Jussi Jokinen | Winger | #36

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (34) / 4/1/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 198
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 6 (192) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Jussi Jokinen signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers.
Jokinen was available after the Florida Panthers bought out the final season of his four-year, $16 million contract. He's coming off a rough season where he was limited to 11 goals and 28 points in 69 games, but he had 60 points in 2015-16. This might prove to be a steal for the Oilers. Jul 7 - 12:45 PM
Source: Mark Spector on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
69111728-153946102118.093
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005DAL81173855230823002107.159
2006DAL82143448818615001121.116
2007TB 72162642-141868002131.122
2008CAR7172027-102827001101.069
2009CAR813035653361014006160.188
2010CAR70193352324810001136.140
2011CAR79123446-254315203118.102
2012PIT4313922-5243400374.176
2013PIT812136571218615004172.122
2014FLA8183644-23427000134.060
2015FLA81184260254257111153.118
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9@ WAS000000000000.000
Apr 8BUF000000000000.000
Apr 6STL000000000000.000
Apr 3MON1000-10000002.000
Apr 1@ BOS1000-12000002.000
Mar 30@ MON101100000001.000
Mar 28@ TOR100010000001.000
Mar 27@ BUF1000-10000002.000
Mar 25CHI100012000000.000
Mar 23ARI100000000001.000

