Marc-Edouard Vlasic | Defenseman | #44

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/30/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (35) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Marc-Edouard Vlasic won't play in Tuesday's game against Minnesota because of the flu.
He's considered day-to-day at this point. Vlasic has five goals and 17 assists in 67 games this season. He averages 21:27 of ice time. Dylan DeMelo will take Vlasic's spot in the lineup. Mar 21 - 8:23 PM
Source: Kevin Kurz on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
675172223515002125.040
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006SJ 8132326131821001066.045
2007SJ 8221214-12241400072.028
2008SJ 82630361542318011104.058
2009SJ 643131621331100074.041
2010SJ 8041418141801002116.034
2011SJ 8241923114001011119.034
2012SJ 483475290000059.051
2013SJ 8151924313801110138.036
2014SJ 709142312230300398.092
2015SJ 6783139154828020116.069
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 20@ DAL100002000003.000
Mar 18ANA1000-10000002.000
Mar 16STL110100000002.500
Mar 14BUF100010000003.000
Mar 12DAL100020000001.000
Mar 11NAS1000-20000003.000
Mar 9WAS100002000002.000
Mar 6@ WPG101110000002.000
Mar 5@ MIN1000-10000000.000
Mar 2VAN100010000004.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Chris Tierney
4Micheal Haley
LW1Patrick Marleau
2Mikkel Boedker
3Tomas Hertl
4Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Jannik Hansen
5Marcus Sorensen
6Timo Meier
7Daniel O'Regan
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7David Schlemko
8Tim Heed
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 