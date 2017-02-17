Kyle Quincey | Defenseman | #22

All Positions

C 1 Travis Zajac Active

Travis Zajac extended his point streak to four games during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers. The veteran pivot now has two goals and six points during the streak. He has 12 goals and 37 points over 60 games this season.

2 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique snapped his six-game goal drought during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers. Through 61 games now the veteran pivot has 16 goals and 33 points, leaving him seven points shy of his fourth straight 40-point campaign.

3 Pavel Zacha I.L.

The New Jersey Devils have placed Pavel Zacha on the injured reserve list retroactive to February 21 when he suffered a concussion. Since Zacha was not going to play on Monday, it was a good move putting on the IR as he can now be taken off any time after Tuesday. The forward was drafted sixth overall in 2015 and has 16 points in 52 games. He is worth looking at in keeper leagues and should really be looked at hard next season as he is the future of the Devils.

4 Jacob Josefson Active

Jacob Josefson returned to action Friday night after being sidelined since New years' Eve with a possible concussion. In only 12:03 of playing time Josefson took five shots on goal. Not too shabby. If for some reason you need Josefson, he is now safe to activte.

5 Stefan Noesen Active

Stefan Noesen will make his Devils debut against Washington on Thursday. In 14 career NHL games, including a dozen this season, the soon-to-be 24-year-old has a pair of helpers with an average ice time of just 6:50. Look for him to get plenty of opportunity in the Garden State.

6 Blake Coleman Active

The New Jersey Devils have recalled center Blake Coleman from the AHL. Coleman had one assist in five games with the Devils this season and has 18 goals and 34 points in 49 AHL games with Albany thus far. He had five goals and 11 points in 19 games since his demotion and will take the place of the injured Pavel Zacha on the Devils roster.

7 Marc Savard I.L.

The New Jersey Devils acquired Marc Savard's contract and a 2nd round pick in 2018 for minor leaguers Paul Thompson and Graham Black. Savard hasn't played in the NHL since 2010-11 because of lingering concussion issues. He hasn't officially retired for contractual reasons, but his playing days are over. The move allows the Panthers to ditch Savard's $4.1 million cap hit. The Devils now have two players that can be placed on long-term injured reserve (Savard and Ryane Clowe).

LW 1 Taylor Hall Active

Taylor Hall picked up a helper during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers. Hall now has 27 assists and 41 points over 51 games this season. Mighty impressive all things considered.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri will get back into the lineup on Tuesday night. He was scratched for the past two games. Cammalleri is projected to play alongside Jacob Josefson and Stefan Noesen on the third line. He has 10 goals and 30 points in 51 contests this season.

3 Joseph Blandisi Active

Joseph Blandisi scored his first of the season Sunday. It was Blandisi's first goal in over a year as he last scored on February 14, 2016. To be fair, Blandisi has spent most of the season with Albany of the AHL where he has seven goals and 23 points in 28 games. He has little, if any, fantasy value.

4 Miles Wood Active

Miles Wood earned a pair of assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Calgary. He posted primary helpers on goals by Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri (power play). Wood has collected two goals and six points in the past seven games.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyle Palmieri lifted his scoring streak to three games during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers. The New Jersey native now has three goals and five points during the streak. Palmieri has 18 goals and 38 points on the season through 59 games.

2 P. A. Parenteau Sidelined

P. A. Parenteau was hurt when he blocked a shot on Saturday. Parenteau missed Monday's practice as a result and won't be in the lineup Monday night. Depending on how significant this injury is, it might significantly diminish the changes that he'll be dealt before the trade deadline.

3 Beau Bennett Active

Beau Bennett should draw into the lineup on Saturday after being a healthy scratch on Tuesday. Bennett will be filling in for Pavel Zacha, who is out with a concussion. Based on Thursday's practice lines, Bennett is projected to play alongside Adam Henrique and P.A. Parenteau.

4 Devante Smith-Pelly Active

Devante Smith-Pelly will return to the lineup after being scratched for six games on Saturday against the Islanders. He's slotted to skate to the right of Miles Wood and Joseph Blandisi on the team's fourth line.Through 43 games he has just seven points and 72 hits to his credit,

5 Nick Lappin Active

Nick Lappin has been sent to the minors. Lappin has four goals and seven points in 35 games with New Jersey in 2016-17. The Devils demoted him to clear a spot for Jacob Josefson to be activated off the IR list.

D 1 Andy Greene Active

Andy Greene logged a team-high 25:11 of ice time in his return to the lineup on Friday. The Devils captain missed 12 games with an arm injury, which ended his consecutive games played streak at 350 contests. "I felt great," Greene said. "That's I play. It's no fun sitting out. I really do hate it. It felt good to be back out there. It took a little time to get back to it." He finished with one shot, one hit and one block, while seeing time on the power play (2:37) and penalty kill (2:25).

2 Damon Severson Active

Damon Severson was a force on the blueline Saturday as he blocked six shots in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia. Severson was also a plus-one but his minus-22 rating this season leaves a lot to be desired. He has 22 points including three goals in 48 games thus far but the plus/minus really hurts his fantasy value.

3 John Moore Active

John Moore will be scratched against one of his former clubs, the New York Rangers on Saturday. Through 42 games this season Moore has posted five goals and 13 points along with 33 PIms, 36 hits and 47 blocks.

4 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy scored his first goal of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Through 25 games this season he now has three points. For his career, he has 16 goals and 80 points in 359 games.

5 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill (upper body) will return to the lineup on Tuesday against Colorado. He has been sidelined since Jan. 31 due to an upper-body injury. Merrill has one goal and three assists in 27 outings this campaign.

6 Steven Santini Active

Steven Santini is back with the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey sent Santini to the minors at the start of the All-Star break. He has two goals and three assists in 13 games with the Devils.

7 Kyle Quincey Active

Kyle Quincey will be a healthy scratch on Monday. This is probably a case of the Devils protecting a possible trade chip. If Quincey played on Monday and got hurt, then New Jersey would miss out on the pick(s) or prospect(s) they could potentially get for him. John Moore will draw into the lineup.

G 1 Cory Schneider Active

Cory Schneider and the Devils fell in overtime to the Rangers on Saturday, 4-3. He made 36 of 40 stops, including all five on the penalty kill. It was a valiant effort as Schneider was beaten twice by weird deflections, so perhaps the Devils should've pulled out this victory. Be that as it may, Schneider's record falls to 19-18-9 with a 2.64 GAA and .914 save percentage.