Mike Green | Defenseman | #25

C 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Henrik Zetterberg picked up a goal and three assists in Friday's 7-6 overtime loss to the New York Islanders. Two of those points were recorded in the first period, as he registered the primary assist on Anthony Mantha's tally before adding one of his own which made it 3-0 for Detroit. The Wings captain then assisted on Mantha's second goal of the game (5-2) before eventually setting up Mike Green's game-tying goal (6-6) with under 30 seconds remaining in regulation. The 37-year-old now has seven goals and 38 points in 53 games. This was his first multi-point effort of 2018.

2 Dylan Larkin Active

Dylan Larkin scored his first goal in nine games on Tuesday night in a 2-1 win over Anaheim. Larkin has nine goals in 55 contests this season, but he leads the Red Wings with 34 assists and 43 points. He has registered one goal and four helpers during a four-game point streak.

3 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen's goal stood as the game-winner in a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Nielsen's points streak is now at five games for Detroit. The centre now has seven points in that span. Dylan Larkin also scored for the Red Wings who've now won back-to-back games. Nielsen has 13 goals and 24 points in 55 games this season.

4 Luke Glendening Active

Luke Glendening picked up two assists in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. It's an impressive performance considering it is his first game back after missing 12 games due to a hand injury. The 28-year-old forward is a purely defensive forward and is now up to seven goals and 12 points in 35 games this season. His assists came on goals scored by Jonathan Ericsson and Frans Nielsen.

LW 1 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tatar's power play tally at the 19:29 mark of the second period cut Tampa's lead to 3-1 at the time, but that's as close as the Red Wings would come to making it a game. The 27-year-old has now scored three goals in his last three games. He has 15 goals and 25 points in 56 games this season. Niklas Kronwall and Tyler Bertuzzi picked up the assists on Detroit's only goal.

2 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha has scored three goals in the last two games. Mantha had one goal in his previous nine outings, so it's encouraging to see him getting back on track. He should be able to reach new career highs offensively this year. Mantha currently has 19 goals and 33 points in 52 games.

3 Justin Abdelkader Active

The NHL has decided not to punish Abdelkader with a fine for his slew foot of Johnny Boychuk. The NHL deemed it as being more of a distinct kicking motion. It's a bit surprising Abdelkader won't even get a fine but he'll probably be on a tight leash moving forward.

4 Darren Helm Active

Darren Helm (lower body) will play in Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins. Head coach Jeff Blashill mentioned that Helm was probable to play in this one. He's skating on a line with Frans Nielsen and Luke Glendening. Helm has five goals and 18 points in 44 games this season. He isn't worth using in standard fantasy leagues.

5 Tyler Bertuzzi Active

Tyler Bertuzzi may get a larger role on Detroit's power play. Bertuzzi looked good during man advantage drills at practice on Wednesday and coach Jeff Blashill is looking for a way to reward the young forward with more minutes. Bertuzzi logged just 7:45 of ice time on Tuesday after he was a healthy scratch last Sunday.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist pitched in two assists during the Red Wings' 3-2 loss against Toronto on Sunday night. Nyquist set up Anthony Mantha and Henrik Zetterberg, but the Wings fell to the Leafs on a late goal. Nyquist has 16 goals and 28 points in 58 games this season.

2 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators. The illness kept him out of Thursday's game against Tampa Bay. Athanasiou has 10 goals and 24 points in 45 games this season. He's currently riding an 11-game goal slump.

3 Martin Frk Active

Martin Frk scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins. Frk opened the scoring with a power play tally at the 2:08 mark of the second period. He also registered the primary assist on Frans Nielsen's goal with under two minutes remaining in regulation. The Red Wings forward finished the game with a minus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 10:54 of ice time. He has nine goals and 19 points in 44 games this season. Despite tonight's offensive "outburst," the 24-year-old won't be worth owning in any fantasy format.

4 Luke Witkowski Active

Luke Witkowski scored his first NHL goal on Saturday. Witkowski was playing in his 74th career game. "Honestly I kind of blacked out a little bit," Witkowski in reference to his goal. "I just got the puck on my backhand and shot it. I got it past his blocker. It was crazy. It was cool, though." He's an enforcer that's unlikely to generate much offensively over the course of his career so goals like these are a bonus.

5 David Booth Active

David Booth will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators. He's now been scratched in seven of his team's last nine games. The veteran has four goals and one assist in 21 games this season. Xavier Ouellet is also expected to watch tonight's game from the press box. Neither player will have any fantasy value going forward.

6 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

D 1 Mike Green Sidelined

Mike Green (upper body) won't play Sunday night versus Toronto. This will be Green's second straight game on the sidelines due to an upper-body injury. He ranks fourth on the Red Wings with 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) in 56 games this season.

2 Trevor Daley Active

Trevor Daley scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Daley gave the Red Wings a 2-1 advantage at the 5:06 mark of the second period and they never looked back. The 34-year-old has now scored in back-to-back games and in three of his last four outings. He has five goals and nine points in 45 games this season. Despite his recent offensive surge, there's no fantasy value in Daley's game.

3 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser scored a pair of goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. DeKeyser's first goal tied the game at one at the 8:51 mark of the second period, while his second tally gave his team a 2-1 lead three minutes into the final frame. The 27-year-old has now found the back of the net three times in his last two outings. He has four goals two assists in 34 games this season.

4 Niklas Kronwall Active

Niklas Kronwall recorded an assist in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night. Kronwall's primary assist on Tomas Tatar's power-play goal was the only offense the Red Wings could muster in the contest. The veteran defenseman has contributed six assists in the last 13 matches. Kronwall has 16 points, including 14 helpers, in 53 games this year.

5 Nick Jensen Active

Nick Jensen will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Jensen was also scratched in Saturday's game. He has no goals and eight assists in 44 games this season. Justin Abdelkader and Trevor Daley are both out with injuries.

6 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson found the back of the net in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia. Ericsson's second goal of the season opened the scoring just past the midway mark of the first period. He has chipped in two of his 10 points in the last two games.

7 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ouellet has no goals and four assists in 35 games this season. The Red Wings blue liner has now been scratched in eight consecutive games. Luke Witkowski will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Jimmy Howard Active

Jimmy Howard allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bolts jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and they never looked back. The loss puts an end to Howard's two-game winning streak. He now has a 16-18-6 record with a 2.83 goals-against-average and a .910 save percentage this season. Howard is nothing more than a mediocre number two goalie in most standard fantasy leagues.