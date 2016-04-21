Player Page

Johan Franzen | Winger | #93

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (38) / 12/23/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 232
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 3 (97) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Johan Franzen's wife, Cissi, detailed her family's continued struggle in a blog post as her husband continues to suffer from post-concussion syndrome.
"I don't know where to start, but this week has been really hard and extremely emotional. Monday morning the kids, Lisa and I flew out to Denver, Colorado to visit Johan," Cissi wrote on Franzenresidence.com. "He's been going thru an intensive treatment program at Marcus Brain Health Institute, and this last week was a family week where I joined in for a lot of sessions. He's still dealing with post-concussion syndrome, and the last months have been really bad. Something needed to happen and I'm so thankful we found this new amazing place. It opened up in March and they treat veterans and athletes with brain traumas. Johan was actually their very first athlete." She went on to say that Franzen continues to have good and bad days, but they are hopeful for the future because he has shown improvement. He has not played a game since October 2015. May 29 - 2:02 PM
Source: Detroit Free Press
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005DET801241643600202119.101
2006DET69102030203701132151.066
2007DET722711381251142018199.136
2008DET713425592144118108246.138
2009DET271011211226500191.110
2010DET76282755558107005248.113
2011DET7729275623401120010211.137
2012DET41141731134166001116.121
2013DET54162541640710004149.107
2014DET3371522-12304700374.095
2015DET201102010003.000
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Henrik Zetterberg
3Frans Nielsen
4Luke Glendening
LW1Anthony Mantha
2Justin Abdelkader
3Tyler Bertuzzi
4Darren Helm
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Andreas Athanasiou
3Martin Frk
4Luke Witkowski
5David Booth
6Johan Franzen
D1Mike Green
2Trevor Daley
3Danny DeKeyser
4Niklas Kronwall
5Nick Jensen
6Jonathan Ericsson
7Xavier Ouellet
G1Jimmy Howard
 

 