Player Page

Roster

Drew Stafford | Winger | #12

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (31) / 10/30/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 214
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (13) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

It's that time of year again, and Drew Stafford is apparently a hot commodity.
The 31-year-old winger is a pending UFA this summer with a cap hit of $4.35M this season. He has four goals and 12 points with 35 hits in 39 games this season. What he could fetch for the Jets though will largely be dictated by the desperation of prospective acquiring clubs. Feb 24 - 2:40 PM
Source: Craig Custance on Twitter
More Drew Stafford Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
394812-3122100166.061
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006BUF411314275333100367.194
2007BUF6416223835112005103.155
2008BUF7920254532998000183.109
2009BUF7114203443556001181.077
2010BUF623121521334118004179.173
2011BUF8020305054634104226.088
2012BUF4661218-162103000121.050
2013BUF70161834-193925101185.086
2014WPG76182543-124745011147.122
2015WPG78211738-232863126187.112
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 21@ TOR000000000000.000
Feb 19@ OTT000000000000.000
Feb 18@ MON000000000000.000
Feb 16@ PIT100000000002.000
Feb 14DAL100000000001.000
Feb 11TB100000000001.000
Feb 10CHI100000000001.000
Feb 7MIN1000-10000003.000
Feb 4@ COL000000000000.000
Feb 2@ DAL000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Adam Lowry
4Nic Petan
5Marko Dano
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Mathieu Perreault
3Andrew Copp
4Shawn Matthias
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Drew Stafford
4Joel Armia
5Chris Thorburn
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Toby Enstrom
4Tyler Myers
5Josh Morrissey
6Ben Chiarot
7Paul Postma
8Mark Stuart
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Michael Hutchinson
3Ondrej Pavelec
 

 