Roman Polak | Defenseman | #46

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/28/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 235
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 6 (180) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Roman Polak will have a disciplinary hearing for boarding Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand on Wednesday.
The hearing will take place on Thursday morning. Polak was assessed a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct for his reckless hit, and heavier punishment could be on its way. You can watch the hit by clicking the video at the bottom of the page. Mar 22 - 11:39 PM
Source: Sportsnet.ca
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
664489460000150.080
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006STL19000-360000013.000
2007STL601110000002.000
2008STL6911415-15450502173.014
2009STL78417217590000173.055
2010STL553912-4330000154.056
2011STL77011116570000088.000
2012STL48156-2480000139.026
2013STL7249133710000083.048
2014TOR56549-22480000161.082
2015SJ 79115166720000091.011
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 20BOS101120000002.000
Mar 18CHI100000000000.000
Mar 16@ TB1101300000111.000
Mar 14@ FLA100002000000.000
Mar 11@ CAR100000000000.000
Mar 9PHI100000000001.000
Mar 7DET100010000001.000
Mar 3@ ANA1000-10000001.000
Mar 2@ LA100012000000.000
Feb 28@ SJ100002000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Brian Boyle
5Ben Smith
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Josh Leivo
4Eric Fehr
5Zach Hyman
6Matt Martin
7Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Connor Carrick
5Matt Hunwick
6Roman Polak
7Alexey Marchenko
8Martin Marincin
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 