Player Page

Roster

Henrik Lundqvist | Goalie | #30

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (34) / 3/2/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 188
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 7 (205) / NYR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Henrik Lundqvist will return to his throne Saturday against the Avalanche.
Despite his struggles, Lundqvist's December numbers aren't so bad. He's 4-2 with 17 goals against and a .914 save percentage in seven games. He's dominated Western foes this season, going 8-2 with 20 goals against and a .930 SV% in 11 games. Dec 31 - 1:37 PM
Source: Brett Cyrgalis on Twitter
More Henrik Lundqvist Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2513851581572.47673616.9151
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2005NYR53311230120921162.2414851369.9222
2006NYR70410937220821602.3419271767.9175
2007NYR724305372401041602.2318231663.91210
2008NYR70415338250731682.4320071839.9163
2009NYR734204352701091672.3821091942.9214
2010NYR68400736270541522.2819651813.92311
2011NYR62375439180571231.9717531630.9308
2012NYR4325752416036882.0511901102.9262
2013NYR63365533240521442.3618101666.9205
2014NYR46274330130331032.2513291226.9225
2015NYR65377235210781562.4819441788.9204
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 29@ ARI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27OTT0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23MIN125000049.60139.6920
Dec 20@ PIT0000000.0000.0000
Dec 18NJ165100021.853129.9350
Dec 17@ NAS16510001.923231.9690
Dec 15@ DAL15410000.0027271.0000
Dec 13CHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 11NJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 9@ CHI0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
6Brandon Pirri
7Marek Hrivik
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Dan Girardi
3Kevin Klein
4Marc Staal
5Nick Holden
6Adam Clendening
7Steven Kampfer
8Brady Skjei
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
 

 