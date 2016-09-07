George Parros | Winger | #15

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Probables
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: WINdians
Sep 7
Holland's Resurrection
Sep 6
Dose: Arrieta Alright
Sep 6
Notes: Myers vs. Cron
Sep 5
MLB Live Chat
Sep 5
MLB Power Rankings: Week 23
Sep 5
Daily Dose: Just.Dingers.
Sep 5
Hot Hitter Rundown
Sep 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bour (oblique) could return to Marlins on Fri
Moustakas (knee) pulled early on Wednesday
Perez whacks two dingers, Royals smash Tigers
Indians' Carrasco barely misses a shutout
Delmonico (shoulder) removed as precaution
Cole hurls eight shutout innings against Cubs
Nomar Mazara pulled with left quad tightness
Dodgers call up top prospect Walker Buehler
Jose Altuve sitting out against Mariners
Max Scherzer (calf) expected to start Friday
Khris Davis hits homer No. 39 to take AL lead
Paul Goldschmidt (elbow) held out of lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 1 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 7
Podcast: Old Guy Express
Sep 7
Beckham Still Questionable
Sep 7
The NFL Week 1 Worksheet
Sep 6
Newton's New Norm
Sep 6
Matchup: Chiefs @ Patriots
Sep 6
Week 1 Power Rankings
Sep 6
Daily Dose: Texas Two-Step
Sep 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Schefter: Aaron Donald expected to sit Week 1
OC: Ebron's role will show itself as it goes
Golladay, T.J. Jones to share No. 3 duties
Odell Beckham not practicing again Thursday
Yeldon (hamstring) will practice Thursday
LeSean McCoy sitting out Thursday w/illness
Yanda: Ravens more 'committed' to run
John Brown says he is ready for Week 1
Corey Davis says hamstring around 90% healthy
Cousins: Doctson can really make a difference
OC believes Kevin White can be No. 1 receiver
Evan Engram expected to have big early role
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
Not clear when Thomas suffered hip injury
Reggie Jackson (knee) still not fully cleared
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Carolina Hurricanes Preview
Sep 6
Pod: Calgary Flames Preview
Sep 5
Pod: Buffalo Sabres Preview
Sep 4
Podcast: Boston Bruins Preview
Sep 3
Pod: Arizona Coyotes Preview
Sep 2
2017-18 Podcast Previews
Sep 1
Podcast: Anaheim Ducks Preview
Sep 1
2017-18 Preview: Part 6
Aug 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
George Parros named director of Player Safety
Flames sign Sam Bennett to two-year extension
P. A. Parenteau will attend Wings' camp
Erik Karlsson (foot) hasn't started skating
Report: Jets give head coach, GM extensions
Hurricanes will name team captain after camp
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Darlington (Summer)
Sep 5
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L.P. Dumoulin: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Gaughan: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
J.F. Dumoulin: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Jones: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Mark Dilley: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Hemric: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Byron: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Richmond
Annett: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Sadler can clinch NXS title at Richmond
Menard: Richmond (VA) Raceway Double Duty
Allgaier: VA 529 College Savings 250 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hend shines again at Crans; in 3-way R1 tie
Hatton finds his mojo; ties R1 lead at Crans
Jiménez rolls back the years; R1 64 in Crans
Stricker chooses Mickelson and Hoffman for PC
Fleetwood looks to climb again in mountains
Noren set for Omega European Masters defense
Spieth settles for second straight runner-up
Thomas rises from the pack to win Dell Tech
Mickelson finds form w/ a top 10 at the DTC
Reed rallies in R4 of DTC to secure a top 10
Casey one back at DTC after third-round 67
Leishman (-12) joins clubhouse lead; R3 65
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Scout: UTEP's Hernandez is the top G prospect
Memphis LB Dillon out for the year (shoulder)
Postponed Houston-UTSA game gets canceled
UF TE Goolsby (undiclosed) out indefinitely
USF WR Bronson (shoulder) out for the year
FIU-Alcorn St. moved to Birmingham on Friday
QB Jackson usurps Darnold as Heisman favorite
Ex b-baller Wainwright to start at TE for BU
Miami vs. Arkansas State game cancelled
Callaway, Scarlett not on Gators two-deep
UCF/Memphis (hurricane) moved to Friday
Bama remains No. 1 in fluid AP Top-25
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 4
Sep 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW4
Sep 7
Sean's Super Subs - Week 4
Sep 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 4
Sep 6
The Bargain Hunter - Week 4
Sep 5
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Brighton are running out of attacking options
Surgery leaves Sidwell on Seagulls sidelines
VVD back training with Southampton first-team
Cook hoping INTL experience turns Howe's head
Bartley setback rules defender out until Nov
Leicester await decision on Silva signing
Defensive pair back to bolster ranks
West Ham problems beginning to mount
Rashford stars for England in comeback win
Klopp ready to bring Coutinho back into squad
Nathaniel Clyne may not return until December
Alderweireld wants his contract restructured
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
George Parros | Winger | #15
Team:
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 12/29/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 228
Drafted:
1999 / Rd. 8 (222) / LA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2014-15: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
George Parros has been selected as the new director of the NHL's Department of Player Safety.
Parros is a former NHL enforcer who retired with 36 points and 1,092 penalty minutes in 474 games. He joined the NHL's Department of Player Safety about a year ago. Stephane Quintal was the former director and will aide in the transition as well as work with the NHL in other initiatives this season.
Sep 7 - 12:40 PM
Source:
Dan Rosen on Twitter
George Parros has joined the NHL's Department of Player Safety.
"It's an interesting opportunity to not only watch a lot of hockey and remain in the sport, but kind of affect what's going on in the sport in a way that things move forward," Parros said "You're trying educate the players, and the thing that best suits me for the job is that I've played the game for a long time and played as physical as anybody else, perhaps more so, and never once got fined or suspended. I feel that if anybody out there knows how to walk the line, it's me." The former enforcer retired from the NHL in Dec. 2014.
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 12:18:00 PM
Source:
Mike G. Morreale for NHL.com
George Parros has announced his retirement from the NHL.
Parros had 36 points and 1,092 penalty minutes in 474 games with the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers, and Montreal Canadiens. He won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007. "It's been an honor to play in the greatest league in the world. Thanks to the organizations I've had the good fortune to play for, especially to the Samueli and Molson families," said George Parros. "I've had the most amazing support from all of the fans who have supported my many endeavors throughout my career, for that I am eternally grateful. A final thank you to my parents Jim and Lynne, my wife Tiffany and my children who have made this dream of mine a reality."
Fri, Dec 5, 2014 12:05:00 PM
Source:
NHLPA.com
George Parros won't be back with the Montreal Canadiens next season, according to Richard Labbe of La Presse.
The tough guy won't be offered a contract by the Canadiens, so he will be free to test the market as an unrestricted free agent. Parros suited up in 27 games with Montreal this campaign, but he didn't dress in the playoffs.
Thu, Jun 12, 2014 04:53:00 PM
Source:
TSN.ca
George Parros named director of Player Safety
Sep 7 - 12:40 PM
Parros joins Department of Player Safety
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 12:18:00 PM
George Parros officially retires from NHL
Fri, Dec 5, 2014 12:05:00 PM
George Parros will be a free agent in July
Thu, Jun 12, 2014 04:53:00 PM
More George Parros Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Ribeiro
NAS
(1537)
2
T. Vanek
VAN
(1502)
3
A. Wennberg
CLM
(1389)
4
D. Zaripov
(1088)
5
W. Butcher
NJ
(1052)
6
A. Duclair
ARI
(1017)
7
R. Malone
MIN
(1016)
8
D. Stafford
NJ
(981)
9
C. Brown
TOR
(948)
10
E. Karlsson
OTT
(870)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Team
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
2005
LA
55
2
3
5
1
138
0
0
0
0
0
23
.087
2006
ANA
34
1
0
1
-3
102
0
0
0
0
0
19
.053
2007
ANA
69
1
4
5
3
183
0
0
0
0
0
30
.033
2008
ANA
74
5
5
10
8
135
0
0
0
0
0
47
.106
2009
ANA
57
4
0
4
4
136
0
0
0
0
0
25
.160
2010
ANA
78
3
1
4
-4
171
0
0
0
0
1
33
.091
2011
ANA
46
1
3
4
1
85
0
0
0
0
0
17
.059
2012
FLA
39
1
1
2
-15
57
0
0
0
0
0
16
.063
2013
MON
22
0
1
1
-6
85
0
0
0
0
0
4
.000
George Parros's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
George Parros's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View George Parros's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
George Parros's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
G
A
Pts
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
Carolina Hurricanes Preview
Sep 6
Host Joey Alfieri and Rotoworld senior writer and editor Michael Finewax break down the 2017-18 edition of the Carolina Hurricanes.
More NHL Columns
»
Carolina Hurricanes Preview
Sep 6
»
Pod: Calgary Flames Preview
Sep 5
»
Pod: Buffalo Sabres Preview
Sep 4
»
Podcast: Boston Bruins Preview
Sep 3
»
Pod: Arizona Coyotes Preview
Sep 2
»
2017-18 Podcast Previews
Sep 1
»
Podcast: Anaheim Ducks Preview
Sep 1
»
2017-18 Preview: Part 6
Aug 30
NHL Headlines
»
George Parros named director of Player Safety
»
Flames sign Sam Bennett to two-year extension
»
P. A. Parenteau will attend Wings' camp
»
Erik Karlsson (foot) hasn't started skating
»
Report: Jets give head coach, GM extensions
»
Hurricanes will name team captain after camp
»
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
»
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
»
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
»
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
»
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
»
Shane Doan announces retirement
NHL Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Change the way you DFS with RotoGrinders LineupHQ!
»
2016 NHL Season Pass
»
2016 NHL Draft Guide
»
Daily Fantasy Hockey 101
»
NHL Depth Charts
»
FanDuel: Win 1st contest or refunded!
»
Latest NHL injuries
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved