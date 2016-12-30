Blake Wheeler | Winger | #26

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to San Jose on Monday. Scheifele now has 20 goals and 42 points in 44 games this season. Josh Morrissey netted his second goal in 47 contests in the losing effort.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to Montreal. He potted his seventh goal of the year at the 10:04 mark of the third period to round out the scoring. Little has 16 points in 21 games this season.

3 Marko Dano I.L.

Marko Dano will miss eight weeks with a lower body injury. The kid just can't catch a break. Dano has already played more games with Winnipeg than he did with Chicago and Columbus, so this injury especially hurts. With three goals and 10 points along with 63 hits, hopefully he'll be able to return to action in time to assist in the playoff push in early March.

4 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry will play in his 200th career NHL game on Saturday against the Kings. The second-generation NHL'er, whose still just 23-years-old, has been an excellent representation of the Lowry name. He's posted 25 goals and 53 points with 116 hits and 126 PIMs thus far, basically a chip off the ol' block of his father, Dave, who was an effective menace from 1985 to 2003.

5 Kyle Connor Active

Kyle Connor has been sent to the minors. Connor has a goal and four points in 19 games this season. He was a healthy scratch in the Jets' last five games, so this doesn't come as a major surprise.

6 Andrew Copp Active

The Winnipeg Jets have called up Andrew Copp. Copp was sent to the minors less than a week ago. He has four goals and seven points in 25 games with Winnipeg this season.

7 Nic Petan Active

Nic Petan (lower body) has been activated from injured reserve and he will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. The BC native will get to play his first NHL game in Vancouver in his return to the lineup. He is projected to play between Marko Dano and Drew Stafford on the third line. In 13 games this year, Petan has one goal and six assists.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers is riding a five-game point streak going into Wednesday's meeting against Montreal. He has registered five goals and two helpers over that stretch. Ehlers already has 37 points in 43 games this season after he had 38 points in 72 outings during his rookie year in 2015-16.

2 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault briefly left Thursday's game against Columbus after blocking a shot with his right leg. He managed to return and finish the contest with a late power-play goal. Perreault has three goals and eight points in 24 games this season, but five of those points have come in the last seven matches.

3 Shawn Matthias Active

Shawn Matthias will play in his 500th career NHL game on Saturday against the Kings. The 28-year-old has been a well-traveled forward, playing for Florida, Vancouver, Toronto, Colorado and now Winnipeg after being drafted 47th overall by Detroit in 2006. He's posted 87 goals and 166 points, including six goals and seven points this season for the Jets. He may never be a top-line player, but every team wants a player like Shawn Matthias.

4 Brandon Tanev Active

Brandon Tanev and Julian Melchiori will be scratched against the Kings on Saturday. Tanev has posted four points in addition to his 24 PIMs, 27 blocks, and 89 hits during this 35 games of action. Pretty good, all things considered.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler found the back of the net in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Arizona. Wheeler's goal at the 3:03 mark of the second period tied the game at two. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal and one hit in 20 minutes of ice time. The 30-year-old has 14 goals and 37 points in 48 games this season. Bryan Little, Andrew Copp, Joel Armia, Jacob Trouba and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg in this one.

2 Patrik Laine I.L.

Patrik Laine (concussion) skated before Wednesday's morning session. However, there is still no timetable for his return, according to coach Paul Maurice. Laine has missed Winnipeg's last five games with a concussion and the team has won just one time during that span.

3 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford collected two assists against Montreal on Wednesday night. He helped set up goals by Mark Scheifele and Bryan Little in the contest. Stafford has generated four points over a three-game point streak. He is getting time alongside Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers because of Patrik Laine's concussion.

4 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia scored his first goal since Oct. 25th during Saturday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo. It'd only been 12 games in the NHL for Armia over that time, but still, that's a long time between goals. Through 17 games this season he's now up to two goals and five points.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

Chris Thorburn will dress Monday night against Calgary. He has been a healthy scratch for the last eight games. Thorburn has three goals and 65 penalty minutes in 29 games this season.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien was able to get on the board, but the Winnipeg Jets fell 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings in overtime on Saturday. Byfuglien collected his seventh goal of 2016-17 while enjoying a busy game overall: two PIM, three SOG, three hits and four blocked shots in 27:18 TOI. It's been a somewhat disappointing season for the big defenseman, yet he still knows how to fill up a stat sheet like few others when he's on his game.

2 Tyler Myers I.L.

Tyler Myers has left the team to deal with a personal matter. On the injury front, coach Paul Maurice said Myers is making progress from a lower-body injury. The Jets rearguard hasn't played since Nov. 11.

3 Toby Enstrom Active

Toby Enstrom took three minor penalties in Thursday's game against Florida. The Panthers scored on each power play during the second period to take a 3-2 lead into the third. Enstrom came close to wearing goat's horns, but the Jets managed to rally and win the shootout to prevent that from happening.

4 Josh Morrissey Active

According to Jets head coach Paul Maurice, Josh Morrissey has been "spectacular" this season. That doesn't make him relevant in most fantasy leagues, but he's been an extremely useful player for the Jets in 2016-17. The 21-year-old has one goal, three assists, a plus-4 rating, 16 penalty minutes and 31 shots on goal, while averaging 18:23 of ice time.

5 Mark Stuart Active

Mark Stuart scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 4-3 loss to Arizona. Before last night, Stuart had been a healthy scratch in each of Winnipeg's games since Nov. 29, but he suited up because of an injury to Ben Chiarot. His goal at the 2:46 mark of the third period cut Arizona's lead to 4-2 at the time.

6 Ben Chiarot I.L.

Ben Chiarot (upper body) has been moved to injured reserve by Winnipeg. He is dealing with an upper-body injury and is retroactive to Jan. 11. In 43 games this season, Chiarot has contributed six assists

7 Julian Melchiori Active

Julian Melchiori has been called up by the Jets. Melchiori has no points in four games with Winnipeg in 2016-17. At the AHL level he has two goals and six points in 31 contests.

8 Paul Postma Active

Paul Postma will be scratched against the Oilers on Sunday. Through 25 games this season the veteran defender has five helpers with 14 hits and 17 blocks.

9 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba is expected to play Wednesday night, but he is being called a game-time decision. Trouba didn't take part in the morning skate, so it may have just been a maintenance issue.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck is having a tough week. He's been pulled in back-to-back games against the Canadiens and Coyotes. In those games, he's allowed a combined six goals on just 13 shots. It's normal that young goalies go through difficult times at the NHL level, but it's certainly hurting Winnipeg's chances of getting into the playoffs. Michael Hutchinson will likely see some more action if Hellebuyck's struggles continue.

2 Michael Hutchinson Active

To make room for newly recalled Ondrej Pavelec, Michael Hutchinson will sit out as the third goaltender. Brandon Tanev and Julian Melchiori will be scratched along with the netminder who made 27 saves in a 5-2 loss the last time he was between the pipes. Pavelec is a desperate measure to change the look of the Jets crease before a playoff spot gets too far ahead of them.