Pekka Rinne | Goalie | #35

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (34) / 11/3/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 215
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 8 (258) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
Pekka Rinne continued his dominance over the Avalanche during Saturday's 3-2 win.
Rinne turned away 24 of 26 shots, including all four asked of him while on the penalty kill. For the season he's now stopped 114 of 123 shots across all games, and wins, over Colorado. Jan 14 - 6:11 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
32188615116762.42941865.9191
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2005NAS2631100043.814036.9000
2007NAS129000000.00881.0000
2008NAS52299929150481192.3814351316.9177
2009NAS58324632160551372.5315411404.9117
2010NAS64378933220941342.1219051771.9306
2011NAS73416943180831662.3921531987.9235
2012NAS4324441516082992.4311011002.9105
2013NAS2413671010032632.77645582.9022
2014NAS64385141170681402.1818071667.9234
2015NAS663895342101091612.4817441583.9084
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 12BOS0000000.0000.0000
Jan 10VAN16510001.923029.9670
Jan 8@ CHI159010233.052926.8970
Jan 6@ FLA0000000.0000.0000
Jan 5@ TB160100011.002827.9640
Jan 3MON165000021.854341.9530
Dec 30@ STL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 29CHI158010033.102320.8700
Dec 27MIN163000032.863936.9230
Dec 22LA160010044.002622.8460

