C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele didn't skate Wednesday because of an illness. However, he is expected to play Thursday against the New York Islanders. Scheifele has amassed 69 points in 67 games this season.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little scored two goals in Thursday's 4-2 win over the New York Islanders. Little did all of his damage in the first period, as his goals tied the game at one and gave the Jets a 2-1 lead. The Jets forward has now picked up four points in his last two games. He has 20 goals and 18 assists in 48 games this season. Mathieu Perreault and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets tonight.

3 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry notched a goal and an assist to help Winnipeg topple Minnesota 5-4 in a wild Sunday evening affair. Lowry helped the Jets build a 4-0 lead in the second period, but Minnesota came storming back to tie the game before Winnipeg scored the winner in the third. Lowry has points in each of his last three games for a total of 13 goals and 25 points in 72 games.

4 Nic Petan Active

Nic Petan is projected to play Thursday night. He has been a healthy scratch for five of the last six games. The 21-year-old has one goal and 11 assists in 44 appearances with the Jets this campaign.

5 Marko Dano Sidelined

Marko Dano (undisclosed) won't suit up in Friday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. There isn't much information about Dano's injury, but beat reporter Ken Wiebe insisted that he isn't serving as a healthy scratch. Dano also missed yesterday's game against the Los Angeles Kings. He's day-to-day for now.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers contributed two helpers in Thursday's 4-2 win against the Islanders. He helped set up both goals scored by Bryan Little in the match. Ehlers has produced three goals and 11 points in the last nine games. He is just two points away from hitting 60 in his second NHL season.

2 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault scored and added an assist in a 5-2 loss to Los Angeles on Thursday. Perreault opened up the scoring, tipping in a point shot for his 10th. He would later assist on Patrik Laine's 34th of the season. Perreault has three straight multi point games now. He's posted 35 points in 57 games.

3 Andrew Copp Active

Andrew Copp will be in the lineup for the Jets on Friday against the Blues. Through 46 games this season Copp has posted eight goals and 14 points along with 64 hits and seeing 12 minutes of ice on average per game.

4 Shawn Matthias I.L.

The Jets have lost Shawn Matthias for the season due to surgery to repair a torn labrum. The labrum, mind you, is the cup-shaped rim of cartilage that lines and reinforces the ball and socket joint of the shoulder. Matthias' season ends with eight goals and 12 points in 45 games. He'll enter his age-30 campaign in 2017-18 and ding the cap at $2.125M in the final year of his contract.

5 Brandon Tanev Active

Brandon Tanev has been called up on an emergency basis. It's unclear who is banged up or injured at this time. Tanev has two goals and two assists in 42 games with the Jets this season.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler was awarded the first star of the game after picking up a goal and two assists in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Wheeler took a feed from Scheifele before going top shelf to beat Mason for his 22nd of the season, tying him with Slava Kozlov for 3rd most in the Jets/Thrashers franchise history at 145. Wheeler now has 15 points in his last 11 games. The Jets are eight points back of the Blues for the last wild card spot in the West with 10 games left to play.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Patrik Laine ended his goal drought on the man advantage Thursday night. He was credited with his first power-play goal since Jan. 26 on a shot that took a couple of fortuitous bounces. Laine leads all NHL rookies with 34 goals and 61 points in 66 games.

3 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia picked up a goal during Saturday's 3-1 over Montreal. It was his sixth goal and 12th point of the season. Now through 80 career NHL games, he has 10 goals and 22 points.

4 Chris Thorburn Active

Chris Thorburn (undisclosed) is good to return on Monday. Thorburn didn't play on Saturday due to the ailment. He has three goals and four points in 51 contests this season.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Sidelined

Dustin Byfuglien won't play against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. He hit the ice for the pre-game warmup, but he obviously wasn't feeling good enough to suit up. Byfgulien left Thursday's game against Los Angeles after he collided with Jeff Carter. We'll consider him day-to-day for now.

2 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba will suit up in Friday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Trouba has missed five consecutive games because of the injury. He has six goals and 21 assists in 52 games this season. Trouba averages 24:49 of ice time per game for the Jets this season.

3 Toby Enstrom Sidelined

Toby Enstrom's upper-body injury has been confirmed as a concussion. Enstrom sustained the injury when Pittsburgh's Tom Sestito hit him from behind during the first period of Wednesday's game. Sestito received a four-game suspension for his actions. Enstrom is out indefinitely.

4 Tyler Myers I.L.

Tyler Myers (lower body) is making progress. He skated on Tuesday in his quest to return to the lineup before the end of the regular season. Myers has been limited to just 11 appearances this year and he hasn't played since Nov. 11.

5 Josh Morrissey Active

Josh Morrissey got his fifth goal of the season on Sunday. He gave the Jets a 5-4 lead at the 12:43 mark of the first period. The goal held up as the game winner after Winnipeg blew a 4-0 lead in the contest. Morrissey also finished with three shots on goal and two blocks in 22:12 of ice time.

6 Ben Chiarot Sidelined

Ben Chiarot has been sidelined with an upper body injury, and won't play in Tuesday's match with Philadelphia. Through 59 games this season the young defender has posted two goals and 12 points along with 33 PIMs, 78 hits and 94 blocks. Consider him day-to-day, for now.

7 Paul Postma Sidelined

Paul Postma is out of action with a lower-body injury. Consider the Jets' seventh defenseman day-to-day for the time being. Brian Strait will take his place against the Wild on Sunday.

8 Brian Strait Active

Brian Strait will indeed play Thursday against the Kings. This will be Strait's third game of the season with the Jets. He's collected an assist with four blocks thus far. In 50 games down on the farm, he's posted 12 points.

9 Brenden Kichton Active

Brenden Kichton will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Kichton was recalled from the minors on Thursday, but he didn't play against the Kings last night and he won't play against the Ducks tonight. He has no fantasy value. Dustin Byfuglien, Toby Enstrom, Paul Postma, Ben Chiarot, Ondrej Pavelec, Shawn Matthias and Marko Dano are all out due to injury.

10 Julian Melchiori Active

Julian Melchiori was recalled on an emergency basis on Saturday. The 25-year-old has nothing to his ledger in 17 career NHL games. He does however, have eight points and 18 PIMs in 40 games for AHL Manitoba this season.

11 Mark Stuart Active

Mark Stuart didn't take part in Monday's workout because of a lower-body injury. His status is uncertain for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, so the Jets brought up Nelson Nogier from the minors on an emergency basis. It was initially thought that Ben Chiarot, who spent most of the third period on the bench, could have been the reason for Nogier's recall.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 36 shots in a 5-2 loss to Los Angeles on Thursday. Hellebuyck was the victim of special teams on this night. Four of the Kings five goals were on the power-play and all three in the third were with the man advantage. He's been hit and miss all season and was clearly miss on this night. He brings a 2.95 goals-against-average and a .906 save percentage into his next start.

2 Michael Hutchinson Active

Michael Hutchinson will get the start in Friday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Hutchinson has won each of his last two outings and he's given up a combined two goals during that span. He has a 3.11 goals-against-average and a .897 save percentage this season.