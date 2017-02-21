Mark Giordano | Defenseman | #5

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan popped a pair of points during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. The goal he scored was his first in four games. He's now up to 21 goals and 43 points in 66 games this season.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund potted his 20th goal of 2016-17 in a 3-2 overtime win against Detroit on Friday night. It's his second straight 20-goal campaign, but he accomplished the feat much faster this year. Backlund leads the Flames in scoring with 46 points in 65 games. He provided Calgary with the winning goal in the extra session on Friday.

3 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett had root canal surgery Wednesday morning. He also required 10 stitches after he took a stick to the mouth from teammate Deryk Engelland. However, Bennett said he will be ready to play on Thursday night.

4 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan scored a goal in Friday's overtime win over New Jersey. He tied the game at 3-3 in the third period with his fifth marker of the season. Stajan has recorded two points in his last two outings to give him a total of 18 on the year.

5 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton, Curtis Lazar and Rasmus Andersson will each be scratched against the Jets on Saturday. Only Hamilton has suited up for the Flames this season. Through 22 games he has a goal and 38 hits to his credit.

6 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar, Dennis Wideman and Freddie Hamilton will each be scratched against the Stars on Friday night. Lazar continues to await his Flames debut. Wideman has picked up four goals and 17 points with 30 PIMs, 60 hits and 66 blocks in 55 games this season. Hamilton has a goal and 38 hits in 22 games.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau has four goals and 14 points in his last 10 games. That's a big part of the reason the Flames are enjoying a 10-game winning streak. Gaudreau has been shaky at times this season and that's apparent by the fact that he has 49 points even after his current run, but he's certainly elevating his game at the right time. If he can keep this going during the playoffs then the Flames might turn some heads.

2 Matthew Tkachuk Sidelined

Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) will be a game-time decision Wednesday. He didn't participate in the morning skate because of a lower-body injury. If he can't play then Freddie Hamilton or Curtis Lazar could take his place.

3 Micheal Ferland Active

Michal Ferland now has goals in three of his last four games thanks to the tally he picked up in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. It's been a banner year for Ferland as he's now up to 13 goals and 20 points. Not too shabby at all.

4 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma will draw back in Wednesday night. He has sat out the last two games as a healthy scratch. Bouma has three goals and two assists in 37 games with the Flames this season. Garnet Hathaway will be in the press box against Philadelphia so that Bouma can return.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik scored one goal and had an assist as the Flames downed the Jets 3-0 Saturday night. Frolik’s 15th goal of the season came at the 12:09 mark of the second. His assist to Mikael Backlund was part of the game winning effort. Frolik is riding a four-game streak in which he has scored at least one point.

2 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers. Brouwer helped set up Sam Bennett's game-tying goal (1-1) at the 8:57 mark of the first period. He then added the final goal of the game at the 6:19 mark of the second frame. The offensive output put an end to Brouwer's personal six-game pointless streak. He's up to 10 goals and 11 assists in 54 games this season.

3 Kris Versteeg Active

Kris Versteeg beat Marc-Andre Fleury in the second shootout round to lift the Flames to a 4-3 win over the Penguins. Versteeg is now four for five in shootout goals this season. In the Flames current 10-game winning streak, he has contributed only two points, both of which were goals.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson found the back of the net in a 5-2 loss to Boston Wednesday night. Chiasson is on a three-game point streak. He has 10 goals and 19 points in 69 contests this season.

D 1 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano picked up a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. While the Stars decided if they should touch the puck to half play due to a high stick, Giordano decided to wire in his 11th of the year for the Flames. He also picked up assists on goals scored by Michael Frolik and Matthew Tkachuk. Giordano's offensive numbers have dipped this season (33 points in 71 games) but he's still a valuable fantasy asset because of his plus-21 rating and 52 penalty minutes. The Flames are now 12-1-1 in their last 14 games played.

2 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton scored an unassisted goal from just shy of center ice at the 7:14 mark of the second, but it was not enough as the Flames lost 5-2 to the Bruins Wednesday. That was one brief highlight for the Flames as they lost their first game in the last 11 tries. Hamilton’s goal briefly tied the score at 2-2, but he was an unexpected hero. In his last eight games, Hamilton failed to score a single goal.

3 T.J. Brodie Active

While sliding behind the net, TJ Brodie scored a cheeky goal during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. Brodie banked his sixth marker of the season off Greiss' right skate, which was unfortunately not secured to the post as it was supposed to be. Brodie is now up to 28 points in 66 games this season, with points in four straight games as well.

4 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone is ready to return from his upper-body injury. Stone was sidelined in three consecutive games. That's less time missed than originally feared though. "Just him returning … it's a good sign," Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said. "We thought it would be a lot longer. Right from the get-go, after the first two days, we knew he was coming along quickly."

5 Dennis Wideman Active

Dennis Wideman continues to serve as a healthy scratch for the Calgary Flames. He won't be in the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings. This is his fifth straight game as a healthy scratch. Wideman has three goals and 16 assists in 52 games this season. Jyrki Jokipakka and Freddie Hamilton will also serve as scratches.

6 Matt Bartkowski Active

Matt Bartkowski recorded his first point with the Flames during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. It only took eight games, but he's finally in the books with a helper. A few more of those and he'll be a staple at the bottom of the rotation.

7 Deryk Engelland Active

With Troy Brouwer out of the lineup with a hand injury, Deryk Engelland will wear an "A" on his jersey. The 34-year-old isn't known for his offensive production, but he's shown that he can be a leader both on and off the ice. Engelland has played in 425 career NHL games and regularly sticks up for teammates. He's also a calming presence on a young blue line that features Brett Kulak, Tyler Wotherspoon and Jyrki Jokipakka. We don’t make the decisions, the players do," head coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He’s stepped up for a lot of guys this year and stepped up for our team. That wasn’t a decision the coaches had to deliberate over."

8 Ladislav Smid I.L.

Ladislav Smid (neck) hasn't decided if he wants to retire yet, per Flames GM Brad Treliving. Smid is still just 30 years old, but he's dealing with a neck injury that's serious enough to keep him out of the entire 2016-17 campaign at the least. With that in mind it's not clear what the future holds for Smid, though the Flames might have some scouting work available for him.

G 1 Brian Elliott Active

Confirming an earlier report, Brian Elliott (illness) will indeed start on Friday. Elliott was the first goaltender off the ice following the morning skate, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. Still, the additional confirmation is nice given that he missed Wednesday's game due to the flu.

2 Chad Johnson Active

Chad Johnson gave up four goals on 32 shots and another went into an empty net as the Flames lost 5-2 to the Bruins. The Flames were one win away from a franchise record 11 consecutive. Johnson was solid through in the first period and halfway through the second. He faced seven shots in the first and gave up only one goal. A 16-shot second gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead and then Johnson gave up one more on eight shots in the third. With a save percentage of .871, this was his eighth-worst game of the season.