Kyle Quincey | Defenseman | #22

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (31) / 8/12/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 216
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 4 (132) / DET
Kyle Quincey will be a healthy scratch on Monday.
This is probably a case of the Devils protecting a possible trade chip. If Quincey played on Monday and got hurt, then New Jersey would miss out on the pick(s) or prospect(s) they could potentially get for him. John Moore will draw into the lineup. Feb 27 - 11:29 AM
Source: Mike Morreale on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5348124390000061.066
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005DET100000000001.000
2006DET610100000007.143
2007DET6000-34000005.000
2008LA 7243438-563225012150.027
2009COL7962329976110010139.043
2010COL21011-5180000039.000
2011DET7271926-18946021168.042
2012DET361237180100036.028
2013DET824913-58800001106.038
2014DET733151810770001090.033
2015DET4747111360000262.065
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 25NYR1000-10000005.000
Feb 21OTT100000000000.000
Feb 19@ NYI000000000000.000
Feb 18NYI000000000000.000
Feb 16OTT000000000000.000
Feb 14COL000000000000.000
Feb 12SJ000000000000.000
Feb 6BUF000000000000.000
Feb 4@ CLM100000000002.000
Feb 3CAL1000-20000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Travis Zajac
2Adam Henrique
3Pavel Zacha
4Jacob Josefson
5Stefan Noesen
6Blake Coleman
7Marc Savard
LW1Taylor Hall
2Mike Cammalleri
3Joseph Blandisi
4Miles Wood
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2P. A. Parenteau
3Beau Bennett
4Devante Smith-Pelly
5Nick Lappin
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Jon Merrill
6Steven Santini
7Kyle Quincey
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 