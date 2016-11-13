Alex Burrows | Winger | #14

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin completed the comeback in a 3-2 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Down 2-0 with just under two periods to play, the Canucks fought back, and eventually sent the game to overtime where Sedin took a feed on a 2-on-1 from Loui Eriksson and promptly put the puck passed Gibson. Henrik Sedin is now up to 24 points in 37 games this season with 12 of those points coming in his last 15 games.

2 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter extended his goal streak to three games with his tally during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. Sutter is now up to three goals and four points during the streak as well. For the season he has nine goals and 18 points in 32 games. A hot hand is a beautiful thing if your roster could use one.

3 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat has eight points in 10 road games this season. The ninth overall pick in 2013, Horvat is showing the NHL why the Canucks gave up Cory Schneider for the ninth pick three seasons ago. He will soon take over from the Sedin twins as the face of the franchise as the 21-year-old has seven goals and 15 points in 22 games after a 40 point sophomore season last year.

4 Markus Granlund Active

Markus Granlund scored Vancouver's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday. Granlund has seven goals and 14 points in 34 games this season. Loui Eriksson assisted on the marker.

5 Michael Chaput Active

Michael Chaput (illness) was able to play on Friday. Chaput was considered a game-time decision. He ended up recording a hit and a blocked shot in 8:54 minutes of ice time.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin scored his 10th goal of the season during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. Sedin is now up to 21 points in 32 games this season, keeping him well on-pace with his career marks.

2 Sven Baertschi Active

Sven Baertschi scored a goal and an assist in the Vancouver Canucks' 3-2 shootout win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Baertschi has eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points in 35 games with two GWG on 68 SOG. He's encroaching on last season's career-high of 28 points.

3 Alex Burrows Sidelined

Alex Burrows isn't available on Monday due to a scratch in his eye. Burrows has seven goals and 15 points in 34 contests in 2016-17. Anton Rodin will draw into the lineup as a result of Burrows' absence.

4 Brendan Gaunce Active

Brendan Gaunce will tag in for Jayson Megna agaisnt the Flames on Friday. With 27 PIMs and 39 hits in 29 games this season, we know what we're getting with the 22-year-old Gaunce. If you're in need of physical play, go for it.

5 Anton Rodin Active

Coach Willie Desjardins has confirmed he will forego any lineup changes against the Oilers on Saturday. Which means that Anton Rodin, Alex Biega and Andrey Pedan will each be scratched once again. Of the three, Rodin has the highest potential to be useful in fantasy this season.

RW 1 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson scored a goal and registered an assist in Vancouver's 3-2 overtime win against Anaheim on Friday. Eriksson has recorded at least a point in three of his last four games. He has eight goals and 18 points in 37 contests in 2016-17.

2 Jannik Hansen Sidelined

Jannik Hansen is projected to miss four-to-six weeks with a knee injury. He was injured in last Thursday's game versus Winnipeg. Hansen has five goals and nine points in 18 matches this year.

3 Derek Dorsett I.L.

Derek Dorsett, who will undergo cervical fusion surgery due to disc degeneration in his neck, has been dealing with this issue for five or six years. So if you're looking for a silver lining, maybe Dorsett will be feeling better than he has in a long time should he make a full recovery as the Canucks expect him to do. That being said, it's not yet known how long it will take him to recover from this procedure. He's in the second season of a four-year, $10.6 million deal.

4 Jayson Megna Active

Jayson Megna will start Wednesday's match versus Los Angeles on Vancouver's top line. "I'm super excited to skate with the Sedins," he said. "I was on their line when I scored two goals in Tampa Bay." That took place on Dec. 8. Megna has registered three goals and no assists in 18 games this year.

5 Jack Skille Active

Jack Skille scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Skille opened the scoring at the 3:50 mark of the first period, and his second marker made it 5-1 in the third frame. The goals were his first two of the year. The 29-year-old has three points in 20 games and he won't have any fantasy value going forward. Jayson Megna (twice) and Erik Gudbranson also scored for Vancouver.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alexander Edler recorded an assist in the Kings' 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim on Friday. Edler was playing in his second game since returning from a finger injury. When he's been healthy, he hasn't been much of an offensive force with a goal and four points in 23 contests. At one time he could record more than 40 points in a single season, but he's fallen short of the 30-point mark in two of his previous three campaigns.

2 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton has signed a two-year, $5.6 million deal with the Vancouver Canucks. Hutton has two goals and four points in 20 games this season. He's currently in the last season of his entry-level contract and would have become a restricted free agent this summer if not for this extension.

3 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev (foot) is ready to rejoin the Canucks. Tanev has been out since Nov. 2. He has an assist in seven games this season.

4 Erik Gudbranson Sidelined

Erik Gudbranson will undergo wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament, and will be lost to the Vancouver Canucks for an unknown amount of time. The Canucks said they'll have a timeline for his return following his surgery. "Erik suffered ligament damage to his wrist this season that has affected his wrist function," GM Jim Benning said. "Continued treatment and rehabilitation have not improved his condition and Erik and our Canucks medical team believe that surgery offers the best long-term outcome and are confident in a full recovery." Gudbranson has posted a goal and six points with 18 PIMs, 44 blocks, and 66 hits.

5 Philip Larsen Sidelined

Philip Larsen (upper body) has been cleared to return to Vancouver. He was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and was in good spirits, according to coach Willie Desjardins. It's uncertain when he will be ready to return to the lineup, though.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega lasted nine games in the lineup before sitting out as a healthy scratch Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Kings roll into Vancouver Biega had not played since October 23 before a nine-game stretch (9-0-2-2) near the beginning of December. Alex Edler returns and will take Biega's spot in the lineup.

7 Luca Sbisa Active

Luca Sbisa now has points in three of his last four games. All assists during the span. In fact, he's still searching for his first goal of the season. Through 26 games he has seven helpers.

8 Nikita Tryamkin Active

Nikita Tryamkin scored the only goal for the Canucks in a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Tryamkin's point shot took a deflection off Kris Versteeg and ballooned over everyone and in behind Brian Elliot for the first goal of the game. Tryamkin stands at six feet and seven inches, with little offensive upside and no fantasy value moving forward. Jack Skille and Brendan Gaunce earned the assists on the Canucks' only goal.

9 Andrey Pedan Active

Andrey Pedan will be scratched against the Flames on Friday. The 23-year-old will have to continue to wait to make his season debut. Through 19 games with AHL Utica however he has just three points with 30 PIMs.

10 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher is now the owner of his second two-point game in his young career. Stecher lifted his assists total to eight with the pair of he tallied, giving him nine points in just 23 games so far. Mighty impressive to say the least. The Canucks however fell to the Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime on Sunday.

G 1 Ryan Miller Active

Ryan Miller stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Miller made several great saves in this one, including a sprawling save going from left to right to rob Corey Perry of a clear goal with his glove. The win improves Miller's record to 9-10-1 with a 2.81 save percentage and .909 save percentage. Being on the last year of his deal, the Canucks will likely be shopping him around the deadline to teams in need of help between the pipes for a stretch run.