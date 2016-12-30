Player Page

Duncan Keith | Defenseman | #2

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (33) / 7/16/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 192
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (54) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Duncan Keith scored the overtime winner in Chicago's 4-3 OT win over the Detroit Red Wings.
The Blackhawks built up a 2-0 lead heading into the second period, but they allowed Detroit to tie the game at two in the middle frame. Chicago regained a 3-2 lead, but again, the Red Wings managed to tie the score. It took Keith just 38 seconds to score the game-winning, power play goal in overtime. He finished the game with two points, a plus-2 rating, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in 27:15 of ice time. Keith has two goals and 31 points in 44 games this season. He's now riding a five-game point streak. Brian Campbell, Richard Panik and Tanner Kero also scored for the Blackhawks in this one. Jan 10 - 11:23 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
43128298100900090.011
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005CHI8191221-117911100134.067
2006CHI822293107604020122.016
2007CHI82122032305615120148.081
2008CHI7783644336029101173.046
2009CHI821455692151313141213.066
2010CHI8273845-122319101173.040
2011CHI74436401542112021162.025
2012CHI473242716312801091.033
2013CHI79655612228318013198.030
2014CHI801035451220313012171.058
2015CHI67934431326414014130.069
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 8NAS101120000004.000
Jan 6CAR101100010001.000
Jan 5BUF101110000000.000
Jan 2@ STL1011-10000002.000
Dec 30@ CAR1000-10000001.000
Dec 29@ NAS101112010002.000
Dec 27WPG100000000002.000
Dec 23COL1011-10010003.000
Dec 20OTT1011-10000001.000
Dec 18SJ110112000002.500

PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Andrew Desjardins
3Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
6Tanner Kero
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 