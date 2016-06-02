Player Page

Roster

Ulf Samuelsson | Defenseman

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (53) / 3/16/1964
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 1982 / Rd. 4 (67) / CAR
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly interested in hiring Ulf Samuelsson as their next assistant coach.
He would replace Mike Kitchen, who was fired back in April. Samuelsson spent the 2016-17 season as the head coach of the Charlotte Checkers (Carolina's farm team). He also has experience as an associate coach with the Arizona Coyotes and as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers. May 22 - 10:00 AM
Source: Chicago Tribune
More Ulf Samuelsson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993PIT80524292319910000106.047
1994PIT4311516101130000047.021
1995NYR741181991220000066.015
1996NYR736111731381000077.078
1997NYR73391211220000059.051
1998DET7148125990000039.103
1999PHI491238580000117.059
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Derek Ryan
5Jay McClement
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Joakim Nordstrom
3Bryan Bickell
4Brock McGinn
RW1Sebastian Aho
2Elias Lindholm
3Lee Stempniak
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Brett Pesce
5Ryan Murphy
6Klas Dahlbeck
7Matt Tennyson
G1Scott Darling
2Cam Ward
3Eddie Lack
 

 