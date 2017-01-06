Player Page

Jonathan Toews | Center | #19

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/29/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 201
College: North Dakota
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (3) / CHI
Recent News

Jonathan Toews notched a goal and three assists on Sunday to take down Vancouver by a score of 4-2.
Toews scored the winning goal and added an assist on the insurance marker, both in the final two minutes of the third period. Toews now has eight goals and 18 assists in 40 games this season. Jan 22 - 10:39 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3971522-22134002102.069
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007CHI642430541144715024144.167
2008CHI8234356912511210007195.174
2009CHI762543682247913133202.124
2010CHI8032447625261015118233.137
2011CHI59292857172857124185.157
2012CHI47232548282724215143.161
2013CHI762840682634510325193.145
2014CHI812838663036611217192.146
2015CHI80283058166263438179.156
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 20@ BOS100002000004.000
Jan 17@ COL101100000002.000
Jan 15MIN100000000000.000
Jan 13@ WAS1000-20000002.000
Jan 10DET1011-10010002.000
Jan 8NAS100000000001.000
Jan 6CAR110100000003.333
Jan 5BUF101110000006.000
Jan 2@ STL1000-20000003.000
Dec 30@ CAR102210000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Nick Schmaltz
5Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Andrew Desjardins
3Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
6Tanner Kero
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 