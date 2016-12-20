Player Page

Kevin Bieksa | Defenseman | #2

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (35) / 6/16/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 5 (151) / VAN
Contract: view contract details
Kevin Bieksa won't be in the lineup against the Jets on Friday night.
It's unclear why he's out, but it could be because of a high-stick he took on Wednesday night. We'll provide an update on his status as soon as the Ducks shed some more light on the situation. Mar 24 - 10:00 PM
Source: Curtis Zupke on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
732911-2631200089.022
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005VAN39066-1770200038.000
2006VAN811230421134613002203.059
2007VAN3421012-11901500164.031
2008VAN72113243-497520022153.072
2009VAN5531922-5851600095.032
2010VAN6661622327312002105.057
2011VAN7883644129428002166.048
2012VAN3666126482100177.078
2013VAN7642024-810417001167.024
2014VAN60410140770101199.040
2015ANA7141115-79924001109.037
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 22EDM100000000000.000
Mar 18@ SJ100000000001.000
Mar 17BUF100002000001.000
Mar 15STL1000-10000000.000
Mar 12WAS100000000000.000
Mar 10@ STL1011-12010003.000
Mar 9@ CHI101110000002.000
Mar 7NAS100015000002.000
Mar 5VAN101100000000.000
Mar 3TOR100010000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Nate Thompson
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Patrick Eaves
4Ryan Garbutt
5Chris Wagner
6Logan Shaw
7Jared Boll
D1Sami Vatanen
2Cam Fowler
3Hampus Lindholm
4Kevin Bieksa
5Simon Despres
6Korbinian Holzer
7Josh Manson
8Brandon Montour
G1John Gibson
2Jonathan Bernier
3Jhonas Enroth
 

 