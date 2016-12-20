Kevin Bieksa | Defenseman | #2

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Active

Ryan Getzlaf reached and surpassed the 60-point milestone on Wednesday. Getzlaf registered three assists in Anaheim's 4-3 victory over Edmonton. That gives him 14 goals and 48 assists in 66 games. He's reached the 60-point mark for the ninth time in his career. He's also still got a shot at the 70-point milestone for the sixth time.

2 Ryan Kesler Active

Ryan Kesler netted a goal and two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals. Kesler picked up the primary assist on Corey Perry's goal in the second period and he also helped set up Ryan Getzlaf's power play marker in the third. Kesler then added the final goal of the game with just under eight minutes remaining. The Ducks forward now has 20 goals and 30 assists in 69 games.

3 Antoine Vermette Active

Antoine Vermette has served his 10-game suspension and is now eligible to return to the team. Through 58 games this season the veteran pivot has posted eight goals and 22 points along with 36 PIMs, 38 blocks and 44 hits. Expect him to return to his post on Sunday against the Capitals.

4 Nate Thompson Active

Nate Thompson is expected to take more faceoffs during Antoine Vermette's suspension. However, he took just five puck drops in Friday's loss to Florida, as the Ducks leaned on Ryan Kesler for 23 draws. "I think Nate Thompson would be a guy who's going to be expected to play a little more now," said coach Randy Carlyle. "He's another left-handed center iceman who can take some defensive-zone faceoffs." He also could see more time on the penalty kill. Thompson has played in eight games since missing the first 51 matches because of an Achilles tendon injury.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell scored the game winning goal Wednesday night as the Ducks beat the Oilers 4-3. Rakell not only had the winning goal, he knocked Cam Talbot out of the net. His goal was the fourth goal on only the 18th shot, which caused the Oilers to make a change in the crease. This was the sixth consecutive game in which Rakell scored at least one point. In that span he has five goals and three assists for a total of eight points.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Nick Ritchie (upper body) is projected to be back in the lineup on Sunday to face the Capitals. Ritchie missed two games because of what was believed to be whiplash, but he was on the ice during the morning skate and appears to be ready to return. He's expected to skate on the third line with Antoine Vermette and Corey Perry. The 21-year-old winger has posted 12 goals and 24 points with 41 PIMs in 64 games this season.

3 Andrew Cogliano Active

Andrew Cogliano has claimed sole possession of fourth place in the all-time consecutive games played list. Cogliano appeared in his 777th straight game, moving past Craig Ramsay. Doug Jarvis (964), Gary Unger (914) and Steve Larmer (884) are the only players that enjoyed longer runs. "And also I’ve been lucky," Cogliano said. "I’ve been fortunate. I’ve got a combination of everything mixed into one. It has been a recipe that has been good to me. So I don’t know what really else to say other than it’s something that it’s very fortunate to happen and I’m very grateful for it."

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

Although Anaheim is still in the running for the Pacific Division title, Corey Perry feels it doesn't matter if the Ducks claim the division title for the fifth straight campaign. "It doesn’t matter," Perry said. "It hasn’t mattered the last four years. Whatever happens, happens. There hasn’t been any talk in here. You could probably ask guys where we are right now and a lot of them would say we’re in a playoff spot. But it switches every single night. You just go out and you play. Let the chips fall where they fall." Of course winning the division is helpful from a seeding perspective, but Perry's right in that it's ultimately the postseason that matters. The Ducks disappointed last season with their first round exit, so we'll see if they can make a longer run this time around.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

Jakob Silfverberg scored the decisive goal in the Anaheim Ducks' 2-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. His GWG was also his 20th goal of the season. This is his second straight 20-goal season, with that exact total marking his career-high from 2015-16. He already has the best point total of his solid career with 42. Patrick Eaves was Anaheim's other scorer, collecting his 24th tally.

3 Patrick Eaves Active

Patrick Eaves has two goals and four points in four games with Anaheim since being acquired from Dallas. The Ducks got Eaves from Dallas in exchange for a conditional second round pick in 2017. This had already been a career season for him with 37 points in 59 contests prior to the trade and it seems that the change of scenery hasn't slowed him down.

4 Ryan Garbutt I.L.

Ryan Garbutt has been lost for the season due to shoulder surgery he underwent on Wednesday. The 31-year-old has spent half of the season with AHL San Diego. He posted 10 points and 45 PIMs in 28 games with the Gulls, as well as four points and 20 PIMs in 27 games with the Ducks prior to his December demotion.

5 Chris Wagner Active

Chris Wagner has been called up by Anaheim. Wagner has three goals in 25 games with the Ducks this season. He also has 19 points in 30 outings with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL in 2016-17.

6 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw, Ondrej Kase and Korbinian Holzer will be scratched against the Sabres on Friday. Shaw has posted seven points and 55 hits in 49 games with the Ducks this season. Kase has done a bit better with 14 points and 41 hits in 50 games thus far.

7 Jared Boll Active

Jared Boll and Korbinian Holzer will be scratched against the Canucks on Sunday. Through 41 games this season Boll has posted two points along with 50 hits and 73 PIMs. Holzer meanwhile has six points and 58 hits in 25 games.

D 1 Sami Vatanen Active

Sami Vatanen produced two points, including his third goal of the year, in Friday's 5-2 victory versus the Maple Leafs. Vatanen's last goal came back on Dec. 11 against Ottawa. He picked up both points in the third period to give him 20 points in 55 contests this year.

2 Cam Fowler Active

Cam Fowler found the back of the net in the Ducks' 5-1 win against Colorado Tuesday night. That was Fowler's 11th goal of the 2016-17 campaign, which represents a new career-high for him. He's tied with Kevin Shattenkirk for third among blueliners in terms of goals. Fowler also has 16 assists in 52 games.

3 Hampus Lindholm Active

Hampus Lindholm had a goal and two assists in the Ducks' 4-3 win over Edmonton Wednesday night. That was Lindholm's first career three-point game. This is still shaping up to be his least productive season offensively to date though as he has 17 points in 60 contests, down from 28 points in 80 games last season.

4 Kevin Bieksa Sidelined

Kevin Bieksa won't be in the lineup against the Jets on Friday night. It's unclear why he's out, but it could be because of a high-stick he took on Wednesday night. We'll provide an update on his status as soon as the Ducks shed some more light on the situation.

5 Simon Despres I.L.

Simon Despres (concussion) might be sidelined for a very long time. "And it’s one that my whole goal is to hopefully make it so that Simon in the end of all this lives a happy, healthy normal life and it’s going to take some time before we get to that point," Ducks GM Bob Murray said. Despres was plagued by concussion problems during the 2015-16 campaign and it's believed that his current issue is a recurrence of that. He's in the first season of a five-year, $18.5 million deal.

6 Korbinian Holzer Active

Korbinian Holzer will be scratched against the Blues on Friday. Holzer's March debut will have to continue to wait, as the young defender still has not suited up since Feb. 25th. Over 25 games this season Holzer has posted six points along with 12 PIMs, 25 blocks and 52 hits while see an average of 13:48 per game.

7 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson netted a goal in Anaheim's 5-3 win over Boston Wednesday night. It was his third goal and 13th point in 62 games this season. He's recorded a point in three straight contests, to come just two points shy of his 2015-16 total.

8 Brandon Montour Active

Brandon Montour is a healthy scratch against the visiting St. Louis Blues. Mountour has one goal and two points in 17 NHL games, averaging about 17:17 in time on ice per game. Logan Shaw will be the other scratch.

G 1 John Gibson Sidelined

Per coach Randy Carlyle, John Gibson will consult with the team's trainers to determine the next steps he'll take in his recovery from a lower body injury. Carlyle also said that Gibson will play again before the end of the regular season. Though he didn't specify when. Anaheim plays their final game on April 9th, and have just nine games to go.

2 Jonathan Bernier Active

Jonathan Bernier will be between the pipes for Friday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Bernier has been terrific of late, as he's won six of his last seven starts (6-0-1). He's given up more than two goals just twice during that stretch of games.