Matt Greene | Defenseman | #2

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (34) / 5/13/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 229
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (44) / EDM
The Los Angeles Kings have bought out Matt Greene.
That was expected after he was placed on unconditional waivers Thursday. The Kings will have a $833,333 cap hit against them for each of the next two seasons, but Greene would have come with a $2.5 million cap hit in 2017-18 had he stayed. He's only played in 29 games over the last two seasons due in large part to injuries. "Matt has made incredible contributions to our hockey club and we are very grateful for everything he has done since joining our organization including his outstanding leadership," said Kings president Luc Robitaille. "Upon his arrival to Los Angeles he played a significant role in helping change the culture of the Kings and his contributions to our two Stanley Cups in particular is immeasurable." Jun 23 - 1:18 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
261123190000014.071
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005EDM27022-6430000010.000
2006EDM781910-221090101052.019
2007EDM46011-3530000028.000
2008LA 822121411110100076.026
2009LA 752794830000157.035
2010LA 7129113700000150.040
2011LA 82411154580001276.053
2012LA 5011-18000003.000
2013LA 382466470000038.053
2014LA 823691540000069.043
2015LA 300008000003.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9@ ANA000000000000.000
Apr 8CHI000000000000.000
Apr 6CAL000000000000.000
Apr 4EDM000000000000.000
Apr 2ARI000000000000.000
Mar 31@ VAN000000000000.000
Mar 29@ CAL000000000000.000
Mar 28@ EDM000000000000.000
Mar 25NYR000000000000.000
Mar 23WPG000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nick Shore
4Andy Andreoff
5Trevor Lewis
6Nic Dowd
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Dustin Brown
3Kyle Clifford
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Jarome Iginla
4Jordan Nolan
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Derek Forbort
5Kevin Gravel
G1Jonathan Quick
 

 