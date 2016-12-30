Lee Stempniak | Winger | #21

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal is on a three-game point streak. Staal reached that mark by registering an assist in the Hurricanes' 4-3 win over Florida on Tuesday. He has 15 goals and 42 points in 64 games this season. This is the third time in the span of four seasons that he's crossed the 40-point mark.

2 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Rask broke a 1-1 tie at the 16:36 mark of the third period. The Hurricanes forward has been on a bit of a roll of late, as he's picked up at least one point in nine of his last 12 contests. Rask has 16 goals and 25 assists in 68 games this season. Derek Ryan and Teuvo Teravainen also found the back of the net for the 'Canes.

3 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen has shifted from right wing back to center. "I want him to skate more, hang on to pucks and make plays," Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said of Teravainen. "He’s very comfortable as a winger or a center. I think he moves his feet and is a little bit more involved offensively in the middle." Teravainen has 11 goals and 28 points in 52 contests this season. He is projected to play alongside Jeff Skinner and Lee Stempniak.

4 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan's 10th goal of the season lifted the Canes over Arizona in a 2-1 win on Sunday night. Ryan now has two goals in his past three games, with 10 goals and 20 points in 47 games this season.

5 Jay McClement Sidelined

Jay McClement suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday night. He logged just 4:26 of ice time over six shifts before leaving the game and he didn't return. Consider him day-to-day for now.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner scored two goals in a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Skinner scored the game-winning goal with just under four minutes to play when he buried a slick feed from Derek Ryan for his second goal of the game. The two goals give Skinner 28 on the year, with eight of them coming in his last eight games. His 0.75 points-per-game is just shy of his career best of 0.77 established during his rookie season.

2 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. It took a while, but we finally got a goal in this game. Nordstrom broke the scoreless tie at the 10:48 mark of the third period. Viktor Stalberg picked up the assist on Nordstrom's first goal of the year. The 24-year-old has three points in 15 games this season.

3 Phil Di Giuseppe Active

Phil Di Giuseppe will return to the lineup on Saturday against Nashville. Through 26 games this season with the big boys, the youngster has posted six points along with 60 hits. He's expected to skate to the right Joakim Nordstrom and Patrick Brown.

4 Brock McGinn Active

The Hurricanes get Brock McGinn back on Thursday against the Wild. Through 42 games this season the 23-year-old has posted five goals and 14 points along with 66 hits thus far.

RW 1 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday. The three-point night snaps a run of three games without a point for Aho, and brings him up to 20 goals on the year. He has 38 points this season. All the Calder hype has surrounded Matthews and Laine, leading many to overlook the year Aho is having. The talented Finn is someone you should be keeping a close eye on going into next season.

2 Elias Lindholm Active

Elias Lindholm reached the 40-point milestone with an assist on Tuesday. Lindholm has recorded at least a point in eight consecutive games, which represents a career-high for him. This is also the first time in his career he's reached the 40-point mark after finishing with 39 points in each of his previous two campaigns.

3 Lee Stempniak Active

Lee Stempniak scored two goals in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. He finally put his 10-game goalless drought to bed. Stempniak's goals gave Carolina 2-1 and 3-1 leads in the second and third period, and they never looked back. Stempniak has 14 goals and 22 assists in 72 games this season. The 'Canes are still a long-shot to make the playoffs, but this 6-1-3 stretch has put them five points back of the final Wild Card spot.

4 Valentin Zykov Sidelined

Valentin Zykov suffered an upper body injury in the first period Saturday and did not return. Zykov was playing in only his second NHL game and scoring in his NHL debut Thursday. He was ridden into the boards hard by Roman Polak of the Maple Leafs and never returned. Consider him day-to-day. Zykov was drafted 37th overall by the Kings in 2013 and the 21-year-old who had 15 goals and 30 points in 55 AHL games before his recall, was dealt to the Kings as part of the Kris Versteeg trade a year ago.

5 Patrick Brown Active

Carolina summoned Patrick Brown on Wednesday. The 24-year-old has posted 11 goals and 20 points in 54 games this season for AHL Charlotte. He has two points in seven career NHL games as well.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk will play in Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders. Faulk blocked a shot in the third period of Monday's game against the Islanders and his status for tonight's game was in doubt.

2 Noah Hanifin Active

Noah Hanifin scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 OT loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This is his second multi-point effort of the season and his first since Oct. 20. Hanifin did all of his damage in the first period, as he tied the game at one at the 11:51 mark. He also helped set up Derek Ryan's power play goal just over three minutes later. Hanifin finished the game with an even rating, two shots on goal and giveaway in 15:22 of ice time. He has three goals and 15 assists in 59 games this season. He doesn't have any fantasy value in standard leagues right now, but he's a must-own in a lot of keeper leagues.

3 Jaccob Slavin Active

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who had only two goals all season, broke out for a three-goal hat trick in the Carolina Hurricanes' 8-4 rout of the Islanders in New York Monday night. Slavin dramatically increased his fantasy value with goals in the first, second and third periods. He also registered his 23rd assist of the season on Joakim Nordstrom's fourth goal. Slavin's hat trick was the first of his NHL career. Veteran teammates Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk pitched in significantly, as well. Skinner and Faulk each scored two goals on the night, giving Skinner 23 and Faulk 14. Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifan and Jordan Staal all contributed two assists to the winners.

4 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce is seeing his role with the Hurricanes increase following the Ron Hainsey trade. Pesce was already averaging more than 20 minutes per contest, but he was on the ice for 23:31 minutes on Tuesday and 24:44 minutes on Wednesday. In particular, the Hurricanes are leaning on Pesce heavily when shorthanded. From a fantasy perspective though, Pesce doesn't have much value in standard leagues due to his modest offensive contributions. He has two goals and 14 points in 60 games this season.

5 Ryan Murphy Active

Ryan Murphy will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders. Murphy would have been in the lineup if Justin Faulk (undisclosed) was unable to go. But with Faulk able to play, Murphy will watch from the press box. Murphy has no goals and two assists in 20 games in 2016-17.

6 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck has been in the Hurricanes' lineup for four straight games as part of a pairing with Noah Hanifin. Dahlbeck has frequently been a healthy scratch this season and has only appeared in 15 contests in 2016-17. Perhaps this is the start of him playing more regularly though. "Klas gives us a bigger, stronger guy, a physical guy," Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. "He’s got a little bite to him in the D-zone and we need as much of that as we can get."

7 Matt Tennyson Active

Matt Tennyson will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers. Tennyson has no goals and five assists in 37 games this season. This is his fourth straight game watching from the press box. Jay McClement and Valentin Zykov are both out because of injury.

G 1 Cam Ward Active

Cam Ward stopped 33 of 36 shots in a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Despite a 3-0-3 record in his last six games, Ward has a 3.31 goals against average and .904 save percentage. He currently has a 2.72 goals against average and .904 save percentage, which would both be his lowest totals since the 2013-14 season. Ward hasn't bested a .910 save percentage since the 2011-12 season. The win improves his record to 24-20-11 on the year.