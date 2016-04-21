Johan Franzen | Winger | #93

All Positions

C 1 Dylan Larkin Active

Dylan Larkin has three goals and eight points in eight games with Team USA. Larkin's been serving as an assistant captain and has helped them get to the semifinals. The next step for America will be to face off against Sweden on Saturday. That will involve Larkin facing his Red Wings teammate Gustav Nyquist.

2 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Although the Detroit Red Wings missed the playoffs for the second straight year, Henrik Zetterberg is upbeat about the franchise. "We are in rebuild, but I think we are doing a lot of the right things," Zetterberg said after the Red Wings' wrapped up their season on Saturday. "We have a lot of picks this summer. We have to be lucky and get some good players that can be here for a long time." He's certainly right about the picks. Detroit has seven selections in the first three rounds, including two first-round picks. This will be an important draft for Detroit's rebuilding efforts. Meanwhile, Zetterberg, 37, finished with 11 goals and 56 points. He's signed through 2020-21.

3 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen will join Team Denmark for the 2018 Worlds. Nielsen is the all-time points leader for Denmark. He had 152 goals and 423 points in 764 career games. Denmark has some good young players now though as Bjorkstrand recorded 40 points in his first full season and Nikolaj Ehlers reached the 60-point milestone for the second straight campaign.

4 Luke Glendening Active

Luke Glendening will play in Saturday's game against the Islanders. This is a little surprising considering the Wings announced that Glendening was done for the season due to an upper-body injury he suffered on Tuesday night. He has 11 goals and eight assists in 68 games this season.

LW 1 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha feels like he's been more consistent this season. "My consistency this year was a little better the whole year," Mantha said. "I just had a big slump here, but I was playing pretty good hockey in general. It's something I talked to Blash (coach Jeff Blashill) about a lot last year. It was something he thought I got better at." He just ended an 11-game goalless drought last Thursday, so he still has some kinks to work out. However, it has been a solid year for Mantha overall. He leads the Red Wings with 24 goals after he had 17 last season. His 46 points is also 10 more than he had a year ago.

2 Justin Abdelkader Active

Justin Abdelkader found the back of the net in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Abdelakder got the Red Wings on the board at the 12:38 mark of the second period to cut his team's deficit to 3-1 at the time. Unfortunately for the Wings, that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Abdelkader also got a 10-minute misconduct for cross-checking Alexander Kerfoot late in the third period. He now has 12 goals and 32 points in 65 games this season.

3 Tyler Bertuzzi Active

Tyler Bertuzzi will not play for Grand Rapids in the AHL playoffs. Bertuzzi was the Most Valuable Player of the AHL postseason last year. "The positive in this case is he gets at least an extra month of getting after it in training," coach Jeff Blashill said. "My (advice) to him was you have to get bigger, stronger, faster. Find a strength and sprinting coach that can help you do those things. Get a skating coach that is going to help you get that much quicker. If he can do those things, he'll be that much a better player next year." Bertuzzi generated 24 points in 48 games with Detroit in 2017-18, with five of his seven goals coming in the team's final eight games.

4 Darren Helm Active

Darren Helm found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Montreal. Helm has been hot of late with four goals and two assists in the past five games. He has posted 31 points in 74 matches this campaign.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist will be looking for more production in 2018-19. Nyquist netted 21 goals, which is his highest total since 2014-15 when he had 27 markers. He also had a career-high with 213 shots on net. However, he posted personal lows with 19 assists and 40 points this past season.

2 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou had five shots on goal in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals. Athanasiou and Justin Abdelkader tied for the team lead in that category. The Wings fired a total of 39 shots on Philipp Grubauer, but none of them found the back of the net. Athanasiou has just one goal in his last 11 games. He has 14 goals and 31 points in 63 games this season.

3 Martin Frk Active

Martin Frk understands how he has to play in order to get more ice time next year. Frk lamented not being able to score more often, but he feels he learned a great deal from his his first NHL campaign. "Blash is really strict and he wants the players to work on both sides of the ice," he said of Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill. "It's definitely a little bit different for me. I'm trying to be as good offensively and defensive side. Especially on that fourth line you don't want the line to score against you." In 68 games, he recorded 11 goals and 25 points. Frk will play for the Czech Republic at the IIHF World Championship next month.

4 Luke Witkowski Active

Luke Witkowski will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the New York Islanders. Witkowski has served as a spare part for most of the season. He has one goal, three assists and 68 penalty minutes in 31 games this season.

5 David Booth Active

David Booth will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. This will be the eighth game in a row that Booth watches from the press box. He has four goals, one assist and a minus-2 rating in 26 games this season. Luke Witkowski and Xavier Ouellet will also serve as scratches in this one.

6 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen's wife, Cissi, detailed her family's continued struggle in a blog post as her husband continues to suffer from post-concussion syndrome. "I don't know where to start, but this week has been really hard and extremely emotional. Monday morning the kids, Lisa and I flew out to Denver, Colorado to visit Johan," Cissi wrote on Franzenresidence.com. "He's been going thru an intensive treatment program at Marcus Brain Health Institute, and this last week was a family week where I joined in for a lot of sessions. He's still dealing with post-concussion syndrome, and the last months have been really bad. Something needed to happen and I'm so thankful we found this new amazing place. It opened up in March and they treat veterans and athletes with brain traumas. Johan was actually their very first athlete." She went on to say that Franzen continues to have good and bad days, but they are hopeful for the future because he has shown improvement. He has not played a game since October 2015.

D 1 Mike Green Active

Mike Green's surgery on his cervical spine was a success. Green has addressed a problem that he's been dealing with for about a year and had played through. He's expected to be fine for the start of training camp. Green can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

2 Trevor Daley Active

Trevor Daley posted a goal with an assist and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 5-3 road loss against the Sharks. Daley also filled up the stat sheet with two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minor penalty. The veteran rearguard has posted nine goals this season, the second-most of his career behind the 16 he netted in 2014-15 in Dallas. Daley has picked up the pace with four goals over his past nine contests, but he remains useful only in the very deepest of fantasy pools at this time.

3 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser scored a pair of goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. DeKeyser's first goal tied the game at one at the 8:51 mark of the second period, while his second tally gave his team a 2-1 lead three minutes into the final frame. The 27-year-old has now found the back of the net three times in his last two outings. He has four goals two assists in 34 games this season.

4 Niklas Kronwall Active

Niklas Kronwall will be back next season. Kronwall was limited to 57 games in 2016-17, while dealing with a knee issue, but he only missed three games this past season and didn't sit out any practices. The 37-year-old defender has one more season left on his contract.

5 Nick Jensen Active

Nick Jensen will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Jensen was also scratched in Saturday's game. He has no goals and eight assists in 44 games this season. Justin Abdelkader and Trevor Daley are both out with injuries.

6 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson (illness) expects to be back in the lineup on Sunday. Ericsson did not play Friday because he was dealing with an illness. He still does not feel quite 100 percent, but he took part in the morning skate alongside Trevor Daley.

7 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Ouellet has no goals, five assists and a minus-3 rating in 43 games this season. The 24-year-old has now been scratched in four consecutive games. David Booth and Luke Witkowski will also watch the game from the press box.