Clarke MacArthur | Winger | #16

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (31) / 4/6/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 3 (74) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Clarke MacArthur (concussion) will be held out for the rest of the season.
MacArthur sustained the injury during a training camp scrimmage. "Clarke is devastated by this news," Dorion relayed to the media this morning. "He felt he didn't have any symptoms but I think in the long-term of this process we always said that the doctors would decide if Clarke was going to play. They all feel that Clarke should not play this year." MacArthur was also limited to four games last season due to a separate concussion. Jan 20 - 11:38 AM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006BUF19347440000016.188
2007BUF3787153200000151.157
2008BUF71171431-45655000108.157
2009WPG81161935-164944103129.124
2010TOR82214162-337613003154.136
2011TOR7320234333736004148.135
2012TOR40812203262200162.129
2013OTT79243155127887125159.151
2014OTT62162036-63664005140.114
2015OTT4000-10000004.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Zack Smith
5Chris Kelly
6Curtis Lazar
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Clarke MacArthur
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
RW1Bobby Ryan
2Mark Stone
3Chris Neil
4Casey Bailey
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
G1Mike Condon
2Chris Driedger
3Craig Anderson
4Andrew Hammond
 

 