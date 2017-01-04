Mark Streit | Defenseman | #32

All Positions

Claude Giroux extended his point streak to three games with an assist during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning. Giroux is now up to 24 helpers and 34 points in 41 games this season, with a trio of helpers during the streak. Suffice it to say, the Flyers' captain is about as consistent as they come.

Sean Couturier scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks. Couturier helped set up Travis Konecny's power play goal in the first period and he added one of his own in the second to give his team a 3-2 lead. Couturier finished tonight's game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, five shots on goal and a blocked shot in 22:50 of ice time. He has eight goals and four assists in 28 games this season. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Flyers, while Claude Giroux scored the winner in the shootout.

Nick Cousins will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. This will be his fifth straight game in the press box. Cousins has four goals and six assists in 34 games this season. Boyd Goron and Nick Schultz will also be scratched for this one. Gordon has one goal in 13 games, while Schultz four assists in 12 contests.

The Flyers recalled Roman Lyubimov, but he'll be a healthy scratch against Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Flyers then were just trying to saving some money against the cap by demoting him. Through 28 games he has just four points, which unfortunately is not a great production level.

Matt Read was pointless in his first game back from an oblique muscle pull. Read had been out of action since December 4 and may have been able to return earlier but back spasms set him back a bit. He has six goals and 10 points in 28 games thus far and is a fringe fantasy player in deep leagues at this time.

Brayden Schenn has scored a goal in each of his last three games. Schenn is also on a four-game point streak. His recent strong play has left him with 14 goals and 29 points in 41 contests.

With his sixth goal of the season during the 4-2 win over the Lightning, Travis Konecny has now reached the 20-point mark. Through only 41 games, that's mighty impressive for the rookie. Or any rookie, for that matter. After all, not everyone is Auston Matthews. He has two goals and four points over his last four games as well, indicating he may be heating up.

Michal Raffl now has points in consecutive games thanks to the goal he picked up in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning. With 11 points in 31 games, Raffl is a nice depth piece for both you and the Flyers. He's coming up on 100 career points, with 92 through the first 248 games of his career.

Chris VandeVelde had his first multi-point game of the season Sunday as he had a goal and an assist. The fourth liner teamed up with Roman Lyubimov for a big night from the bottom of the depth chart. He has four goals and seven points this season, not bad production for the Flyers fourth line.

Jakub Voracek now has consecutive two-point games to his credit. With two goals, and the two assists he picked up during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning, the talented winger has posted 13 goals and 39 points in 41 games so far this season.

Wayne Simmonds ended a four-game point drought with an assist in the Flyers' 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver Thursday night. Simmonds still finished the game with a minus-two rating though. That brings him down to a minus-five rating over his last five games and a minus-12 rating this season. He's second last on the team in terms of plus/minus.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had an assist and a team-leading 4:07 shorthanded minutes during Europe's 3-2 overtime win against the Czech Republic on Monday. Team Europe has been the biggest pleasant surprise in the early part of the World Cup and Bellemare has played a meaningful role in that. He also found the back of the net in Europe's 3-0 victory over Team USA on Saturday. Bellemare, who was born in France, had seven goals and 14 points in 74 contests with Philadelphia last season.

Dale Weise will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Nashville Predators. Weise hasn't picked up a point in 12 straight games, and he's been receiving less and less ice time. He's played under nine minutes in three of Philadelphia's last five games. Nick Schultz will also watch from the press box.

Mark Streit (shoulder) has been given the green light to return to the Flyers' lineup. Streit's on the long-term injured reserve list, so the Flyers need to clear a spot for him. That's presumably why the Flyers decided to waive Boyd Gordon. Streit last played on Dec. 11 and has 16 points in 31 games this season.

Shayne Gostisbehere (hand) will return to the lineup Wednesday. He missed Sunday's win over Detroit because of a swollen right hand. Gostisbehere had an assist in four straight games before he was forced out of the lineup. The offensive defender has four goals and 16 points in 29 contests.

Michael Del Zotto will tag in for Shayne Gostisbehere on Sunday against the Red Wings. Del Zotto had sat out the last couple of games as a healthy scratch. The veteran offensive defender has three goals and eight points with 28 blocks and 56 hits through 26 games.

Nick Schultz, Boyd Gordon and Nick Cousins won't play against Columbus on Sunday. Schultz has posted four points with 20 hits and 25 blocks. Cousins meanwhile has posted 10 points with 34 hits in 34 games. Unfortunately neither boast much fantasy value.

Radko Gudas, Roman Lyubimov and Boyd Gordon will be scratched against the Canucks on Thursday. Gudas is being scratched because coach Dave Hakstoll said he wants to see "more consistency" in the burly defender from night to night. He has 11 points with 45 PIMs and 81 hits so far this season over just 33 games.

Ivan Provorov is on a three-game point streak. Provorov registered an assist in the Flyers' 4-1 loss to Buffalo Tuesday night. The 19-year-old rookie has three goals and 19 points in 43 contests in 2016-17.

Brandon Manning and Nick Cousins will be scratched against Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon. Through 35 games this season Manning has posted nine points along with 27 PIMs and 71 hits. Cousins meanwhile has done a bit better, posting 10 points along with 21 PIMs and 72 hits in 34 games as well.

Philadelphia defenseman Andrew MacDonald was the Flyers' only goal scorer in a 2-1 shootout loss Monday night against the visiting Nashville Predators. MacDonald's goal was his second of the season. High-scoring Jakub Voracek earned his 23rd assist of the season on MacDonald's goal.

Steve Mason was pulled after allowing four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks. Mason lasted just 40 minutes in this game, as he didn't come out to start the third period. The Flyers were down 4-3 when Michal Neuvirth entered the game and they came back to win. Mason didn't factor into tonight's decision. He'll enter his next game with a 2.87 goals-against-average and a .901 save percentage.