Roman Polak | Defenseman | #46

C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews scored the only Maple Leafs goal of the night as they lost a 2-1 contest in overtime to the Blackhawks Saturday. That big sigh of relief heard around the arena was from Matthews himself. This was his first goal or assist in the last eight games and ended what was a point-less March. His goal also gave him the team point lead over Mitch Marner, breaking a tie of 55 apiece.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kadri picked up the primary assist on Leo Komarov's goal in the first period before scoring his 30th goal of the year at the 15:46 mark of the third frame. It's the first time he hits the 30-goal mark in his career. Kadri finished the game with a plus-2 rating, three shots on goal and one hit in 15:58 of ice time. He has 54 points in 72 games in 2016-17.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak scored a big power-play goal in Monday's 4-2 win over Boston. He scored with just 1:57 left in the third period to give the Leafs a 2-1 lead. Toronto added two empty-net goals to seal the victory. Bozak has 17 markers and 48 points in 67 games this campaign.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle received an in-game video tribute in his return to Tampa Bay as a member of the Maple Leafs on Thursday night. "I loved my time here. There was a lot of emotion," said Boyle. "That's important this time of year." Boyle has contributed two assists in eight games with Toronto since he was acquired from the Lightning.

5 Ben Smith Active

Ben Smith didn't practice on Monday after he had wires removed from his hand. He had surgery on his broken hand back in December. Smith has been a healthy scratch for the last three games and probably won't play Tuesday against Detroit either.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

Forward James van Riemsdyk picked up two assists in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-2 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins Monday night. JVR drew his 31st and 32nd assists of the season on goals by Morgan Rielly (sixth) and Tyler Bozak (17th). Reilly's goal tied the game at 1-1 in the first period and Bozak's power-play goal gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead at 18:03 of the third. The Leafs then scored two long empty-net goals, one by William Nylander and the other by Nazem Kadri. It was Nylander's 19th goal of the season and extended his personal points streak to eight consecutive games. Kadri's goal was his 29th.

2 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Komarov opened the scoring at the 8:55 mark of the first period. He also picked up the primary assist on Nazem Kadri's third-period goal. Komarov has 12 goals and 15 assists in 72 games this season. He isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues.

3 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo, Martin Marincin and Alexey Marchenko will be scratched against Columbus on Wednesday. Unfortunately, it would seem that coach Mike Babcock is not quite in favor of playing any of these three players very much at the moment. Leivo is still at one goal and nine points in 12 games, while Marincin has a goal and seven points in 27 games. Marchenko has seen just nine games himself since being picked up off waivers from Detroit, posting two points.

4 Eric Fehr Active

Eric Fehr will make his Toronto debut Wednesday against Columbus. He will fill in on the fourth line for Nikita Soshnikov, who got hurt in Monday's win over Boston. Fehr had six goals and 11 points in 52 games with Pittsburgh before he was acquired by Toronto at the trade deadline.

5 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman scored in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Hyman tied the game at one at the 16:15 mark of the first period. It put an end to his 12-game goalless drought. Hyman finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 15:43 of ice time. He's up to nine goals and 25 points in 64 games this season.

6 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin tallied his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Buffalo. Martin tied the game in the second period after the Sabres had a 2-0 lead after the first. He was also credited with five hits in 9:10 of ice time. Martin sits second in the league with 159 hits in 42 games.

7 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul began training camp on the injured reserve list. Lupul underwent sports hernia surgery in February and hasn't played since. "It is with deep regret that I will be unable to attend training camp and start the season with the Leafs due to injury," Lupul said. "I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season. Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time." Lupul rehabbed over the summer, but has experienced discomfort while skating. The decision for him to start on the injured reserve was made after he went through the team's physical. It's not clear how long he'll be out for.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner leads all NHL rookies with 39 assists. He is just one point behind Auston Matthews, who has 57, for the team scoring lead. The Leafs think that spending an extra year in the junior ranks and not rushing to the NHL helped Marner. "We still didn't really know until he got here where he was at from the year before. It's a tremendous credit to him because he worked all summer," said GM Lou Lamoriello. "He did the things that were asked of him. We all know the type of skill he has. He came in and he earned the position. Nothing was given to him. He's here and doing well because he deserves to be here."

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nylander's point streak has now hit an incredible nine games. He picked up the primary assist on Auston Matthews' first-period goal before scoring the game-winning goal at the 12:23 mark of the second frame. The Leafs forward now has 20 goals and 34 assists in 71 games. Leo Komarov, Nazem Kadri and Nikita Zaitsev also found the back of the net for the Leafs. Nylander will be a must-own in all fantasy formats next season.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the New York Rangers. Brown opened the scoring at the 10:56 mark of the first period to give Toronto the 1-0 lead, but it was the only offense they were able to come up with tonight. The Maple Leafs got a valuable point in the standings thanks to goalie Frederik Andersen, who turned in a fantastic performance in the loss. Brown has three goals in his last three games and he's up to 15 on the season. He has 27 points in 60 contests.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Sidelined

Nikita Soshnikov isn't expected to play Wednesday night. He is feeling a bit banged up after Monday's match against Boston, so consider him day-to-day with an undisclosed injury for now. Eric Fehr will play instead.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Rielly did all of his damage in the second period. Rielly's goal extended Toronto's lead to 2-0 at the 2:24 mark of the middle frame before he helped set up James van Riemsdyk's goal just over 13 minutes later. Rielly has five goals and 21 assists in 63 games this season. He's picked up four points in his last four games.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner ripped the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in a 5-4 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday night. The mobile defender scored on a two-on-one rush shortly after the Maple Leafs finished killing a penalty. Gardiner's assist came on William Nylander's game-tying power-play goal. He has racked up five points in the last two games to give him 30 on the season.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev potted his third goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Los Angeles. He gave the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead, but the Kings battled back in the third period. Zaitsev took a shot off his face in final frame and the puck ended up going into his own goal. The rookie defender stayed in the game and now he has 28 points in 63 outings.

4 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Monday night against Boston. He has been sidelined since Feb. 21 because of an upper-body injury. Carrick has seven points and 47 penalty minutes in 55 games this season.

5 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick is expected to get back in the lineup on Monday night. He has been scratched for the last two games. Based on the morning skate, Martin Marincin will head to the press box.

6 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak will have a disciplinary hearing for boarding Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand on Wednesday. The hearing will take place on Thursday morning. Polak was assessed a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct for his reckless hit, and heavier punishment could be on its way. You can watch the hit by clicking the video at the bottom of the page.

7 Alexey Marchenko Active

Alexey Marchenko will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers. Marchenko's now been scratched in back-to-back games. He has one goal in seven games since being claimed off waivers from Detroit earlier this season. Ben Smith, Eric Fehr and Josh Leivo will also watch from the press box.

8 Martin Marincin Active

Martin Marcincin will be scratched against the Flyers on Thursday. He's seen just 23 games this season, posting seven points plus 14 PIMs, 23 hits and 27 blocks.

9 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen stopped 32 of 34 shots in Toronto's 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Andersen has now given up two goals or less in four straight games and nine of his last 10. The Leafs goalie is 3-0-1 in his last four contests. He'll enter his next start with a 30-15-14 record with a 2.64 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage. Andersen should provide his owners with some solid fantasy value between now and the end of the season.