All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar will still be the Kings' captain in 2017-18. In Kopitar's first season as captain he had 12 goals and 52 points in 76 games, down from 74 points in 2015-16. Kings GM Rob Blake suggested that Kopitar's offseason training will play a big roll in a bounce back. "I’ve had a conversation with Kopi the last couple weeks and a lot of it revolves around his off-season training and to look at the top players – the Toews’, the Crosby’s – and see what they’re doing off ice because there has to be an element, when you get to a certain age, to be able to play at a high level, the off-season becomes such an important factor," Blake said. "So I know our strength guys have met with Kopi and he’s got a real good attitude and understanding of what he needs to accomplish to get back to that high level." Kopitar also had to start the 2016-17 campaign early between playing for Slovenia in their efforts to qualify for the 2018 Olympics and then Europe in the World Cup. He won't have to deal with that this time around.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter picked up three assists on Saturday. The trio of helpers give Carter 66 points this season. He will lead the Kings in points, becoming the first player to beat Anze Kopitar in 10 years for the Los Angeles lead. Carter has tied his career high in assists with 34 and it was the third straight season that he has reached the 60 point mark. He has found a home in Los Angeles with the Kings.

3 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore scored one goal and had three assists in a 6-4 win against Edmonton Tuesday night. Shore had his second multi-point performance of the season. The first was six games ago when he had a goal and an assist against Minnesota. Tuesday night, he doubled those points when he scored once and assisted on three other goals. He scored the first goal for the Kings at the 2:22 mark of the second period. Shore lifted his season goal total to six and assist total to 11 with this game.

4 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff is projected to lead the Kings' scratches on Sunday against the Coyotes. He's expected to be joined by Nic Dowd, Kevin Gravel and Jonny Brodzinski. Andreoff has picked up 66 hits and 70 PIMs in 34 games this season. Dowd has five goals and 20 points with 141 hits in 67 games. While Gravel has picked up six points iwth 60 blocks and 68 hits in 47 games.

5 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis scored the lone goal for the Kings in a 4-1 loss to Calgary on Thursday. Lewis has goals in back-to-back games and three in his last five. The checking centre has compiled 24 points in 80 games. Jeff Carter picked up an assist on the goal, his 63rd point of the season. The Kings just couldn't score enough goals this season and this game was no different.

6 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd is expected to return from a lower-body injury on Tuesday night. He missed three games before the break due to the ailment. Dowd is projected to center the third line between Trevor Lewis and Andy Andreoff.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson has signed a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings. His new deal will have an annual average value of $3.75 million. Pearson had 24 goals and 44 points in 80 games with the Kings in 2016-17.

2 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown scored in the Kings' 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim on Sunday night. Brown managed 14 goals and 36 points in 80 games in 2016-17. Though it didn't do much for his fantasy stock, the veteran still put up his best production since 2012.

3 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford found the back of the net in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Monday. Clifford has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has four goals, nine points, and 64 penalty minutes in 40 contests in 2016-17.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli Active

Tyler Toffoli's recovery from knee surgery is going well. Toffoli underwent the procedure in late April and he expects to be fine by the time training camp starts. As previously reported, Los Angeles inked him to a three-year, $13.8 million extension on Wednesday.

2 Marian Gaborik Sidelined

The Los Angeles Kings have reportedly exposed Marian Gaborik in the expansion draft. Gaborik is a big name, but he's unlikely to be chosen by Vegas unless the Kings sweeten the pot. Gaborik has four years remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $4.875 million. The other problem with Gaborik is the fact that he has a long injury history. He's played more than 56 games just once over the last six years. Gaborik also underwent knee surgery in April. The Kings also left veteran forward Dustin Brown unprotected.

3 Jarome Iginla Active

Jarome Iginla said he is "preparing and planning to play again" next season. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the news on Tuesday night after he got a text from the veteran winger. This shouldn't come as a surprise because Iginla made it known that he wanted to return after the 2016-17 campaign finished. He registered 27 points in 80 games between Colorado and Los Angeles last year. Iginla is eligible for unrestricted free agency in July.

4 Jordan Nolan Active

Jordan Nolan, Nick Shore and Andy Andreoff are projected to be scratched against the Blackhawks on Saturday. Nolan has posted eight points along with 44 PIMs and 62 hits in 46 games thus far. Shore has picked up six goals and 17 points plus 57 hits in 68 games. Andreoff has accumulated two points with 67 hits and 70 PIMs in 35 games.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

The Los Angeles Kings kept four defensemen and four forwards in the expansion draft. The group includes: Jeff Carter, Anze Kopitar, Tanner Pearson, Tyler Toffoli, Drew Doughty, Derek Forbort, Alec Martinez, Jake Muzzin and Jonathan Quick. Among those available are Brayden McNabb, Marian Gaborik and Dustin Brown.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

The NHL has issued Jake Muzzin a $2,000 fine for diving/embellishment. Muzzin got a warning after his first offense on Oct. 14. His second offense that elevated this to a fine occurred on Saturday.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez had a minor procedure on his groin. The surgery repaired what was described as a chronic issue. Martinez is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

4 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort had a minor surgical procedure on his left knee. He is slated to be available for the start of training camp in the fall. Forbort appeared in all 82 games with the Kings during the regular season and he contributed 18 points, with 54 penalty minutes.

5 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel is expected to be scratched on Saturday against the Blackhawks. In 48 games this season he's posted a goal and six points along with 60 blocks and 72 hits.