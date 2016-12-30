Player Page

Valtteri Filppula | Center | #51

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 3/20/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 196
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 3 (95) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Valtteri Filppula is off to Philadelphia with a fourth round and a conditional seventh round pick in exchange for Mark Streit.
The Lightning are trying to get rid of salary and lose Filppula's $5 million cap hit next season for an expiring contract in Streit. Filppula has seven goals and 34 points in 59 games thus far this season and will give the Flyers some offensive, something that has been lacking of late in the City of Brotherly Love. Mar 1 - 2:41 PM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
59727341240700174.095
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005DET401112000001.000
2006DET73107178200000176.132
2007DET78191736162835003122.156
2008DET8012284094213001129.093
2009DET55112435-42417111114.096
2010DET71162339-12244005115.139
2011DET81234366181438101144.160
2012DET419817-463000078.115
2013TB 75253358520614002131.191
2014TB 82123648-142421500091.132
2015TB 7682331-64617102101.079
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 27OTT100000000001.000
Feb 23CAL101100010000.000
Feb 21EDM100000000002.000
Feb 19@ COL101102000000.000
Feb 18@ DAL1000-20000001.000
Feb 11@ WPG100000000000.000
Feb 10@ MIN100010000000.000
Feb 7LA100010000001.000
Feb 4ANA100000000000.000
Feb 2OTT100002000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Sean Couturier
3Valtteri Filppula
4Brayden Schenn
5Nick Cousins
6Jordan Weal
7Roman Lyubimov
LW1Michael Raffl
2Matt Read
3Travis Konecny
4Chris VandeVelde
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Shayne Gostisbehere
2Michael Del Zotto
3Nick Schultz
4Radko Gudas
5Ivan Provorov
6Brandon Manning
7Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
 

 