Thomas Greiss | Goalie | #1

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/29/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 228
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 3 (94) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Thomas Greiss made 36 saves Saturday night, but unfortunately it was the seven goals he let get past him that made the difference in a 7-4 loss to the Islanders.
With a season average of .927 and seven consecutive games north of the .900 mark, players expected much more from Greiss. His goals against average of 7.79 Saturday night was the second worst outing of the season and astronomically worse than his season mark of 2.28. Jan 14 - 10:32 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
1910811062412.28562521.9270
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2007SJ 31290101073.265043.8600
2009SJ 1678274012352.69399364.9120
2011SJ 19104397012402.30472432.9150
2012SJ 630814001132.53153140.9151
2013ARI251312108052502.29626576.9202
2014PIT20115996032502.59546496.9080
2015NYI4122872311047902.3611971107.9251
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 13@ FLA160100022.002927.9310
Jan 11FLA159010022.032422.9170
Jan 7@ ARI16500001.922726.9630
Jan 6@ COL164000021.883937.9490
Dec 31@ WPG160100022.003432.9410
Dec 29@ MIN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27WAS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23BUF160100011.002928.9660
Dec 20@ BOS160100022.005048.9600
Dec 18OTT0000000.0000.0000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Mikhail Grabovski
4Casey Cizikas
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
5Alan Quine
6Stephen Gionta
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Adam Pelech
8Scott Mayfield
9Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jean-Francois Berube
 

 