C 1 Joe Thornton Active

Joe Thornton lifted his latest point streak to three games with yet another assist during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Predators. He has a goal and four points during the latest streak. For the season Thornton has six goals and 44 points in 67 games.

2 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture scored the San Jose Sharks' lone goal in a 2-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. It was Couture's 25th goal of 2016-17, giving him 52 points in 69 games. While the Sharks' overall offense is sputtering, Couture's been productive; the 27-year-old extended his point streak to four games (2G, 4A). If healthy, he seems like he should fall in the 30-goal, 60-point range most seasons (with some potential to exceed such totals).

3 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney will suit up in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild. The illness forced Tierney to miss Monday's 1-0 loss to Dallas, but he's back and expected to center the fourth line with Micheal Haley and Timo Meier on his wings. He won't have any fantasy value.

4 Micheal Haley Active

Micheal Haley scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in the 4-1 win against the Coyotes Saturday night. This was Haley’s fourth goal of his career. Last year he scored one goal in 16 games with the Sharks, but failed to earn another point. So far in 2016-2017, he has earned nine assists in addition to his goal, making it his most productive season at the top level. This is the second time this season Haley has scored two points in a game; his first such effort came January 10 against the Oilers.

LW 1 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau scored a goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars. Marleau opened the scoring less than four minutes into the opening period, and he just kept rolling from there. He was one of his team's best players in this one. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating and two shots on goal in 15:50 of ice time. He has 23 goals and 16 assists in 68 games.

2 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker scored his first goal in 20 games on Saturday. It has been feast or famine for Boedker and it has mostly been famine as it was only his seventh goal of the season. He scored four goals in three games in January but has only three other goals in 57 games of action including the one on Saturday. He should not be in your lineup or anyone else's for that matter.

3 Tomas Hertl Active

Tomas Hertl replaced the injured Jannik Hansen on the top line Saturday. Hansen was injured in the third period and that's when Hertl played alongside Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton. The Sharks recalled Timo Meier on Sunday as Hansen's status is unknown at this time and Meier, who played with the two Joes earlier in the season, could reclaim his spot. Stay tuned.

4 Melker Karlsson Sidelined

Melker Karlsson is still not skating after missing his fourth game in a row with a lower body injury. Karlsson has nine goals and 19 points in 60 games thus far with the Sharks. He has little fantasy value in traditional leagues but does have 51 blocked shots and 59 hits this season.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski has eight goals and 11 points in nine games since the Sharks' bye week. A lot of teams struggled to get going after their bye week, but for Pavelski the time off seemed to be helpful. He's also now just two goals shy of reaching the 30-goal milestone for the fourth consecutive campaign and he's six goals away from the 300th of his career.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward found the back of the net in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars. He put an end to his nine-game goalless drought in the process. Ward essentially put the game to bed by giving his team a 3-1 lead at the 2:46 mark of the second period. The veteran winger has eight goals and 18 assists in 66 games this season.

3 Joonas Donskoi Active

Joonas Donskoi is projected to play with Tomas Hertl and Joel Ward on Monday night. He didn't suit up on Sunday even though he was healthy enough to play, but Monday is expected to be his first game since Jan. 23 when he suffered an upper-body injury.

4 Jannik Hansen Sidelined

Jannik Hansen is not out for warmups, indicating he will miss Monday's matchup with the Dallas Stars. Hansen made the trip to Dallas but won't suit up due to his injury. He only has one point in six games with the Sharks but he was playing well alongside Thornton and Pavelski before succumbing to his injury.

5 Marcus Sorensen Active

Marcus Sorsensen will tag in for the injured Melker Karlsson on Sunday against the Stars. Through six games this season the youngster has posted a pair of points with the Sharks. He has 17 goals and 34 points in 43 games down on the farm.

6 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier was summoned up by the Sharks on Sunday. The 20-year-old has but five points in 26 games with the Sharks in his career thus far. However he does have 12 goals and 31 points in 32 games down on the farm.

7 Daniel O'Regan Active

Daniel O'Regan was summoned up by the Sharks on Sunday. Through 54 games this season the rookie has posted 20 goals and 52 points for the Barracudas, and would be quite the boon to the Sharks if he's able to translate his game.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns has not found the back of the net in his last 11 games. The defenseman still leads all blueliners with 27 goals and 70 points but Erik Karlsson is closing in on his points total. Karlsson has 63 points including 50 assists and is making a late charge to overtake the slumping Burns. Burns should break out soon enough but sooner is better as poolies are now in the playoffs.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Sidelined

Marc-Edouard Vlasic won't play in Tuesday's game against Minnesota because of the flu. He's considered day-to-day at this point. Vlasic has five goals and 17 assists in 67 games this season. He averages 21:27 of ice time. Dylan DeMelo will take Vlasic's spot in the lineup.

3 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin registered a pair of assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars. Martin helped set up goals by Joe Pavelski in the first period and Joel Ward in the second frame. The veteran has accumulated four points in his last three games and he has four goals and 20 assists in 67 contests this season.

4 Justin Braun Active

With his seventh assist of the season, Justin Braun is on the cusp of a noteworthy accomplishment. With just one more point he'll have reached the double-digit plateau sixth time in seven career season. Which, as far as defensive defenders go, is pretty great. the Sharks meanwhile went on to beat the Devils 4-1 on Sunday.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon has no goals and five assists in 49 games this season. When Dillon broke into the NHL with Dallas he was playing a big role, but that's declined in recent years. In 2013-14 for example, he had 17 points in 80 games while averaging 21:06 minutes, but so far this season he's logging just 16:11 minutes per contest. He's still a decent source of penalty minutes (35) and hits (114) though.

6 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo will be on the Sharks' blue line on Sunday against the Wild. Through 59 career NHL games, including 14 games this season, he's picked up eight points along with 49 blocks and 57 hits.

7 David Schlemko Active

David Schlemko (lower body) is poised to return to the lineup on Monday night. He has sat out the last eight games with a lower-body injury. "It's always frustrating when you're watching hockey," Schlemko said. "We've got the last 11 games here before the playoffs and we didn't want to rush it to the point where it becomes a nagging thing with important games coming up. Feeling good now and excited to get back tonight."

8 Tim Heed Active

Tim Heed and Ryan Carpenter will be scratched against the Blues on Thursday. Heed, somehow, still has just one game of NHL action to his credit thus far despite having 12 goals and 46 points in 43 games so far down on the farm. Carpenter meanwhile has four points in 11 games with the Sharks.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones is the projected starter for San Jose against Minnesota on Tuesday. This comes from the Sharks themselves, so we can take this projection a bit more seriously. He's posted a 17-13-3 record with a 2.12 GAA and a .922 save percentage so far this season against Western foes.