C 1 Alex Galchenyuk Sidelined

Alex Galchenyuk (knee) skated back in Brossard on Tuesday. It was his first time on the ice since he suffered a knee injury earlier this month. Galchenyuk is in the third week of a six-to-eight week timeline.

2 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec scored for just the third time in 2016-17 Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. He got the game-winning goal on the power play. It was Montreal's second goal on the man advantage in 23 opportunities over the past seven games.

3 David Desharnais I.L.

David Desharnais (knee) skated for the first time Tuesday since he was injured. He was on the ice back at Montreal's practice facility with the team on the road. Desharnais hasn't played since Dec. 6 because of a knee injury.

4 Brian Flynn Active

After a nine game absence with an upper-body injury, Brian Flynn will return to Montreal's lineup Friday night in San Jose. Flynn is slated to skate to the right of Phillip Danault and Torrey Mitchell on the fourth line. In 76 games over the last two season with the Habs, the veteran forward has just 12 points.

5 Mike McCarron Active

Michael McCarron will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Boston Bruins. McCarron was called up from the minors late last week, but he still hasn't suited up in a game during this call up. The 21-year-old scored a goal and an assist in 20 games with the Canadiens last season. Mark Barberio will also watch the game from the press box.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty stayed hot as Montreal came back to beat Florida 3-2 in overtime on Thursday. Pacioretty has points in four of his last five games, which includes the goal and assist he picked up in the victory. He has three goals and five points during the span as well. For the season, Montreal's captain has 15 goals and 30 points in 36 games.

2 Andrew Shaw I.L.

Andrew Shaw (concussion) didn't travel with the team on the road. He will continue to rehab in Brossard at Montreal's practice facility. Shaw has been out of action since Dec. 12 because of a concussion.

3 Phillip Danault Active

Credit Phillip Danault for Montreal's 3-2 overtime win over Florida on Thursday. It was Danault's first tally in eight games, giving him seven goals and 16 points in 36 games so far this season.

4 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota. He scored his seventh goal of the season to extend his point streak to three games. Lehkonen has two goals and one assist during that time. He has nine points in 24 contests.

5 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr will be a healthy scratch against the Sharks on Friday. Through the first 34 games of his NHL career, Carr has posted just seven goals and 11 points. Which includes two points in 11 games this season. It doesn't seem as though he's found his way with the big boys just yet.

6 Chris Terry Active

Chris Terry scored his second goal of the season Wednesday night in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. He has contributed two goals and one assist in the past four games. Terry has four points in 10 appearances with Montreal this year.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brendan Gallagher snapped his 14-game goal drought during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Panthers. Wow, it'd been since Nov. 26th versus Detroit since Gallagher lit the lamp. In that time he posted just five helpers, and none over his last seven games. Hopefully this is exactly what the talented winger needs to catch fire. He has six goals and 18 points in 36 games this season.

2 Alexander Radulov Active

Alexander Radulov, owner of a pint sized two-game point streak. Radulov picked up his 18th helper of the season, giving him 25 points in 34 games so far this season. He has three points over his last two games as well. Fortunately, his efforts went a ways towards Montreal's 3-2 overtime win over Florida.

3 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell has produced two goals and two assists in the last three games. The three-game point streak has come with Mitchell on a line between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. He has 11 points in 29 games this campaign.

4 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron potted his 11th goal of the season Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over Anaheim. In doing so, he matched the career high he set in 2015-16 after 62 contests. Byron reached 11 goals in just 32 games this year. He also added an assist Tuesday to give him 19 points.

5 Sven Andrighetto Active

Recent recall Sven Andrighetto will sit out Wednesday when the Montreal Canadiens visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sitting out Wednesday's contest along with Andrighetto are Joel Hanley, Ryan Johnston. Not likely to make many adjustments due to the trio of players here.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber scored a power play goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He snapped his 14-game goalless drought in the process. Weber had an up and down night to say the least. His turnover in the defensive zone led to Tampa Bay's first goal (1-1), but responded by restoring the Canadiens' lead just minutes later (2-1). Weber was also on the ice for Tampa Bay's second goal and he was in the penalty box when the Lightning tied the game at three in the dying minutes. The Canadiens defenseman finished the game with a minus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, two shots and three hits over 25:06 of ice time. Weber's up to nine goals and 11 assists in 35 games.

2 Andrei Markov I.L.

Andrei Markov has been ruled out of Montreal's next three games with a lower-body injury. That will sideline him for the rest of 2016. Coach Michel Therrien thinks there is a good a chance Markov will be available to return on Montreal's road trip to begin January.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu (neck) will be in the Canadiens' lineup on Thursday. Beaulieu was sidelined for six straight games. He has a goal and five assists in 20 games this season.

4 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin will be back in the Canadiens' lineup Wednesday when the team faces off against the Lightning. He took a few days off to be with his wife who gave birth to a baby girl. If you need Emelin, it is safe to activate him.

5 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Petry cut the Blue Jackets' lead to 2-1 in the third frame, but that's as close as the Canadiens would come to tying the game. The Canadiens defenseman has been red-hot of late. He's picked up eight points in his last seven contests. He's up to eight goals and nine assists in 33 games. Chris Terry and Mark Barberio registered the assists on Montreal's only goal.

6 Greg Pateryn I.L.

Montreal placed Greg Pateryn on I/R with a fractured ankle on Saturday. He's still expected to out until about mid-February. This is just a move to free up some cap space.

7 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio played against Washington Saturday night. He has been in and out of the Habs' lineup this season but drew in at the expense of Zach Redmond Saturday night. Needless to say, Barberio has no fantasy value.

8 Ryan Johnston Active

Ryan Johnston has been brought up by Montreal. The Canadiens don't expect to have Andrei Markov back this week, so Johnston will likely serve as an extra. He has six points and a minus-11 rating in 23 games with AHL St. John's.

9 Zach Redmond Active

Zach Redmond will be a healthy scratch Thursday night. Redmond is coming out of the lineup after playing in four straight games. He has four assists in eight contests this season.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price allowed four goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 OT loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Canadiens appeared to be in control of the game heading into the third period, as they had a 3-1 advantage. Unfortunately for them, they watched Tampa Bay dominate the last 20 minutes. In overtime, Tyler Johnson beat Price for his second goal of the game. Price has an 18-5-3 record with a 1.99 goals-against-average and a .931 save percentage in 2016-17.