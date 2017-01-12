Player Page

Erik Johnson | Defenseman | #6

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/21/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 225
College: Minnesota
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (1) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Erik Johnson (broken fibula) expects to return to the lineup on Saturday.
He has been sidelined since Dec. 3, but participated fully in Wednesday's practice. Johnson has 11 points in 23 games this season. Feb 22 - 2:22 PM
Source: Terry Frei on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2311011-240500047.021
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007STL6952833-928414003105.048
2009STL7910293917969002186.054
2010COL7782129-135637112161.050
2011COL7342226-726111001155.026
2012COL31044-3180000064.000
2013COL8093039561212002157.057
2014COL4712112323333012115.104
2015COL73111627-195033210175.063
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 21LA000000000000.000
Feb 19TB000000000000.000
Feb 17@ CAR000000000000.000
Feb 16@ BUF000000000000.000
Feb 14@ NJ000000000000.000
Feb 12@ NYI000000000000.000
Feb 11@ NYR000000000000.000
Feb 9PIT000000000000.000
Feb 7MON000000000000.000
Feb 4WPG000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Matthew Nieto
4Joe Colborne
5Andreas Martinsen
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Mikko Rantanen
3Jarome Iginla
4Blake Comeau
D1Tyson Barrie
2Nikita Zadorov
3Francois Beauchemin
4Patrick Wiercioch
5Mark Barberio
6Fedor Tyutin
7Cody Goloubef
G1Calvin Pickard
2Jeremy Smith
3Semyon Varlamov
 

 