Carl Soderberg | Center | #34

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (33) / 10/12/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (49) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Carl Soderberg scored three goals in Monday's 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Soderberg completely out-muscled Jake Gardiner on a Leafs power play to score shorthanded and give the Avs a 3-2 lead after being behind 2-0. Mitch Marner then tied things up before Soderberg got his second of the night and then icing it with one into an empty-net. The 33-year-old Soderberg is now up to 15 goals and 28 points in 46 games this season. Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Matt Calvert also scored in the win. Jan 14 - 9:46 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
45121325-6162610191.132
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012BOS6022-26000006.000
2013BOS73163248436511003129.124
2014BOS82133144102653003163.080
2015COL82123951-732311110163.074
2016COL806814-262211000128.047
2017COL7716213702632013150.107
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 12@ MON1000-20000004.000
Jan 9@ CAL100000000000.000
Jan 8@ WPG111224000003.333
Jan 4NYR1000-10000003.000
Jan 2SJ1000-10000001.000
Dec 31LA110102000004.250
Dec 29CHI100002000002.000
Dec 27@ VGK100000000000.000
Dec 22@ ARI1000-20000000.000
Dec 21CHI1000-20000003.000

