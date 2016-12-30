Player Page

Blake Wheeler | Winger | #26

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/31/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 225
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (5) / ARI
Contract: view contract details
Blake Wheeler found the back of the net in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Arizona.
Wheeler's goal at the 3:03 mark of the second period tied the game at two. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal and one hit in 20 minutes of ice time. The 30-year-old has 14 goals and 37 points in 48 games this season. Bryan Little, Andrew Copp, Joel Armia, Jacob Trouba and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg in this one. Jan 18 - 10:27 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
47132336-32829111142.092
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008BOS81212445364632213150.140
2009BOS82182038-45335112159.113
2010WPG81182644104605002179.101
2011WPG8017476435569003208.082
2012WPG48192241-32825002129.147
2013WPG82284169463811004225.124
2014WPG792635612673210416244.107
2015WPG82265278849314225256.102
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 16@ SJ1000-10000001.000
Jan 14@ LA1011-20010007.000
Jan 13@ ARI110110000006.167
Jan 11MON101102000003.000
Jan 9CAL110110000003.333
Jan 7@ BUF1011-20010003.000
Jan 4@ FLA100002000004.000
Jan 3@ TB102212000004.000
Dec 31NYI100000000003.000
Dec 29CLM1022-30020004.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Marko Dano
4Adam Lowry
5Kyle Connor
6Andrew Copp
7Nic Petan
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Mathieu Perreault
3Shawn Matthias
4Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Drew Stafford
4Joel Armia
5Chris Thorburn
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Tyler Myers
3Toby Enstrom
4Josh Morrissey
5Mark Stuart
6Ben Chiarot
7Julian Melchiori
8Paul Postma
9Jacob Trouba
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Michael Hutchinson
3Ondrej Pavelec
 

 