Duncan Keith | Defenseman | #2

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews was surprised to be selected for the NHL All-Star Game. He is not having a strong offensive season, with seven goals and 20 points in 34 games, and felt some of his teammates were more deserving of the invitation. "I definitely think [Panarin, Anisimov and Hossa] should be there," Toews said. "They're at the top of the leaderboard in scoring and they’ve been carrying this team offensively, too. They've been playing so well. I guess you can only pick so many guys. I happened to sneak in there somehow. Not sure how." It's believed the NHL wants Toews there because he will be part of the unveiling of the Top 100 players of all-time and he is a star name who has enjoyed success at all levels. Joining Toews on the roster of the Central Division team for the 2017 NHL All-Star Game will be Blackhawks teammates Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Corey Crawford.

2 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo on Thursday night. He tied the game both times with his 17th and 18th markers of the season. The second time he evened the score it was at the 17:56 mark of the third period and it sent the match into the extra session, where Patrick Kane got the game winner. Anisimov is just four goals away from matching the personal high he set in 2013-14 when he was a member of Columbus.

3 Marcus Kruger I.L.

The Blackhawks have placed Marcus Kruger on I/R retroactive to Dec. 30th with an upper body injury. He's still considered week-to-week. Kruger has 10 points in 39 games so far this season.

4 Vince Hinostroza Active

Vince Hinostroza will get another chance to play alongside Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa. Hinostroza obviously did well enough Friday night to warrant a repeat gig Sunay against the Predators. From a fantasy perspective we would take a wait and see approach with him.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin scored a power play goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Panarin's goal in the second period gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead at the time and it proved to be the game-winning goal. The sophomore forward has scored 17 points in his last 13 games. Panarin has 16 goals and 40 points in 42 games this season. Jonathan Toews also found the back of the net for Chicago.

2 Andrew Desjardins Active

Andrew Desjardins will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers. This will be the fourth time in the last six games that Desjardins has been scratched. The 30-year-old has no points and four penalty minutes in seven games this season. Michal Kempny, who has two assists in 19 games, will also be scratched.

3 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen picked up the sixth goal of his career during Tuesday's 4-0 win over Arizona. It was his second goal of the season, giving him four points in 25 games thus far. With only 13 points in 69 career games through age-26, we wouldn't expect much in the way of offensive contributions from him.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane piled up three assists in a 5-2 win over Nashville on Sunday. He has one goal and six helpers over a three-game point streak. Kane may not be amassing points like he did last year, but he still has a total of 44 in 43 games.

2 Marian Hossa Active

Marian Hossa (upper body) has been activated off the injured reserve list. Hossa was already expected to return on Thursday, but now he's officially available. He's projected to play alongside Jonathan Toews and Spencer Abbott.

3 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik's line, with Dennis Rasmussen and Marcus Kruger, has impressed coach Joel Quenneville with their two-way play. "They're responsible in ways," Quenneville said. "You have two guys who can take faceoffs. We use them in our own end a lot. Sometimes we’ve been matching them up against top lines and so they get some assignments as well and if they can outscore that group it's a real plus for us. But they spend some zone time, they get good cycles shifts and they've all been managing the puck well." Panik had the game-winning goal Tuesday versus Ottawa. He has two goals and one assist in the last four outings.

4 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third period on Sunday, then notched two insurance goals for a natural hat trick. Hartman's third period heroics amounted to the first hat trick of his career and a big victory for the Hawks over a division rival, thanks to two empty netters. Hartman now has 10 goals and 17 points through 38 games this season, and the Hawks have won three straight. Patrick Kane pitched in three assists in the victory.

5 Jordin Tootoo Active

Jordin Tootoo will return to the Hawks' fourth line on Friday night against the Hurricanes. The veteran forward has no points with 16 PIMS and 28 hits through 30 games this season. He's expected to skate to the right of Andrew Desjardins and Dennis Rasmussen.

6 Tanner Kero Active

Tanner Kero is slated to center the fourth line in his season debut Friday night. He is projected to play between Andrew Desjardins and Jordin Tootoo. Kero had one goal and two assists in 17 games with the Blackhawks last year

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith scored the overtime winner in Chicago's 4-3 OT win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Blackhawks built up a 2-0 lead heading into the second period, but they allowed Detroit to tie the game at two in the middle frame. Chicago regained a 3-2 lead, but again, the Red Wings managed to tie the score. It took Keith just 38 seconds to score the game-winning, power play goal in overtime. He finished the game with two points, a plus-2 rating, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in 27:15 of ice time. Keith has two goals and 31 points in 44 games this season. He's now riding a five-game point streak. Brian Campbell, Richard Panik and Tanner Kero also scored for the Blackhawks in this one.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook picked up another helper for Chicago during Thursday's 3-2 win over Nashville. The veteran defender is on pace to approach last year's 35 helpers and 49 points in 81 games. He's now up to 19 assists and 21 points in 36 games this season.

3 Brian Campbell Active

Brian Campbell will return to Chicago's blue line on Friday night against Carolina. He'll skate to the left of Niklas Hjalmarsson on their third defensive unit. Campbell has three goals and 10 points with 42 blocks over 39 games so far this season.

4 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

Niklas Hjalmarsson set a new personal high for goals in a season with his fifth of the year on Sunday night. He also added an assist and finished with a plus-3 rating in 25:04 of ice time during Chicago's 5-2 win over Nashville. Hjalmarsson has collected 11 points in 42 games this campaign.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk tallied his first goal of the year in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. He opened the scoring at the 5:18 mark of the second period. Van Riemsdyk has contributed two points in just seven games this season.

6 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny scored Chicago's only goal in a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic. It was Kempny's second goal and fifth point in 26 games this season. Artemi Panarin and Duncan Keith assisted on the marker.

7 Michal Rozsival Active

Michal Rozsival will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. The veteran defenseman has suited up in just one of Chicago's last 13 games. He has one assist and a plus-1 rating in 12 games this season.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford stopped 33 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings. It wasn't always pretty for the Hawks, as they blew 2-0 and 3-2 leads, but they eventually got the job done. Crawford has now rattled off three straight victories. He has a 16-8-3 record with a 2.35 goals-against-average and a .925 save percentage this season. He continues to be a solid fantasy option.