Player Page

Roster

Alex Burrows | Winger | #14

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (35) / 4/11/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 197
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Alex Burrows isn't available on Monday due to a scratch in his eye.
Burrows has seven goals and 15 points in 34 contests in 2016-17. Anton Rodin will draw into the lineup as a result of Burrows' absence. Jan 2 - 4:45 PM
Source: Canucks.nhl.com on Twitter
More Alex Burrows Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3478150330001069.101
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005VAN4375125610010149.143
2006VAN81369-7930100170.043
2007VAN821219311117910313126.095
2008VAN822823512315000413175.160
2009VAN823532673412142523209.167
2010VAN72262248267710114152.171
2011VAN80282452249034207198.141
2012VAN47131124155412002140.093
2013VAN4951015-97124010104.048
2014VAN7018153306844103145.124
2015VAN7991322-134924000135.067
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31@ EDM110120000004.250
Dec 30ANA100000000002.000
Dec 28LA1000-10000001.000
Dec 23@ CAL1000-22000002.000
Dec 22WPG1000-10000001.000
Dec 20WPG100020000000.000
Dec 18CLM1000-10000001.000
Dec 16TB111210000003.333
Dec 13@ CAR111202000002.500
Dec 11@ WAS1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Brandon Sutter
3Bo Horvat
4Markus Granlund
5Michael Chaput
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Sven Baertschi
3Alex Burrows
4Brendan Gaunce
5Anton Rodin
RW1Loui Eriksson
2Jannik Hansen
3Derek Dorsett
4Jayson Megna
5Jack Skille
D1Alexander Edler
2Ben Hutton
3Chris Tanev
4Erik Gudbranson
5Philip Larsen
6Alex Biega
7Luca Sbisa
8Nikita Tryamkin
9Andrey Pedan
10Troy Stecher
G1Ryan Miller
2Jacob Markstrom
 

 