Dustin Byfuglien | Defenseman | #33

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/27/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 260
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 8 (245) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Dustin Byfuglien won't play against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.
He hit the ice for the pre-game warmup, but he obviously wasn't feeling good enough to suit up. Byfgulien left Thursday's game against Los Angeles after he collided with Jeff Carter. We'll consider him day-to-day for now. Mar 24 - 10:01 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
741236481103113001224.054
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007CHI67191736-759710004163.117
2008CHI7715163178134004202.074
2009CHI82171734-79465003211.081
2010WPG81203353-293816006347.058
2011WPG66124153-872415013223.054
2012WPG4382028-13446002142.056
2013WPG78203656-2086818001256.078
2014WPG691827455124512013209.086
2015WPG811934534119314116247.077
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 23@ LA101100010000.000
Mar 21PHI100000000001.000
Mar 19MIN110112000004.250
Mar 16@ NYI100000000003.000
Mar 14@ NJ000000000000.000
Mar 13@ NAS110102000003.333
Mar 11CAL1000-12000004.000
Mar 8PIT110110000004.250
Mar 6SJ1000-24000003.000
Mar 4COL102220010002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Adam Lowry
4Nic Petan
5Marko Dano
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Mathieu Perreault
3Andrew Copp
4Shawn Matthias
5Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Joel Armia
4Chris Thorburn
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Toby Enstrom
4Tyler Myers
5Josh Morrissey
6Ben Chiarot
7Paul Postma
8Brian Strait
9Brenden Kichton
10Julian Melchiori
11Mark Stuart
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Michael Hutchinson
3Ondrej Pavelec
 

 