C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele earned two helpers in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto. As usual, he was setting up rookie sensation Patrik Laine. Scheifele had the primary assist on both goals by Laine in the contest. The Jets center ranks fourth in the league scoring race with 62 points in 60 appearances.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little scored in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Little's goal at the 1:43 mark of the second period tied the game at one. Unfortunately for the Jets, that's as close as they'd come to winning tonight's game. Little finished the game with a minus-2 rating, two shots on goal and one hit in 17:22 of ice time. Little has 16 goals and 14 assists in 34 games this season. Adam Lowry scored Winnipeg's other goal.

3 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry has found the back of the net three times in his last three games. Lowry snapped a 21-game goalless drought last Saturday and he's just kept rolling ever since. The Jets forward has 10 goals and seven assists in 57 games this season. Despite the recent burst of production, he isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues.

4 Nic Petan Active

Nic Petan (lower body) has been activated from injured reserve and he will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. The BC native will get to play his first NHL game in Vancouver in his return to the lineup. He is projected to play between Marko Dano and Drew Stafford on the third line. In 13 games this year, Petan has one goal and six assists.

5 Marko Dano I.L.

Marko Dano sustained a "tweak" recently while rehabbing his lower-body injury. However, it is not expected to result in a setback as coach Paul Maurice is encouraged by Dano's progress. His return is not imminent though and he still could be sidelined until March.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 20th goal of the season on Tuesday night. He didn't have a point in his previous eight games. The 21-year-old speedster has 48 points in 63 contests this season.

2 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault stretched his point streak to four straight games on Tuesday night. He had two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto. Perreault had the secondary helper on two goals by Patrik Laine in the match. He has two markers and four assists during his point streak.

3 Andrew Copp Sidelined

Andrew Copp won't travel with the team on their upcoming road trip due an upper-body injury. Winnipeg begins a four-game road swing at Pittsburgh on Thursday and wraps up the trip in Toronto on Tuesday. Copp had an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Dallas. He has 14 points in 46 games this season. Consider him day-to-day for now.

4 Shawn Matthias Active

Shawn Matthias will play in his 500th career NHL game on Saturday against the Kings. The 28-year-old has been a well-traveled forward, playing for Florida, Vancouver, Toronto, Colorado and now Winnipeg after being drafted 47th overall by Detroit in 2006. He's posted 87 goals and 166 points, including six goals and seven points this season for the Jets. He may never be a top-line player, but every team wants a player like Shawn Matthias.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler returned to Thursday's game after he was hit high by Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin. Wheeler left briefly for concussion protocol and then came back to finish the game. He didn't speak to the media after the game, but appears to be OK. He had three shots and three hits in the contests.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Patrik Laine scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-4 OT loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Laine tied the game at one with a beautiful one-timer early in the first period and he gave the Jets a 4-3 lead with less than three seconds remaining in the second frame. The rookie winger has scored seven goals and three assists during his current five-game point streak. He's up to 30 goals and 54 points in 55 games. It looks like the Calder Trophy race between he and Leafs rookie Auston Matthews will go down to the wire.

3 Drew Stafford Sidelined

It's that time of year again, and Drew Stafford is apparently a hot commodity. The 31-year-old winger is a pending UFA this summer with a cap hit of $4.35M this season. He has four goals and 12 points with 35 hits in 39 games this season. What he could fetch for the Jets though will largely be dictated by the desperation of prospective acquiring clubs.

4 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia picked up a goal during Saturday's 3-1 over Montreal. It was his sixth goal and 12th point of the season. Now through 80 career NHL games, he has 10 goals and 22 points.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

Chris Thorburn will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. He has three goals, one assist and 72 penalty minuets in 42 games. Thorburn has been scratched in four straight games. Julian Melchiori will also be scratched tonight.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien potted his ninth goal of the year on Sunday. He opened the scoring in a 3-2 win over Ottawa. Byfuglien has two goals and one assist over a three-game point streak. Through 62 games the rover-extraordinaire has 38 points.

2 Jacob Trouba Suspended

Jacob Trouba has received a two-game suspension for his illegal hit to the head of Ottawa's Mark Stone. Winnipeg has its bye week coming up, so Trouba will be eligible to return on March 3. Stone was injured on the play while Trouba received a two-minute minor at the time of the incident. Trouba has five goals and 24 points in 47 contests in 2016-17.

3 Toby Enstrom I.L.

The Jets have placed Toby Enstrom (lower body) on injured reserve. Enstrom has one goal and 13 assists in 55 matches during the 2016-17 season. He is slated to miss two-to-three weeks after having surgery Thursday morning.

4 Tyler Myers I.L.

Tyler Myers underwent surgery Monday to repair his lower-body injury and he is projected to need six-to-eight weeks of recovery time. Coach Paul Maurice didn't disclose the issue, but said the procedure was not to Myers' hip or knee. He also stated that the team expects to get Myers back at some point this season. The defenseman hasn't played since Nov. 11.

5 Josh Morrissey Active

Josh Morrissey scored his third goal of the season during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Senators. Now through 62 games of his rookie campaign the talented blue liner has 15 points. Not too shabby at all.

6 Ben Chiarot Active

Ben Chiarot will return to the Jets' blue line on Friday against Chicago. He has been out of action since Jan. 11th because of an upper body injury. Through 46 games this season he's posted six assists with 54 hits and 62 blocks.

7 Paul Postma Active

Paul Postma scored his first goal of the season on Thursday night. He logged just 7:51 of ice time against Pittsburgh, but it was enough to finally get on the board in the goal department. The Jets defender has also contributed 11 assists in 54 games this campaign.

8 Mark Stuart Active

Mark Stuart will get back into the lineup on Tuesday night. He will join Paul Postma on the third pair because of a lower-body injury to Toby Enstrom. Stuart hasn't played since Feb. 7 and he has one goal in 22 appearances this year.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 37 shots in Winnipeg's 5-4 OT loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Hellebuyck continues to struggle with consistency. The Jets goalie had allowed a combined three goals in his last two outings, but he was shelled pretty badly by Toronto tonight. He has a 20-15-2 record with a 2.79 goals-against-average and a .910 save percentage this season. You can't count on him to be your regular starter in standard fantasy leagues.

2 Michael Hutchinson Active

Michael Hutchinson will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Blues. The Jets will roll with Ondrej Pavelec as their starter and Connor Hellebuyck as the backup. Julian Melchiori will also watch the game from the press box. Neither player will be a fantasy asset going forward.