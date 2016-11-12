Player Page

Dennis Wideman | Defenseman | #6

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (33) / 3/20/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 202
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 8 (241) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Dennis Wideman will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators.
Michael Stone, who was acquired from Arizona on Monday, will take Wideman's spot in the lineup. It's not an ideal situation for Calgary, as they're sitting a guy with a $5.25 million cap hit. Don't be surprised if they end up trading him before the March 1st trade deadline. Wideman has three goals and 13 assists in 52 games this season. The pending unrestricted free agent averages over 20 minutes of ice time per game. Jyrki Jokipakka and Freddie Hamilton will also watch the game from the press box. Feb 21 - 7:57 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5231316-5302300079.038
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005STL6781624-318359101150.053
2006BOS7561925-1071411001122.049
2007BOS811323361170911001171.076
2008BOS791337503234619102169.077
2009BOS7662430-1434211022146.041
2010WAS75103040-1939913001160.063
2011WAS82113546-846416003175.063
2012CAL4661622-9124901194.064
2013CAL4641721-151822010102.039
2014CAL80154156634615002173.087
2015CAL5121719-9302600075.027
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 18@ VAN100000000002.000
Feb 15PHI1000-10000000.000
Feb 13ARI1000-20000000.000
Feb 7@ PIT1000-10000001.000
Feb 5@ NYR1000-10000001.000
Feb 3@ NJ100002000001.000
Feb 1MIN101100010001.000
Jan 26@ OTT1000-10000000.000
Jan 24@ MON1000-10000001.000
Jan 23@ TOR100000000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Sam Bennett
4Matt Stajan
5Freddie Hamilton
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Micheal Ferland
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
D1Mark Giordano
2T.J. Brodie
3Dougie Hamilton
4Dennis Wideman
5Matt Bartkowski
6Ladislav Smid
7Michael Stone
8Jyrki Jokipakka
9Deryk Engelland
G1Brian Elliott
2Chad Johnson
 

 