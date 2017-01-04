Player Page

Mark Streit | Defenseman | #32

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (39) / 12/11/1977
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 191
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 9 (262) / MON
Contract: view contract details
Mark Streit (shoulder) has been given the green light to return to the Flyers' lineup.
Streit's on the long-term injured reserve list, so the Flyers need to clear a spot for him. That's presumably why the Flyers decided to waive Boyd Gordon. Streit last played on Dec. 11 and has 16 points in 31 games this season. Jan 13 - 1:01 PM
Source: Sam Carchidi on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3151116-6141500157.088
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005MON482911-6282600052.038
2006MON76102636-514212101102.098
2007MON81134962-628727003165.079
2008NYI741640566621019111150.107
2009NYI82113849148913002187.059
2011NYI8274047-2746320001149.047
2012NYI4862127-14223800183.072
2013PHI82103444344411002121.083
2014PHI8194352-836426000144.063
2015PHI6261723-11826001110.055
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 12VAN000000000000.000
Jan 10@ BUF000000000000.000
Jan 8@ CLM000000000000.000
Jan 7TB000000000000.000
Jan 4NYR000000000000.000
Jan 1@ ANA000000000000.000
Dec 30@ SJ000000000000.000
Dec 28@ STL000000000000.000
Dec 22@ NJ000000000000.000
Dec 21WAS000000000000.000

PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Sean Couturier
3Nick Cousins
4Roman Lyubimov
LW1Matt Read
2Brayden Schenn
3Travis Konecny
4Michael Raffl
5Chris VandeVelde
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Mark Streit
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Michael Del Zotto
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Ivan Provorov
7Brandon Manning
8Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
 

 