C 1 Aleksander Barkov Active

Aleksander Barkov is projected to play alongside newcomer Evgeny Dadonov next season. Barkov between Jonathan Huberdeau and Dadonov could be a deadly combination in 2017-18. Barkov skated in 61 games with the Panthers last season and he picked up 52 points. Dadonov is an X-factor, but his talents have been well documented in the KHL and he has had success with Russia in international tournaments as well.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck found the back of the net in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. The goal put an end to his 17-game goalless drought. Trocheck tied the game at one at the 6:41 mark of the second frame, but it was all downhill from there for the Panthers. Trocheck finished the game with a minus-2 rating, two penalty minutes and five shots on goal in 20:26 of ice time. Trocheck has 23 goals and 54 points in 80 games.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad picked up his 12th point of the season during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. It's been a tough season for Bjugstad, whose assist today gives him six on the campaign through 50 games.

4 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie is excited to have Bob Boughner as the new head coach of the Panthers. "He's a player's coach, an all-in kind of guy," said Florida's captain. "He can relate to you. He's a guy you have a great relationship with, but he's not afraid to put his foot down. When he came to you and needed something from you, you wanted to do it." MacKenzie has played for Boughner before when he was an assistant for Columbus in 2010.

5 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin tallied his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's 6-3 loss to St. Louis. Malgin didn't have a point in his previous 27 appearances. The 20-year-old forward has nine points in 45 contests this campaign.

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau Active

Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in a 3-0 win against Buffalo on Saturday. Huberdeau has 10 goals and 26 points in 30 games this season. Nick Bjugstad netted his ninth goal of the season, which also proved to be the game-winner. Jaromir Jagr registered two assists, giving him 46 points in 81 games.

2 Henrik Haapala Active

Henrik Haapala is expected to challenge for a roster spot in 2017-18. Florida GM Dale Tallon said he could see Haapala slotting in alongside Vincent Trocheck and Radim Vrbata next season. Haapala racked up 60 points in 51 games for Tappara in Finland's Liiga last year.

3 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers. Jokinen was available after the Florida Panthers bought out the final season of his four-year, $16 million contract. He's coming off a rough season where he was limited to 11 goals and 28 points in 69 games, but he had 60 points in 2015-16. This might prove to be a steal for the Oilers.

4 Jared McCann Active

Jared McCann has been demoted to the minors. He started Tuesday's game on a line with Jaromir Jagr and Nick Bjugstad, but ended up logging just 10:13 of ice time versus Ottawa. McCann has one goal and six assists in 29 games with the Panthers this season.

5 Micheal Haley Active

The Florida Panthers have signed tough guy Michael Haley to a two-year deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Cats haven't had a physical forward since the retirement of Shawn Thornton over a season ago, so Haley's arrival will be welcomed by some of the team's smaller players. In pools that value PIMs, Haley could be a marginal fantasy asset.

RW 1 Radim Vrbata Active

It looks as if Florida GM Dale Tallon sees Radim Vrbata on his team's second line alongside Vincent Trocheck and possibly Henrik Haapala. Vrbata will also get plenty of power-play ice time. Trocheck and Vrbata could make a very nice combination and could thrive as they will not have to face the oppositions' top checking lines as that will be reserved for Aleksander Barkov's number one unit. Keep Vrbata in mind during the middle of your draft next season.

2 Evgeny Dadonov Active

Newly-signed Evgeny Dadonov could end playing on the Panthers' top line alongside Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau. At least that is how Florida GM envisages Dadonov's role. Of Dadonov, who had a career-high 66 points in 53 games in the KHL last season, Tallon had this to say: "He’s a totally different player now, fitness level, nutrition, maturity. High speed, work ethic, gets on pucks and makes plays. ... He plays a hard, 200-foot game, is very creative and very fast. In the last three years at the World Championships he’s been arguably the best player in the tournament playing on a very good Russian team." Looks like Dadonov should go right to the top of your sleeper list for next season.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour found the back of the net in Friday's 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Sceviour's goal tied the game at one at the 4:18 mark of the second period. The Panthers forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating and seven shots on goal in 13:46 of ice time. He has a seven goals and eight assists in 54 games.

4 Maxim Mamin Active

Maxim Mamin has reportedly signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers. Mamin had 12 goals and 25 points in 42 KHL contests in 2016-17. He was taken by the Panthers with the 175th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad and a few other members of the Panthers already have a connection to new Florida coach Bob Boughner. Ekblad grew up in Windsor as a close family friend of Boughner and his son. Boughner also coached Panthers captain Derek MacKenzie when he was on the staff of the Columbus Blue Jackets as an assistant and he worked with goalie James Reimer with the Sharks last season. In another twist, he was a teammate of Jaromir Jagr on Pittsburgh in 2000.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Florida has denied the report that they asked Keith Yandle to waive his no-move clause for the upcoming expansion draft. According to the Miami Herald's George Richards, the Panthers won't ask the veteran defender to waive his NMC so he will be protected.

3 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers was the odd-man out on Florida's protection list for the expansion draft. The Panthers protected four defenders (Aaron Ekblad, Keith Yandle, Alex Petrovic and Mark Pysyk), but Demers will be available to be selected by the Vegas Golden Knights. However, the Panthers also left Jonathan Marchessault unprotected and he could be targeted because of the value he can bring in the goal-scoring department.

4 Michael Matheson Active

Michael Matheson got his sixth goal of the season in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Montreal. "It's a little bittersweet," Matheson said afterward. "It was nice to get a goal in my hometown, but looking back at the game it's one I'd like to forget and I'm sure my teammates feel the same way. We didn't come ready to play." He has posted 16 points in 76 outings.

5 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk's recently signed three-year contract is worth $8.2 million. In other words he'll come with a $2,733,333 annual cap hit. This deal also buys his first year of UFA eligibility. He had four goals and 17 points in 82 games last season and earned praise from GM Dale Tallon for his consistency and efforts on the penalty kill.

6 Alex Petrovic Active

The Florida Panthers have signed Alex Petrovic to a one-year deal worth roughly $1.8 million, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie. Petrovic had one goal and 13 assists in 49 games with the Panthers last season. He doesn't provide much in terms of offense, but he can play a steady defensive game. Petrovic also tends to play with an edge to his game. The 25-year-old doesn't have any fantasy value going into next season.

7 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl will play on Thursday against the Coyotes. In 32 games this season the veteran defender has posted four points with 26 PIMs, 30 blocks and 40 hits.

8 Chris Pronger I.L.

Chris Pronger has joined the Florida Panthers' front office. Pronger's seven-year, $34,550,000 contract expired following the 2016-17 campaign, but unfortunately he hasn't been able to play since 2011 due to concussions. Although his playing career ended sooner than hoped, he still had a spectacular run and now he'll be able to contribute in other ways with Florida. He'll be working with general manager Dale Tallon.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Sidelined

Roberto Luongo isn't worried about being claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights during this summer's expansion draft. Each team is allowed to protect one goalie, so there's a chance the Panthers could opt to protect James Reimer instead of Luongo, but Luongo isn't worried about being claimed by the expansion team. "I'm old as dirt," said Luongo. "They don't want me." He might have a point. Luongo just turned 38 and he's dealing with a bad hip. The fact that the veteran has five years remaining on his contract also makes him an unattractive option for an expansion team.