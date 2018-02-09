Player Page

Roster

Mike Green | Defenseman | #25

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (32) / 10/12/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 207
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (29) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mike Green (upper body) won't play Sunday night versus Toronto.
This will be Green's second straight game on the sidelines due to an upper-body injury. He ranks fourth on the Red Wings with 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) in 56 games this season. Feb 18 - 5:02 PM
Source: Detroit Red Wings on Twitter
More Mike Green Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5662329-828112000114.053
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005WAS22123-8180100013.077
2006WAS7021012-10360600068.029
2007WAS82183856662815004234.077
2008WAS6831427324681820104243.128
2009WAS7519577639541025014205.093
2010WAS498162464855011115.070
2011WAS323475123100164.047
2012WAS35121426-32041000296.125
2013WAS7092938-1664312002172.052
2014WAS721035451534116002159.063
2015DET7472835-638515000124.056
2016DET72142236-204037002125.112
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 17@ NAS000000000000.000
Feb 15@ TB100000000002.000
Feb 13ANA101112000002.000
Feb 11@ WAS1000-10000003.000
Feb 9@ NYI111200000003.333
Feb 6BOS100000000002.000
Feb 3@ FLA1000-30000000.000
Feb 2@ CAR100010000001.000
Jan 31SJ1000-10000006.000
Jan 25CHI1000-40000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Zetterberg
2Dylan Larkin
3Frans Nielsen
4Luke Glendening
LW1Tomas Tatar
2Anthony Mantha
3Justin Abdelkader
4Darren Helm
5Tyler Bertuzzi
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Andreas Athanasiou
3Martin Frk
4Luke Witkowski
5David Booth
6Johan Franzen
D1Mike Green
2Trevor Daley
3Danny DeKeyser
4Niklas Kronwall
5Nick Jensen
6Jonathan Ericsson
7Xavier Ouellet
G1Jimmy Howard
2Petr Mrazek
 

 