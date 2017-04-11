Kris Versteeg | Winger | #10

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Regis Labeaume, mayor of Quebec City doesn't think the Flames will be moving out of Calgary. "It's a negotiating strategy. We're used to it," Labeaume said Thursday. "Everyone is calm, the Flames will not come to Quebec." This comes after Brian Burke, President of Hockey Operations for the Flames threatened to move the team if tax money wasn't allocated to a new arena project in Calgary. The Scotiabank Saddledome has been the home for the Flames since 1983 and next season it will be the oldest arena in the NHL. Despite the threats, we don't see the Flames leaving Calgary any time soon.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund is dealing with a recurring back issue. Backlund will not play for Sweden in the 2017 World Championships as a result. The Flames were eliminated from the first round on Wednesday, so now he'll have the summer to heal.

3 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett once again, showed his potential during the playoffs. Bennett is only 20, but has shown tremendous ability in the post-season twice in his NHL career while struggling during the regular season. "Sam Bennett, to me, I thought he had a real impact on the series," GM Brad Treliving said. "At the hardest time of the year, he made an impact. And why was it? That’s what we just talked about: ‘Why did you have that impact?’ You look at that Anaheim team down the middle of the ice, pick your poison. He was playing against (Ryan) Kesler a lot, and to me, he went nose-for-nose. There was no retreat. He was going forward. He was productive. To me, he set the tone a lot in the games. He was a snarly S.O.B. to play against. I think he has no problem with that type of game, in that setting, on the road, in a hostile building. To me, that’s a big step. It’s a real building block for him. We didn’t go to where we wanted to go to, but Sam did his part." Bennett had only 26 points in the regular season but expect 50-plus next year.

4 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan will be a healthy scratch in Game 4 on Wednesday. Stajan has no points and a minus-one rating in three playoff games. With the Flames trailing 3-0 to Anaheim in the first round, they're tweaking their lineup.

5 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton will draw into the lineup for Game 4 Wednesday night. Hamilton had two goals and no assists in 26 regular season games. He'll likely serve on the fourth line.

6 Curtis Lazar Active

The Calgary Flames have protected Curtis Lazar in the expansion draft. The Flames also protected Sean Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau, Mikael Backlund, Sam Bennett, Micheal Ferland, Michael Frolik, Mike Smith, Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie and Dougie Hamilton.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. The Lady Byng highlights the league's most sportsmanlike player, which usually translates to a highly skilled player that gets very few penalty minutes. In 2016-17 Gaudreau scored 18 goals and 61 points in 72 games while accumulating just four PIM. This is the first time he's won the Lady Byng Trophy, but it's the second time in three years that it's gone to a member of the Calgary Flames as Jiri Hudler won it in 2015.

2 Matthew Tkachuk Active

Matthew Tkachuk has completed his two-game suspension for elbowing Drew Doughty. Though not guaranteed, Tkachuk will probably be back in the lineup on Saturday now that he's eligible. He has 13 goals, 46 points, and 96 penalty minutes in 68 games this season.

3 Micheal Ferland Active

Michael Ferland picked up his second multi-point game of the season during Monday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche. The youngster notched both a goal and an assist, giving him 15 goals and 24 points on the year. Both are career highs as well.

4 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma will spend Game 4 on Wednesday in the press box. Bouma has no points and a minus-one rating in three postseason games. He's averaged just 9:00 minutes per game in the first round.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik will skip the 2017 World Championships because of a wrist injury. Frolik played in all 82 regular season games and four playoff contests for the Flames. He had an assist and a minus-two rating for the Flames in the 2017 postseason.

2 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer is heating up for the Flames at just the right time. He picked up his 13th goal of the season during Monday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche, giving him three goals over his last four games. Can never have too many well-playing forwards going into the playoffs.

3 Kris Versteeg Active

The Calgary Flames and Kris Versteeg are close to a one-year, $1.75 million extension. Versteeg had reportedly drawn interest from about a dozen teams as the free agent period approaches, but it looks like he's decided to remain with Calgary. He had 15 goals and 37 points in 69 games in 2016-17.

D 1 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano has been nominated for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. The award recognizes North America athletes from a wide range of leagues, including the NHL, NBA, MLB, NFL, and PGA Tour to name a handful. The other candidates are golfer Ernie Els, the Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald, and the New York Mets' Curtis Granderson. "At the end of the day, you don’t get involved in charity work to be recognized and win awards," Giordano said. "But it’s pretty cool when you can say you’ve put work and time into a foundation and it’s worked out and really made an impact on someone." Among his efforts are Team Giordano, which has donated $300,000 in funding to Calgary schools since its creation in 2014. He's also worked with Habitat for Humanity and has supported the You Can Play program.

2 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton feels being paired with Mark Giordano was a sizable factor in his success this season. Hamilton got off to a rough start in 2016-17 as he had six points and was already minus-nine in 16 games through Nov. 12. After that, the decision was made to pair Hamilton with Giordano and from there Hamilton had 44 points and a plus-21 rating in 65 contests. "It was definitely a big change from where I started the season. I think I was playing with a bunch of different partners, third-pairings and that kind of thing," Hamilton said. "I had a bad stretch of games with a lot of minuses. (Gulutzan) put me with Gio and it kind of turned my season around. I tried to make the most of it and take the opportunity." Hamilton thinks very highly of Giordano and said that he looks up to him. Given their success together in 2016-17, it wouldn't be surprising to see them paired up again next season.

3 T.J. Brodie Active

T.J. Brodie has recorded at least a point in each of Calgary's first three playoff games. Brodie registered two assists in Calgary's 5-4 overtime loss on Monday. Unfortunately for Brodie and the Flames, his efforts haven't saved the team as they've still found themselves behind 3-0 in their series against Anaheim.

4 Travis Hamonic Active

Travis Hamonic is projected to be paired with T.J. Brodie in 2017-18. Hamonic was acquired from the Islanders at the NHL Draft and he will add some sandpaper to Calgary's top-four group. "I think that's just the way I grew up playing the game – you've got to do what you've got to do," he said. "If you ask players, they'll say I'm someone to who wears his heart on his sleeve and invests a lot in the game."

5 Michael Stone Active

The Calgary Flames are interested in keeping pending UFA Michael Stone. Despite having Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie, Dougie Hamilton and Travis Hamonic (they acquired him from the Islanders on Saturday), Flames GM Brad Treliving still hopes to keep Stone. He had three goals and 15 points in 64 games with Arizona and Calgary last season.

6 Dennis Wideman Active

NHL linesman Don Henderson has filed a $10.25 million lawsuit against Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman. Henderson is seeking general damages of $200,000, special damages to pay for housekeeping, yard work and hospital expenses of $50,000, and damages for loss of income and future loss of income of $10 million. Wideman hit Henderson during a Jan. 27, 2016, game in Calgary and he was initially suspended for 20 games. The ban was reduced to 10 contests by an independent arbitrator, which the league fought unsuccessfully in court.

7 Matt Bartkowski Active

Matt Bartkowski's first goal in a Calgary uniform was a big one as it sent the game into overtime. Bartkowski's goal tied the game with St. Louis at 2. The Flames eventually won it in overtime on Sean Monahan's goal but the move to ink Bartkowski to a two-way deal in mid-February paid dividends on Saturday. Bartkowski has little fantasy value but he had some on Saturday. He has only a goal and two points in 17 games this season.