|Pos
|Role
|Name
|C
|1
|Alex Galchenyuk
Sidelined
Alex Galchenyuk (knee) skated back in Brossard on Tuesday.
It was his first time on the ice since he suffered a knee injury earlier this month. Galchenyuk is in the third week of a six-to-eight week timeline.
Dec 27
|2
|Tomas Plekanec
Active
Tomas Plekanec scored for just the third time in 2016-17 Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
He got the game-winning goal on the power play. It was Montreal's second goal on the man advantage in 23 opportunities over the past seven games.
Dec 21
|3
|David Desharnais
I.L.
David Desharnais (knee) skated for the first time Tuesday since he was injured.
He was on the ice back at Montreal's practice facility with the team on the road. Desharnais hasn't played since Dec. 6 because of a knee injury.
Dec 27
|4
|Brian Flynn
Active
After a nine game absence with an upper-body injury, Brian Flynn will return to Montreal's lineup Friday night in San Jose.
Flynn is slated to skate to the right of Phillip Danault and Torrey Mitchell on the fourth line. In 76 games over the last two season with the Habs, the veteran forward has just 12 points.
Dec 2
|5
|Mike McCarron
Active
Michael McCarron will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Boston Bruins.
McCarron was called up from the minors late last week, but he still hasn't suited up in a game during this call up. The 21-year-old scored a goal and an assist in 20 games with the Canadiens last season. Mark Barberio will also watch the game from the press box.
Dec 12
|LW
|1
|Max Pacioretty
Active
Max Pacioretty stayed hot as Montreal came back to beat Florida 3-2 in overtime on Thursday.
Pacioretty has points in four of his last five games, which includes the goal and assist he picked up in the victory. He has three goals and five points during the span as well. For the season, Montreal's captain has 15 goals and 30 points in 36 games.
Dec 30
|2
|Andrew Shaw
I.L.
Andrew Shaw (concussion) didn't travel with the team on the road.
He will continue to rehab in Brossard at Montreal's practice facility. Shaw has been out of action since Dec. 12 because of a concussion.
Dec 27
|3
|Phillip Danault
Active
Credit Phillip Danault for Montreal's 3-2 overtime win over Florida on Thursday.
It was Danault's first tally in eight games, giving him seven goals and 16 points in 36 games so far this season.
Dec 30
|4
|Artturi Lehkonen
Active
Artturi Lehkonen found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota.
He scored his seventh goal of the season to extend his point streak to three games. Lehkonen has two goals and one assist during that time. He has nine points in 24 contests.
Dec 23
|5
|Daniel Carr
Active
Daniel Carr will be a healthy scratch against the Sharks on Friday.
Through the first 34 games of his NHL career, Carr has posted just seven goals and 11 points. Which includes two points in 11 games this season. It doesn't seem as though he's found his way with the big boys just yet.
Dec 2
|6
|Chris Terry
Active
Chris Terry scored his second goal of the season Wednesday night in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
He has contributed two goals and one assist in the past four games. Terry has four points in 10 appearances with Montreal this year.
Dec 29
|RW
|1
|Brendan Gallagher
Active
Brendan Gallagher snapped his 14-game goal drought during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
Wow, it'd been since Nov. 26th versus Detroit since Gallagher lit the lamp. In that time he posted just five helpers, and none over his last seven games. Hopefully this is exactly what the talented winger needs to catch fire. He has six goals and 18 points in 36 games this season.
Dec 30
|2
|Alexander Radulov
Active
Alexander Radulov, owner of a pint sized two-game point streak.
Radulov picked up his 18th helper of the season, giving him 25 points in 34 games so far this season. He has three points over his last two games as well. Fortunately, his efforts went a ways towards Montreal's 3-2 overtime win over Florida.
Dec 30
|3
|Torrey Mitchell
Active
Torrey Mitchell has produced two goals and two assists in the last three games.
The three-game point streak has come with Mitchell on a line between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. He has 11 points in 29 games this campaign.
Dec 13
|4
|Paul Byron
Active
Paul Byron potted his 11th goal of the season Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over Anaheim.
In doing so, he matched the career high he set in 2015-16 after 62 contests. Byron reached 11 goals in just 32 games this year. He also added an assist Tuesday to give him 19 points.
Dec 21
|5
|Sven Andrighetto
Active
Recent recall Sven Andrighetto will sit out Wednesday when the Montreal Canadiens visit the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Sitting out Wednesday's contest along with Andrighetto are Joel Hanley, Ryan Johnston. Not likely to make many adjustments due to the trio of players here.
Dec 28
|D
|1
|Shea Weber
Active
Shea Weber scored a power play goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
He snapped his 14-game goalless drought in the process. Weber had an up and down night to say the least. His turnover in the defensive zone led to Tampa Bay's first goal (1-1), but responded by restoring the Canadiens' lead just minutes later (2-1). Weber was also on the ice for Tampa Bay's second goal and he was in the penalty box when the Lightning tied the game at three in the dying minutes. The Canadiens defenseman finished the game with a minus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, two shots and three hits over 25:06 of ice time. Weber's up to nine goals and 11 assists in 35 games.
Dec 28
|2
|Andrei Markov
I.L.
Andrei Markov has been ruled out of Montreal's next three games with a lower-body injury.
That will sideline him for the rest of 2016. Coach Michel Therrien thinks there is a good a chance Markov will be available to return on Montreal's road trip to begin January.
Dec 27
|3
|Nathan Beaulieu
Active
Nathan Beaulieu (neck) will be in the Canadiens' lineup on Thursday.
Beaulieu was sidelined for six straight games. He has a goal and five assists in 20 games this season.
Dec 8
|4
|Alexei Emelin
Active
Alexei Emelin will be back in the Canadiens' lineup Wednesday when the team faces off against the Lightning.
He took a few days off to be with his wife who gave birth to a baby girl. If you need Emelin, it is safe to activate him.
Dec 25
|5
|Jeff Petry
Active
Jeff Petry found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Petry cut the Blue Jackets' lead to 2-1 in the third frame, but that's as close as the Canadiens would come to tying the game. The Canadiens defenseman has been red-hot of late. He's picked up eight points in his last seven contests. He's up to eight goals and nine assists in 33 games. Chris Terry and Mark Barberio registered the assists on Montreal's only goal.
Dec 23
|6
|Greg Pateryn
I.L.
Montreal placed Greg Pateryn on I/R with a fractured ankle on Saturday.
He's still expected to out until about mid-February. This is just a move to free up some cap space.
Dec 11
|7
|Mark Barberio
Active
Mark Barberio played against Washington Saturday night.
He has been in and out of the Habs' lineup this season but drew in at the expense of Zach Redmond Saturday night. Needless to say, Barberio has no fantasy value.
Dec 18
|8
|Ryan Johnston
Active
Ryan Johnston has been brought up by Montreal.
The Canadiens don't expect to have Andrei Markov back this week, so Johnston will likely serve as an extra. He has six points and a minus-11 rating in 23 games with AHL St. John's.
Dec 27
|9
|Zach Redmond
Active
Zach Redmond will be a healthy scratch Thursday night.
Redmond is coming out of the lineup after playing in four straight games. He has four assists in eight contests this season.
Dec 29
|G
|1
|Carey Price
Active
Carey Price allowed four goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 OT loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Canadiens appeared to be in control of the game heading into the third period, as they had a 3-1 advantage. Unfortunately for them, they watched Tampa Bay dominate the last 20 minutes. In overtime, Tyler Johnson beat Price for his second goal of the game. Price has an 18-5-3 record with a 1.99 goals-against-average and a .931 save percentage in 2016-17.
Dec 28
|2
|Al Montoya
Active
Al Montoya is once again a winner in the National Hockey League.
Since allowing 10 goals to Columbus on Nov. 4th, Montoya had gone 0-3-1 with 11 goals against and a .903 save percentage. Tonight, he's once again a winner, as he stopped 31 of 33 shots including seven of eight on the kill. Montoya's seasonal numbers now stand at 4-4-2 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.74 GAA.
Dec 30