Player Page

Roster

Kris Versteeg | Winger | #10

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/13/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 176
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 5 (134) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Calgary Flames and Kris Versteeg are close to a one-year, $1.75 million extension.
Versteeg had reportedly drawn interest from about a dozen teams as the free agent period approaches, but it looks like he's decided to remain with Calgary. He had 15 goals and 37 points in 69 games in 2016-17. Jun 29 - 3:09 PM
Source: Darren Dreger on Twitter
More Kris Versteeg Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
69152237-34688001136.110
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007CHI13224-160000021.095
2008CHI782231531555610433139.158
2009CHI7920244483547314184.109
2010PHI80212546-95368100180.117
2011FLA71233154449810105181.127
2012FLA10224-880100020.100
2013CHI8112243603617001157.076
2014CHI61142034113523001134.104
2015LA 7715233804527004156.096
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8@ SJ000000000000.000
Apr 6@ LA101100000000.000
Apr 4@ ANA1011-10000002.000
Apr 2ANA1202002000021.000
Mar 31SJ102212010005.000
Mar 29LA100000000005.000
Mar 27COL1011-10010001.000
Mar 25@ STL1011-10010002.000
Mar 23@ NAS100000000003.000
Mar 21@ WAS101110000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Sam Bennett
4Matt Stajan
5Freddie Hamilton
6Curtis Lazar
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Micheal Ferland
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
D1Mark Giordano
2Dougie Hamilton
3T.J. Brodie
4Travis Hamonic
5Michael Stone
6Dennis Wideman
7Matt Bartkowski
G1Mike Smith
 

 