Player Page

Roster

Mark Giordano | Defenseman | #5

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (33) / 10/3/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 198
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mark Giordano picked up a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.
While the Stars decided if they should touch the puck to half play due to a high stick, Giordano decided to wire in his 11th of the year for the Flames. He also picked up assists on goals scored by Michael Frolik and Matthew Tkachuk. Giordano's offensive numbers have dipped this season (33 points in 71 games) but he's still a valuable fantasy asset because of his plus-21 rating and 52 penalty minutes. The Flames are now 12-1-1 in their last 14 games played. Mar 17 - 11:43 PM
More Mark Giordano Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
70102030185039213128.078
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005CAL701128010005.000
2006CAL4878157363200249.143
2008CAL58217192592400082.024
2009CAL82111930178159001111.099
2010CAL8283543-867520001165.048
2011CAL619182707555010125.072
2012CAL4741115-7401211158.069
2013CAL641433471263713032180.078
2014CAL611137481337212102157.070
2015CAL82213556-554910122212.099
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 15BOS100010000000.000
Mar 13PIT1000-14000003.000
Mar 11@ WPG100000000003.000
Mar 9MON1101100000111.000
Mar 5NYI100012000001.000
Mar 3DET1011-12000002.000
Feb 28LA101110000004.000
Feb 26@ CAR100000000001.000
Feb 24@ FLA100002000001.000
Feb 23@ TB101120000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Sam Bennett
4Matt Stajan
5Freddie Hamilton
6Curtis Lazar
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Micheal Ferland
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
D1Mark Giordano
2Dougie Hamilton
3T.J. Brodie
4Michael Stone
5Dennis Wideman
6Matt Bartkowski
7Deryk Engelland
8Ladislav Smid
G1Brian Elliott
2Chad Johnson
3Jon Gillies
 

 