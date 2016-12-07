Travis Zajac | Center | #19

All Positions

C 1 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique scored a power play goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Henrique gave his team a 2-1 lead in the first period, but New Jersey watched as the Penguins scored four goals in a row. Henrique finished the game with a minus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 19:04 of ice time. He has nine goals and 11 assists in 35 contests this season.

2 Travis Zajac Sidelined

Travis Zajac (illness) is a game-time decision on Monday. Zajac didn't take part in Monday's practice. He has eight goals and 24 points in 37 contests in 2016-17.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha will be a healthy scratch against the Capitals on Saturday. Through 36 games this season the rookie has posted eight goals and 24 points with 46 hits to boot. Look for him to continue to develop nicely for the Devils.

4 Vernon Fiddler I.L.

Vernon Fiddler will miss three-to-four weeks because of a lower-body injury. He has been placed on injured reserve after he was hurt Tuesday night versus Pittsburgh. Fiddler has three points and 25 penalty minutes in 35 games this year.

5 Jacob Josefson Sidelined

Jacob Josefson will miss Monday's game due to an illness. The timing is particularly unfortunate because Josefson has only gotten in two games since returning from a concussion. He has two assists in 16 games this season.

6 Marc Savard I.L.

The New Jersey Devils acquired Marc Savard's contract and a 2nd round pick in 2018 for minor leaguers Paul Thompson and Graham Black. Savard hasn't played in the NHL since 2010-11 because of lingering concussion issues. He hasn't officially retired for contractual reasons, but his playing days are over. The move allows the Panthers to ditch Savard's $4.1 million cap hit. The Devils now have two players that can be placed on long-term injured reserve (Savard and Ryane Clowe).

LW 1 Taylor Hall Active

Taylor Hall (lower body) is ready to return Monday. Hall missed two games due to the ailment. He has eight goals and 23 points in 27 contests. He skated alongside Sergey Kalinin and P. A. Parenteau during Monday's practice, but Travis Zajac (illness) was absent and is a game-time decision, so the lines will change if he ends up playing.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri's assist Saturday was the 600th point in his NHL career. The assist was his first point in six games as he has struggled of late to hit the milestone. Cammalleri was hot before that as he had nine goals and 14 points in eight games. The streaky forward could start another streak soon so it's best to keep him in your lineup.

3 Miles Wood Active

Miles Wood got into his first NHL fight Friday night. He tangled with Pittsburgh defenseman Steve Oleksy at the 17:53 mark of the second period. Coach John Hynes likes Wood's competitiveness and energy. Wood also has two goals and in the last four games.

4 Luke Gazdic Active

Luke Gazdic has been brought up by New Jersey. The Devils made the move after putting Vernon Fiddler on injured reserve. Gazdic has no points and seven penalty minutes in four outings with New Jersey this campaign.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyle Palmieri tallied his seventh goal of the season during Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals. The goal gives him 20 points on the year as well. At this point it would seem his 30-goal and 57-point campaign last season was a bit of an aberration.

2 Beau Bennett Active

Beau Bennett scored his second goal of the year during Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals. Bennett is now up to eight points on the year through 31 games this season. Unfortunately, it would seem that the 25-year-old just doesn't have the scoring touch he was hyped to have had coming up the ranks.

3 P. A. Parenteau Active

PA Parenteau is picking up steam with his goal over the Capitals during Thursday's 2-1 shootout win. Parenteau's tally gives him goals in consecutive games, with points in three of his last four games as well. He has six goals and 16 points in 34 games in all this season.

4 Devante Smith-Pelly Active

After being a healthy scratch for the last four games, Devante Smith-Pelly will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. He hasn't recorded a point in his last 11 appearances. Smith-Pelly has two goals and four assists in 28 games this year.

5 Sergey Kalinin Active

Sergey Kalinin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old has two points in 27 games this season and he won't have any fantasy value whether he plays or not. Yohann Auvitu will also watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Andy Greene Active

Andy Greene recorded an assist in New Jersey's 5-1 loss to Nashville on Tuesday. Greene has three goals and eight points in 32 contests in 2016-17. He's a big part of the Devils' defense, but he is not a significant asset in standard fantasy leagues.

2 Damon Severson Active

Damon Severson scored the only goal on Saturday night as the New Jersey Devils lost 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Severson had an assist from Taylor Hall and Travis Zajac—their third assist in both cases—but it was not enough to stem the loss. The Devils gained the advantage briefly with this score at the 14:39 minute mark of the first period, but Ben Bishop turned stingy for the remainder of the game and was perfect in the final two periods. This was Severson’s second goal of the season and his ninth point.

3 John Moore I.L.

The Devils have placed John Moore on I/R with a concussion following Saturday's match with Washington. Tough way to bring in the New Year. Moore received a check from behind from Tom Wilson early on in the game and had his chin go straight into the glass. It was pretty as he crumpled to the ground and had to be stretchered off the ice. Hopefully a little extra rest will him wonders.

4 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy scored his first goal of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Through 25 games this season he now has three points. For his career, he has 16 goals and 80 points in 359 games.

5 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill will tag in for Yohann Auvitu against the Capitals on Saturday. Through 13 games this season Merrill is still looking for his first points of the season, and has picked up 10 hits and 13 blocks. Auvitu meanwhile has four points with 20 hits in 24 games.

6 Steven Santini Active

The Devils recalled Steven Santini from AHL Albany on Sunday. The 21-year-old is still waiting to make his season debut up with the big boys. With Albany however he's played 15 games with no points and 25 PIMs.

7 Kyle Quincey Active

Kyle Quincey will be in the lineup Tuesday against Pittsburgh. He has been in the press box since Dec. 20 when he suited up versus Nashville. In 32 appearances this season, Quincey has chipped in two goals, seven assists and 41 shots.

8 Yohann Auvitu Active

Yohann Auvitu has been called up by New Jersey. However, he will be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old first-year defender has two goals and two assists in 23 games this campaign.

G 1 Cory Schneider Active

Cory Schneider is expected to get the start in goal Monday for New Jersey. This will come after Keith Kinkaid started a back-to-back series against Washington. Schneider questioned his team's urgency after a Tuesday loss to Pittsburgh and the benching could have been retribution for the comments but that is just speculation from this corner. Schneider has been mediocre this season with 10-12-5/2.90/.904 stats. They face Boston at home.