Player Page

Roster

George Parros | Winger | #15

Team: 
Age / DOB:  (37) / 12/29/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 228
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 8 (222) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

George Parros has been selected as the new director of the NHL's Department of Player Safety.
Parros is a former NHL enforcer who retired with 36 points and 1,092 penalty minutes in 474 games. He joined the NHL's Department of Player Safety about a year ago. Stephane Quintal was the former director and will aide in the transition as well as work with the NHL in other initiatives this season. Sep 7 - 12:40 PM
Source: Dan Rosen on Twitter
More George Parros Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005LA 5523511380000023.087
2006ANA34101-31020000019.053
2007ANA6914531830000030.033
2008ANA74551081350000047.106
2009ANA5740441360000025.160
2010ANA78314-41710000133.091
2011ANA461341850000017.059
2012FLA39112-15570000016.063
2013MON22011-685000004.000
George Parros's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View George Parros's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View George Parros's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to George Parros's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 