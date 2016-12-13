Phil Kessel | Winger | #81

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby ended his season-high five-game goal scoring drought on Monday. The fact that Crosby still hasn't gone more than five contests without a goal in 2016-17 is impressive, but he did far more than just end that slump Monday night. Crosby also registered three assists, giving him his first four-point game of the season. That also resulted in him reaching the 50-point mark in just 37 contests.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin scored a hat trick to help the Penguins end the Washington Capitals' nine-game winning streak with a wild 8-7 victory in overtime in Pittsburgh Monday night. Malkin netted all three of his goals in the second period. It was the first time the veteran star produced three goals in a single period since January of 2012. The Pens trailed Washington 3-0 before Malkin scored his first goal at 6:28 of the second period. By the time the second period was over, the Pens were ahead 5-3. Malkin now has 20 goals on the season. Also delivering goals for Pittsburgh in this high-scoring affair were Conor Sheary, who had two (12th and 13th), including the game winner 34 seconds into overtime, Nick Bonino (seventh), Bryan Rust (11th) and Sidney Crosby (27th). Trevor Daley posted three assists for 12 on the season. Crosby also had three assists to go along with his goal. The Pittsburgh captain has 23 assists this season. And Justin Schultz had four assists to give him 23, as well.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino scored a goal and added an assist in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 7-0 rout of the visiting Arizona Coyotes Monday night. Bonino's goal was his fourth of the season and his assist was his eighth. He assisted on Justin Schultz's fourth goal. The Pens had seven different goal scorers in this one. Scott Wilson opened the scoring in the first period with his fourth goal of the season. In the second period, Bonino made it 2-0 before Trevor Daley (third), Bryan Rust (seventh) and Sidney Crosby (21st) increased the lead to 5-0. Phil Kessel (10th) preceded Schultz with a third-period goal. Evgeni Malkin assisted on the Crosby and Kessel goals and now has 20 helpers on the season. He was the only Penguin other than Bonino to produce more than one point. But what a mismatch this was -- all Pittsburgh. The Pens are 19-7-3. The Coyotes, 9-14-5.

4 Matt Cullen Sidelined

Matt Cullen is projected to miss three-to-four weeks with a foot injury. He was seen in a walking boot after he took a shot off the foot against Washington on Monday night.

5 Jake Guentzel Active

Jake Guentzel is slated to play with Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist again on Wednesday night. He picked up an assist on a goal by Malkin in an 8-7 overtime win over Washington on Monday night. Guentzel has five points in six NHL outings this season.

6 Scott Wilson Active

It looks like Scott Wilson will start the 2016-17 season on a line with Evgeni Malkin. The duo have played well together and it continued Saturday as Wilson had a goal and a couple of helpers in a 5-3 loss to Columbus. Bryan Rust was scheduled to start on the wing with Malkin this season but he has yet to suit up for a practice due to injuries, including a broken finger suffered in Game 6 of the Cup final in June. It will definitely boost Wilson's value if he is able to remain on Malkin's line.

LW 1 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He put an end to his 15-game goal drought in the process. Kunitz's managed to tie the game at two less than two minutes into the third period. "It’s nice to get one to get us back in the game," Kunitz said. "[Goals have] obviously been tough to come by. You try to pride yourself in other areas of the game, but it’s nice when they go in the net. I think everyone feels good when they score." He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, one shot on goal and six hits in 16:26 of ice time. He has three goals and 13 assists in 31 games this season.

2 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin is set to play in Sunday's match against Tampa Bay. He was declared "good to go" per coach Mike Sullivan on Saturday. He's posted just five goals and 16 points in 38 games this season with 38 hits as well.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary scored two goals and registered an assist in Pittsburgh's 8-7 overtime win against Washington on Monday. Sheary has 13 goals and 28 points in 36 contests this season. It's been a great sophomore season for him and that's thanks in no small part to his chemistry with Sidney Crosby. Monday's game is a great example of that as Crosby contributed to all three of Sheary's points.

4 Eric Fehr Active

Eric Fehr is expected to be back in the lineup on Wednesday. He has been scratched for the last three straight games. "He's a versatile guy, he can play center, he can play the wing, can kill penalties, he can play in a checking capacity," coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's done that for us all year long this year and last year as well. So we have full confidence he'll step in our lineup and fill the role that we need him to play to help us win." He is projected to center the fourth line because of Matt Cullen's foot injury.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Kessel assisted on Carl Hagelin's goal early in the second period that made it 2-0 at the time and he scored one of his own just over 10 minutes later. Kessel now has 14 goals and 44 points in 45 games this season. Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary, Evgeni Malkin and Justin Schultz all had multi-point efforts in the blowout win.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

Patric Hornqvist scored a goal in the Penguins' 5-2 loss to Washington on Wednesday. Hornqvist has recorded a point in three of his last four games. He has 10 goals and 23 points in 34 contests in 2016-17.

3 Bryan Rust Active

After taking part in the morning skate, Bryan Rust (illness) appears on track to play in Saturday's match against Montreal. Through 34 games this season the winger has posted 10 goals and 16 points along with 19 blocks and 61 hits. Stay tuned.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl and Steve Oleksy will be scratched against the Hurricanes on Friday night. Through 25 games this season Kuhnhackle has posted five points along with 17 blocks and 39 hits. Oleksy meanwhile through nine games has a point with 22 PIMs, 19 hits and 13 blocks.

D 1 Kris Letang I.L.

The Penguins regard Kris Letang (knee) as being out week-to-week. As previously reported, Letang has been put on the injured reserve list. He has four goals and 23 points in 30 games this season. He's a superb offensive defenseman, but unfortunately he also has a long history of injuries.

2 Olli Maatta Active

Olli Maatta scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. It was also his first goal since February of last year. Maatta's marker was the final nail in Montreal's coffin, as he made it 4-1 with under five minutes remaining in the game. The Pens defenseman logged just over 22 minutes of ice time in this one. He now has six points in 42 games this season. Ian Cole, Eric Fehr and Jake Guentzel also found the back of the net for the Penguins.

3 Justin Schultz Active

Justin Schultz had four assists in Monday's 8-7 victory over Washington. That's a new career-high for assists in a single game for Schultz. It's the latest in what's been a strong campaign for him though as he has seven goals and 30 points in 43 contests. To put that in context, Schultz has never registered more than 33 points in a single season.

4 Trevor Daley Active

Trevor Daley set a career-high with three assists in the Penguins' 8-7 overtime victory against Washington on Monday. Daley also snapped a five-game scoring slump. That leaves him with three goals and 15 points in 38 contests in 2016-17.

5 Steven Oleksy Active

Steven Oleksy will play instead of Chad Ruhwadel in Thursday's match against Columbus. Through two games this season Oleksy has a point, which is pretty great. However in the other 59 games of his career he's posted three goals and 20 points. Which is nice. He has 112 hits and 100 blocks in that time as well, making him a nice depth addition if your pool is especially deep.

6 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole is now the proud owner of a two-game point streak. Cole picked up a goal and an assist, giving him two goals and seven points in 24 games this season. In case you're wondering, his career high is four goals and 12 points, and he just may surpass it.

7 Chad Ruhwedel Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled Chad Ruhwedel from the minors. The move was needed when the Penguins placed Kris Letang on the injured reserve list. Ruhwedel was sent to the minors only four days ago and had a quick recall. He has a goal and two points in five games but he could be a healthy scratch Monday as Taylor Chorney should draw into the lineup.

8 Brian Dumoulin I.L.

Brian Dumoulin (jaw) took part in Tuesday's practice. He was involved in a limited capacity, but it was a positive step in the right direction and he is expected to travel with the team.

9 Cameron Gaunce Active

Cameron Gaunce has been summoned from the minors by Pittsburgh. He has eight points and 32 penalty minutes in 39 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL this campaign. Gaunce has one goal in 20 career NHL appearances.

G 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Active

Marc-Andre Fleury gave up six goals on 34 shots Saturday night as the Penguins lost 6-3 to the Red Wings. It is not time to panic yet, but Fleury now has back-to-back losses with save percentages in the .800s. His last two GAAs were also unimpressive with a 4.09 against the Capitals Wednesday night and his 6.04 against the Wings.