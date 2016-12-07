Player Page

Travis Zajac | Center | #19

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/13/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (20) / NJ
Contract: view contract details
Travis Zajac (illness) is a game-time decision on Monday.
Zajac didn't take part in Monday's practice. He has eight goals and 24 points in 37 contests in 2016-17. Jan 2 - 12:07 PM
Source: Andrew Gross on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3781624-6163301173.110
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006NJ 8017254211666002134.127
2007NJ 82142034-113159001155.090
2008NJ 822042623329510132185.108
2009NJ 822542672224615014210.119
2010NJ 82133144-62428111173.075
2011NJ 15246-341000125.080
2012NJ 4871320-5221310182.085
2013NJ 80183048328312003165.109
2014NJ 74111425-32943200112.098
2015NJ 74142842325611212111.126
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31WAS1000-12000001.000
Dec 29@ WAS100000000002.000
Dec 27PIT1011-30010002.000
Dec 23@ PIT100000000001.000
Dec 22PHI100000000000.000
Dec 20NAS1000-10000001.000
Dec 18@ NYR100000000003.000
Dec 17@ OTT1011-10000003.000
Dec 15@ STL101100000000.000
Dec 11@ NYR1000-20000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Adam Henrique
2Travis Zajac
3Pavel Zacha
4Vernon Fiddler
5Jacob Josefson
6Marc Savard
LW1Taylor Hall
2Mike Cammalleri
3Miles Wood
4Luke Gazdic
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Beau Bennett
3P. A. Parenteau
4Devante Smith-Pelly
5Sergey Kalinin
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Jon Merrill
6Steven Santini
7Kyle Quincey
8Yohann Auvitu
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 