Al Montoya | Goalie | #35

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (31) / 2/13/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 209
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (6) / NYR
Contract: view contract details
Al Montoya is once again a winner in the National Hockey League.
Since allowing 10 goals to Columbus on Nov. 4th, Montoya had gone 0-3-1 with 11 goals against and a .903 save percentage. Tonight, he's once again a winner, as he stopped 31 of 33 shots including seven of eight on the kill. Montoya's seasonal numbers now stand at 4-4-2 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.74 GAA. Dec 30 - 1:18 AM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
10574342272.82286259.9061
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2008ARI52593100092.08120111.9251
2010NYI21115495051462.39585539.9211
2011NYI311720911053893.10832743.8930
2012WPG735131000172.91168151.8991
2013WPG281541138031592.30737678.9202
2014FLA2097767021493.01453404.8920
2015FLA251351127032492.18608559.9190
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 28@ TB0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23@ CLM158010022.072422.9170
Dec 22MIN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20ANA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17@ WAS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 16SJ13100000.00551.0000
Dec 12BOS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 10COL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 8NJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 6@ STL163000032.863128.9030

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Tomas Plekanec
3David Desharnais
4Brian Flynn
5Mike McCarron
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Phillip Danault
4Artturi Lehkonen
5Daniel Carr
6Chris Terry
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Alexander Radulov
3Torrey Mitchell
4Paul Byron
5Sven Andrighetto
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Greg Pateryn
7Mark Barberio
8Ryan Johnston
9Zach Redmond
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 