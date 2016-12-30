Valtteri Filppula | Center | #51

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux has recorded just one goal and one assist in the last 10 games. Going into Wednesday's meeting with the Capitals, the Flyers captain has registered just two goals and 11 points in the past 21 matches. Giroux has one goal in two appearances against Washington this year.

2 Sean Couturier Sidelined

Sean Couturier left Wednesday's practice due to illness. So Flyers fans can relax if they were worried about him being traded. Couturier has posted nine goals and 17 points along with winning 54.7% of his draws through 46 games this season. He's considered day-to-day.

3 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula is off to Philadelphia with a fourth round and a conditional seventh round pick in exchange for Mark Streit. The Lightning are trying to get rid of salary and lose Filppula's $5 million cap hit next season for an expiring contract in Streit. Filppula has seven goals and 34 points in 59 games thus far this season and will give the Flyers some offensive, something that has been lacking of late in the City of Brotherly Love.

4 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn centered the second line Saturday. Schenn was between Nick Cousins and Jake Voracek after playing on the top line with Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds. Schenn leads the NHL with 14 power play goals but has only five goals at regular strength.

5 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins scored the only goal of the night as the Flyers lost a 3-1 contest to the Flames on Wednesday. Cousins sixth goal of the season was aided by Mark Read’s sixth assist, but Cousins would go on to play an even bigger role in the game. At the 7:41 mark of the first he drew a five minute penalty and game misconduct by Alex Chiasson for spearing. At the end of that power-play, the Flames had a two-man advantage for two minutes after Sean Monahan was dinged for a delay of game. The Flyers were unable to score for that power-play and the rest of the night.

6 Jordan Weal Active

Jordan Weal (upper body) was back in the lineup Saturday. Weal was held pointless and was minus-one. It was only his third NHL game of the season as he missed a couple with the upper body injury. Although he has yet to get a point in 18 career NHL games, the Flyers have been impressed with the bottom-six forwards NHL play.

7 Roman Lyubimov Active

Roman Lyubimov, Nick Schultz, and Michael Del Zotto will be scratched against the Penguins on Saturday during the Stadium Series. Lyubimov has posted five points along with 26 hits in 44 games. Del Zotto meanwhile has 10 points with 61 blocks and 113 hits in 32 games.

LW 1 Michael Raffl Sidelined

Michael Raffl exited Tuesday's game against Colorado with a lower-body injury. The Flyers have already announced that he won't be returning to the game. We'll provide an update on his status as soon as the team makes one available. He's day-to-day for the time being.

2 Matt Read Active

Matt Read should draw back into the lineup on Thursday. Read was a healthy scratch for Monday's game. With Travis Konecny now sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks though, Read isn't likely to spend time in the press box for that duration. Read has seven goals and 12 points in 40 games this season.

3 Travis Konecny I.L.

Travis Konecny (lower body) might return within the next four weeks. Konecny was previously projected to still be six weeks away, so this is a good sign. He last played on Feb. 6. The rookie has seven goals and 22 points in 51 contests.

4 Chris VandeVelde Active

Chris VandeVelde picked up an assist Saturday and stopped a 15 game pointless drought. The forward has five goals and 11 points in 45 games with a minus-seven rating. He has no real fantasy value.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek scored his 16th goal of the season in a 4-2 loss to the Penguins Saturday night. Voracek has scored five points on the strength of two goals and three assists in his last seven games. He had four shots on goal Saturday. That was the 24th time in 61 games this season that he has made four or more shots. That equates to 39 percent of the time and makes Voracek a consistently good fantasy value.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds scored a pair of goals in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Simmonds scored both goals (one shorthanded, one on the power play) in the first 8:07 of the game to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead. Simmonds now has six goals in his last eight games, and he’s up to 27 goals and 44 points in 62 games in 2016-17. Jakub Voracek and Jordan Weal also scored for the Flyers.

3 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and the Flyers have agreed on a two-year, one-way, contract extension worth $2.8M. The deal begins in 2017-18. Through 62 games os far this season the 31-year-old has posted six points along with 58 blocks and 62 hits while seeing an average of 13:40 per game.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will replace the injured Jordan Weal in the Flyers lineup Sunday and play alongside Jakob Voracek and Sean Couturier. That's a nice jump from the press box as Weise has been a healthy scratch in the last two games. He has five points in 46 games this season but may be worth a flier (pun intended) in daily fantasy on Sunday as he did score 14 times last season.

D 1 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the first time in 34 games on Saturday. The defenseman had 17 goals in 64 games as a rookie but his sophomore season has been a big reversal as he has only five goals thus far. He has been made a healthy scratch on a few occasions this season and that has been a major sore spot for his fantasy owners who drafted him high based on his first year campaign. Look for a bit of a bounce back next season but he is not an elite offensive defenseman at this time.

2 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto knows that he might be dealt before the deadline. "It happens every year," Del Zotto said. "It’s not like it’s the first time. I’ve been traded before. It is what it is. It’s a business. You realize that pretty early in your career. I understand where I’m at as far as my contract, being a UFA this summer. Same thing with taking each game one day at a time. You take each day one day at a time. Go home, make dinner, get ready for tomorrow and whatever happens, happens." Del Zotto has been traded before with his previous move coming in 2014 when the Rangers shipped him to Nashville, but that was a January move rather than a deadline trade. Philadelphia might still keep Del Zotto, especially seeing as the squad isn't out of the playoff race yet.

3 Nick Schultz Active

Nick Schultz will be scratched in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. Schultz is a pending unrestricted free agent, so there's a good chance he'll be moved between now and tomorrow's trade deadline. Roman Lyubimov will also watch the game from the press box. Neither player has fantasy value.

4 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas will return to the Flyers' blue line on Saturday afternoon against the Bruins. The burly defender has posted 11 points with 45 PIMs and 81 hits so far this season over just 33 games.

5 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov ended his seven-game point drought during Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks. The rookie defender opened the scoring in the match, giving him five goals and 23 points through 56 games thus far.

6 Brandon Manning Suspended

Brandon Manning has been handed a two-game suspension for his hit on Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel. Manning's shoulder made contact with Guentzel's head and the hit was also late. Manning will be eligible to return on March 4.

7 Andrew MacDonald Active

Andy MacDonald and Nick Schultz will be scratched against the Canucks on Sunday. It'll be the first time since Nov. 19th that MacDonald has been sat down. Through 50 games this season the veteran defender has two goals and 13 points along with 105 blocks.

G 1 Steve Mason Active

Steve Mason stopped all 32 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche. The Flyers came into this game with just two wins in their last nine games, but they were able to take advantage of a poor Colorado team tonight. This is Mason's first win and shutout since Jan. 25. The Flyers goalie has a 17-17-6 record with a 2.83 goals-against-average and a .903 save percentage this season. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, so there's a chance he might be dealt before tomorrow's trade deadline.