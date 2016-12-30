Player Page

Lee Stempniak | Winger | #21

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (34) / 2/4/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 195
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 5 (148) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Lee Stempniak scored two goals in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
He finally put his 10-game goalless drought to bed. Stempniak's goals gave Carolina 2-1 and 3-1 leads in the second and third period, and they never looked back. Stempniak has 14 goals and 22 assists in 72 games this season. The 'Canes are still a long-shot to make the playoffs, but this 6-1-3 stretch has put them five points back of the final Wild Card spot. Mar 23 - 10:52 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
71122234-33224001115.104
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005STL57141327-102252002100.140
2006STL82272552-233811004166.163
2007STL8013253804037002162.080
2008TOR75143044-1233310011171.082
2009ARI8028204802697102212.132
2010ARI8219193841924000199.095
2011CAL61141428-21623002130.108
2012CAL479233221242042113.080
2013PIT73122234-163204231178.067
2014WPG7115132882001003115.130
2015BOS8219325143839104146.130
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 21@ FLA101120000001.000
Mar 19@ PHI1000-10000000.000
Mar 18NAS101120000003.000
Mar 16MIN1011-10010002.000
Mar 14NYI101100000006.000
Mar 13@ NYI1011-12000002.000
Mar 11TOR100000000000.000
Mar 9NYR100000000002.000
Mar 7@ COL1000-10000002.000
Mar 5@ ARI100010000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Derek Ryan
5Jay McClement
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Joakim Nordstrom
3Phil Di Giuseppe
4Brock McGinn
RW1Sebastian Aho
2Elias Lindholm
3Lee Stempniak
4Valentin Zykov
5Patrick Brown
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Brett Pesce
5Ryan Murphy
6Klas Dahlbeck
7Matt Tennyson
G1Cam Ward
2Eddie Lack
 

 