George Parros | Winger | #15 Team: Age / DOB: (37) / 12/29/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 228 Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 8 (222) / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2014-15: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

George Parros has been selected as the new director of the NHL's Department of Player Safety. Parros is a former NHL enforcer who retired with 36 points and 1,092 penalty minutes in 474 games. He joined the NHL's Department of Player Safety about a year ago. Stephane Quintal was the former director and will aide in the transition as well as work with the NHL in other initiatives this season. Source: Dan Rosen on Twitter

George Parros has joined the NHL's Department of Player Safety. "It's an interesting opportunity to not only watch a lot of hockey and remain in the sport, but kind of affect what's going on in the sport in a way that things move forward," Parros said "You're trying educate the players, and the thing that best suits me for the job is that I've played the game for a long time and played as physical as anybody else, perhaps more so, and never once got fined or suspended. I feel that if anybody out there knows how to walk the line, it's me." The former enforcer retired from the NHL in Dec. 2014. Source: Mike G. Morreale for NHL.com

George Parros has announced his retirement from the NHL. Parros had 36 points and 1,092 penalty minutes in 474 games with the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers, and Montreal Canadiens. He won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007. "It's been an honor to play in the greatest league in the world. Thanks to the organizations I've had the good fortune to play for, especially to the Samueli and Molson families," said George Parros. "I've had the most amazing support from all of the fans who have supported my many endeavors throughout my career, for that I am eternally grateful. A final thank you to my parents Jim and Lynne, my wife Tiffany and my children who have made this dream of mine a reality." Source: NHLPA.com