Carl Soderberg | Center | #34

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

The Colorado Avalanche were shut out by a score of 3-0 on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Tough outing for the Avalanche who could only get seven shots on goal in the final frame as they trailed by a couple of goals midway through that period. Nathan MacKinnon managed just one shot on goal in 22:52 of ice-time in this one. Colorado will try and bounce back on Monday night in Toronto.

2 Alexander Kerfoot Active

Alex Kerfoot scored two goals in Saturday’s 6-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Kerfoot started off the game on the right foot, nearly getting a goal off a Samuel Girard rebound in the first. His persistence eventually paid off when his backhander beat Adin Hill to tie the game with under two minutes left in the first. The Coyotes then jumped out to a 4-1 lead but third period goals by Gabe Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and another by Kerfoot sparked a mini comeback that fell just short. The 24-year-old Kerfoot finds himself at six goals and 21 points in 33 games this season.

3 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg scored three goals in Monday's 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Soderberg completely out-muscled Jake Gardiner on a Leafs power play to score shorthanded and give the Avs a 3-2 lead after being behind 2-0. Mitch Marner then tied things up before Soderberg got his second of the night and then icing it with one into an empty-net. The 33-year-old Soderberg is now up to 15 goals and 28 points in 46 games this season. Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Matt Calvert also scored in the win.

4 Vladislav Kamenev I.L.

Vladislav Kamenev has sustained a shoulder injury and will have surgery as a result. Kamenev has two goals and five points in 23 games with Colorado this season. He's out indefinitely and might end up missing the rest of the campaign.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog picked up two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Calgary Flames. Landeskog helped set up goals by Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog. He also fired 12 shots on goal, which is the most by an NHL player in a game this season. The 26-year-old has three straight two-point performances. He's up to 27 goals and 51 points in 44 contests.

2 Matt Nieto Active

Matt Nieto (lower body) will return to the lineup on Wednesday night. Nieto missed two games because of a lower-body injury. He has two goals and one assist in 17 games this season.

3 Tyson Jost Active

Tyson Jost scored a pair of goals in Wednesday night’s 5-4 loss to the Sharks to put an end to his 16-game goalless drought. The 20-year old’s pair of goals now brings him to six goals and 13 points this season. Jost scored in the second period to spark the Avs’ attempted comeback and then added a powerplay goal in the third to cut the deficit to one goal.

4 Matt Calvert Active

Matt Calvert found the back of the net during Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins. Calvert's goal at the 2:11 mark of the third period tied the game up at three. Teammate Nathan MacKinnon eventually scored the game-winner less than seven minutes later. Calvert has two goals and three assists in 18 games this season. He shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar.

5 Sheldon Dries Active

Sheldon Dries won't dress on Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes. Dries has two goals and four points in 16 games. This will be the second straight game that he sits.

RW 1 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Flames on Wednesday night. With the goal, the 22-year old winger has tallied 20 goals in all three of his NHL seasons since becoming a full-time roster player. Rantanen scored 20 and 29 goals in his first two full seasons respectively and is on pace to score 37 times this season. His assist was his 48th of the 2018-19 campaign.

2 J.T. Compher Active

J.T. Compher picked up a goal with a plus-1 rating and three shots on net across 19:52 of ice time in Friday's 2-1 loss against the Blackhawks. Compher accounted for the team's only goal, as head coach Jared Bednar used a new No. 2 line of Compher, Alexander Kerfoot and Colin Wilson. It was a nice combination, but unfortunately Wilson was forced out with a bad shoulder injury and will miss time. Compher and Kerfoot will get a new linemate before Saturday's game in Arizona.

3 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto will sit out his second straight as a healthy scratch. The Colorado Avalanche are hosting the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night in their first meeting of the season. Andrighetto has scored three goals in 23 games, averaging 12:03 per game.

4 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson (upper body) will return to the lineup on Saturday night. Wilson has been sidelined since Dec. 21. He has eight goals and 13 points in 35 games this season.

5 Gabriel Bourque Active

Gabriel Bourque won't dress on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens. This will be the fourth straight game that he sits. Vladislav Kamenev (shoulder), Nikita Zadorov (lower body) and Patrik Nemeth (illness) will also sit.

D 1 Tyson Barrie Active

Tyson Barrie had two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Winnipeg. Barrie combined with Nathan MacKinnon to set up two goals by Gabriel Landeskog in the defeat. He has collected one goal and seven assists during a five-game point streak. Barries has 32 points through 39 matches this season.

2 Erik Johnson Active

Erik Johnson scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Calgary Flames. Johnson's tally at the 19:41 mark of the first period tied the game, 2-2. He finished the night with an even rating, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in 21:31 of ice time. The 30-year-old has picked up a point in three straight games and he's up to 14 points in 44 games this season.

3 Samuel Girard Active

Samuel Girard skated in his 100th game on Sunday night. Girard had three shot attempts and two blocked shots in 21:03 of ice time in Colorado's 2-0 win over Detroit. He has received more responsibilities with Tyson Barrie out of the lineup due to injury, including time on the top power-play unit. He has one goal and two assists in the last four games.

4 Patrik Nemeth Active

Patrik Nemeth posted an assist with a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Chicago Blackhawks. Nemeth also chipped in with four blocked shots and two hits over 19:57 of ice time across 22 shifts. He has managed just one goal and five points with a plus-2 rating through 34 games. His best asset for fantasy owners is his physicality, as he has 65 hits and 70 blocked shots.

5 Nikita Zadorov Active

Nikita Zadorov (lower body) will be back in the lineup on Monday night. Zadorov will play against Toronto after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. He has five points and 35 penalty minutes in 34 games this season. Zadorov also leads the Avalanche with 96 hits.

6 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole was ejected from Thursday's game against Calgary. Cole received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for charging Mark Jankowski late in the second period. He also had to fight Sam Bennett after the hit. "He's been our best defender, besides our goaltending," said coach Jared Bednar. "It was a good hit, a clean hit. That's not the reason we lost, but missing Ian in the third period was a big factor." Cole had one assist and a plus-3 rating in 13:14 of ice time prior to his exit.

7 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio (upper body) returned to action in Saturday's 3-0 road loss against the Montreal Canadiens. Barberio celebrated his first action since Nov. 28 with four blocked shots and a hit in 15:40 of ice time over 20 shifts. He has more value to his real team than to fantasy owners.

8 Ryan Graves Active

Ryan Graves won't dress on Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Graves has just two goals in eight games this season. Patrik Nemeth and Gabriel Bourque will also sit.

9 Conor Timmins I.L.

Conor Timmins (concussion) took part in Monday's morning skate, but he was sporting a no-contact jersey. "We'll see where that leads, I don't know exactly," coach Jared Bednar said. "He is still dealing with some things. Hopefully that is a step in the right direction for him." Timmins hasn't played yet this season because of a concussion he suffered during the OHL playoffs.

G 1 Semyon Varlamov Active

Semyon Varlamov allowed three goals on 20 shots in Monday’s 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Varlamov had a tough start to the second period, giving up a soft goal to Igor Ozhiganov just 2:14 into that period before Kasperi Kapanen doubled Toronto’s advantage 74 seconds later. The Avalanche battled back scoring the game’s next three goals before fighting for the win in the final frame. The win breaks a five-game losing streak for Varlamov (0-3-2), improving his record to 12-10-5 with a 2.83 goals-against-average and a .903 save percentage.