five-game point drought with a helper during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers. Leddy is now up to seven helpers and 11 points through 24 games this season. He's well on-pace to surpass his career highs of 10 goals and 40 points, both set with the Islanders.

3 Travis Hamonic Active

Travis Hamonic had a pair of assists Friday versus Buffalo in a 5-1 win. He has contributed six helpers in the past eight contests to give him 10 on the year. Hamonic has 12 points and a minus-13 rating in 30 appearances this year.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey scored the winner Monday in overtime to give the Islanders a 2-1 win over Calgary. It was Hickey's second of the season and it came at a perfect time for the struggling Islanders who badly needed a win. Hickey has been playing solid hockey but is not an offensive weapon as 22 points is the best NHL season he has ever had. He shouldn't be in your lineup but if he was on Monday, you got a nice bonus.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg picked up two assists in a 5-1 victory versus Buffalo on Friday. He has contributed two assists in one game three times this season, but this was his first multi-point performance since Nov. 5. Seidenberg has chipped in four goals and eight helpers in 26 contests.

6 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan potted his second goal in 33 games Friday night in a 5-1 win against Buffalo. He didn't have a point in his previous 14 matches. De Haan has eight points this season.

7 Adam Pelech I.L.

Adam Pelech (upper body) was on the ice again on Monday. The NHL roster freeze is now in effect, so Pelech can't be sent down until Dec. 28, if the Islanders wish to do so at all. It's possible that he'll return to the Islanders' lineup on Friday.

8 Ryan Pulock I.L.

Ryan Pulock (broken foot) has been skating but is not close to returning to action. Pulock is with the Islanders as they embark on a California road trip but will continue to get in some conditioning without playing as he closes in on a return. He was injured in his first game back from the minors so he has no stats this season.

G 1 Jaroslav Halak Active

Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Capitals. This was Halak's first win since December 6th and just his sixth one on the year. The Islanders never trailed in this game, but it was always close. Halak now owns a 3.12 goals-against-average and a .907 save percentage. Head coach Jack Capuano basically confirmed that the hot goalie will start for his team. That kind of unpredictability gives Halak's fantasy value a hit.

2 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss allowed one goal on 29 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Greiss will head into the Christmas break with wins in back-to-back games. He's given up three goals in those outings. Greiss has an 8-5-0 record with a 2.49 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage.