Andrew Ladd | Winger | #16

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/12/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (4) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Andrew Ladd scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals.
Ladd got off to a terrible start with his team, but he's finally showing signs of life. He's now picked up three goals in his last two games. Ladd didn't come away with a game-winning goal tonight, but both markers gave his team the lead (2-1, 3-2). The Islanders forward has seven goals and three assists in 34 games. Dec 27 - 10:33 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
33538-10200000154.093
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005CAR296511043100043.140
2006CAR6511102114621003109.101
2007CHI63141630133514001131.107
2008CHI82153449262801012195.077
2009CHI8217213826701001148.115
2010WPG81293059-103999212195.149
2011WPG82282250-86448006265.106
2012WPG48182846102233004121.149
2013WPG7823315485748022189.122
2014WPG81243862972910016224.107
2015CHI78252146-1345104203181.138
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23BUF110110000002.500
Dec 20@ BOS1000-12000000.000
Dec 18OTT1000-30000000.000
Dec 16@ BUF100002000005.000
Dec 15CHI110110000006.167
Dec 13WAS1000-20000000.000
Dec 10@ CLM1000-22000001.000
Dec 8STL1000-10000001.000
Dec 6NYR1101000000111.000
Dec 4DET1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Casey Cizikas
4Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Jason Chimera
3Josh Bailey
4Cal Clutterbuck
5Stephen Gionta
6Alan Quine
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Adam Pelech
8Ryan Pulock
G1Jaroslav Halak
2Thomas Greiss
3Jean-Francois Berube
 

 