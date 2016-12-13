Player Page

Phil Kessel | Winger | #81

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/2/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 202
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (5) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Phil Kessel scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Kessel assisted on Carl Hagelin's goal early in the second period that made it 2-0 at the time and he scored one of his own just over 10 minutes later. Kessel now has 14 goals and 44 points in 45 games this season. Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary, Evgeni Malkin and Justin Schultz all had multi-point efforts in the blowout win. Jan 20 - 10:05 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
44132942012414003122.107
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006BOS70111829-121214000170.065
2007BOS82191837-62852003213.089
2008BOS70362460231687006232.155
2009TOR70302555-82188005297.101
2010TOR82323264-20241211106325.098
2011TOR82374582-10201013006295.125
2012TOR48203252-318615004161.124
2013TOR82374380-527812006305.121
2014TOR82253661-3430817004280.089
2015PIT82263359918413005274.095
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 18@ MON100000000000.000
Jan 16WAS101110000003.000
Jan 14@ DET1000-20000003.000
Jan 12@ OTT100010000005.000
Jan 11@ WAS1022-10020004.000
Jan 8TB110120000004.250
Dec 31MON1112-10010004.250
Dec 28CAR101100000004.000
Dec 27@ NJ101110010002.000
Dec 23NJ101100010004.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Jake Guentzel
6Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Conor Sheary
4Eric Fehr
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
D1Kris Letang
2Olli Maatta
3Justin Schultz
4Trevor Daley
5Steven Oleksy
6Ian Cole
7Chad Ruhwedel
8Brian Dumoulin
9Cameron Gaunce
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Matt Murray
 

 