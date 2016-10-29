Player Page

James Wisniewski | Defenseman | #21

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (32) / 2/21/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 203
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 5 (156) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
James Wisniewski has signed a 25-game professional tryout with AHL Chicago Wolves, the St. Louis Blues' affiliate.
The 32-year-old posted a goal and four points with 39 PIMs in 16 games will the Vladivostok Admiral of the KHL this season. Jan 26 - 7:52 PM
Source: Darren Dreger on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005CHI192570360100025.080
2006CHI5028103390100055.036
2007CHI6871926121031410082.085
2008ANA483212493011000089.034
2009ANA6932730-55627030146.021
2010MON75104151-1438722002158.063
2011CLM4862127-133721000299.061
2012CLM305914-1154101062.081
2013CLM7574451061325001166.042
2014ANA6982634-134478002147.054
2015CAR100000000000.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

