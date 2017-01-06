Jonathan Toews | Center | #19

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews notched a goal and three assists on Sunday to take down Vancouver by a score of 4-2. Toews scored the winning goal and added an assist on the insurance marker, both in the final two minutes of the third period. Toews now has eight goals and 18 assists in 40 games this season.

2 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov is good to play in Sunday's match with Minnesota. The veteran pivot has posted 18 goals and 31 points in 41 games thus far, and is one of the keys to the Blackhawks' success.

3 Marcus Kruger I.L.

Marcus Kruger (hand) skated Sunday morning, but didn't take part in line rushes. He also did some solo faceoff work at the end of the session. Kruger has been out of action since December 30th with a hand injury. At least he appears to be making some progress now. That said, there is still no timetable for his return to action.

4 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 victory versus Colorado. He opened the scoring with his second goal of the season and added an assist on a goal by Brent Seabrook. This was the first multi-point performance of his young NHL career.

5 Vince Hinostroza Active

Vince Hinostroza registered an assist in Friday's 1-0 win over the Boston Bruins. He helped set up Marian Hossa's late, game-winning goal. The 22-year-old has three points in his last two contests, and he's up to six goals and seven assists in 39 contests this season. He has no value in standard fantasy leagues.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin registered an assist in Chicago's 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Panarin has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He has 17 goals and 43 points in 46 contests in 2016-17.

2 Andrew Desjardins Active

Andrew Desjardins and Michal Rozsival will be scratched against the Bruins on Friday. Through 28 games so far this season Desjardins has posted no points along with 44 hits, while seeing an average of 9:23 of ice time. Rozsival meanwhile has posted a point along with 20 blocks and 34 hits in 14 games.

3 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen picked up the sixth goal of his career during Tuesday's 4-0 win over Arizona. It was his second goal of the season, giving him four points in 25 games thus far. With only 13 points in 69 career games through age-26, we wouldn't expect much in the way of offensive contributions from him.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane scored twice on Sunday to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead, but Minnesota came all the way back to beat the Hawks 3-2. Kane now has 14 tallies and 47 points through 46 games. Kane earned a season high 27:06 of ice time, firing 12 shots on goal. Only three times this season has No. 88 been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games.

2 Marian Hossa Active

Marian Hossa scored the only goal in Chicago's 1-0 win over the Boston Bruins. Hossa found the back of the net at the 18:34 mark to give the 'Hawks the lead and the win. Tonight's goal put Hossa in 37th place on the NHL's all-time goal list with 516. The veteran now has 17 goals and 29 points in 42 games this season. Tanner Kero and Vincent Hinostroza picked up the assists on Chicago's only goal.

3 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Detroit. Panik has three points in the last two games. However, he has recorded just nine points in the last 35 games after he started the year with nine points in his first nine matches. He has 10 goals and 18 points in 44 games this campaign.

4 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory versus Detroit. That is a good follow-up performance after he scored his first hat trick on Sunday against Nashville. Hartman has generated 19 points in 39 games after a sluggish start to the year offensively.

5 Jordin Tootoo Active

Jordin Tootoo and Michal Rozsival will be scratched against the Canucks on Sunday. Tootoo is still searching for his first points of the season through 35 games where he's picked up 16 PIMs and 31 hits. Rozsival meanwhile has collected a point with 20 blocks and 34 hits in 14 games.

6 Tanner Kero Active

Tanner Kero picked up an assist in Friday's 1-0 win over the Boston Bruins. He got the primary assist on Marian Hossa's goal in the third period. Kero has been relatively productive over the last little while. He's racked up four points in his last two games and six in his last six. The 24-year-old is producing right now, but don't expect this kind of offensive output throughout the rest of the season.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith scored the overtime winner in Chicago's 4-3 OT win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Blackhawks built up a 2-0 lead heading into the second period, but they allowed Detroit to tie the game at two in the middle frame. Chicago regained a 3-2 lead, but again, the Red Wings managed to tie the score. It took Keith just 38 seconds to score the game-winning, power play goal in overtime. He finished the game with two points, a plus-2 rating, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in 27:15 of ice time. Keith has two goals and 31 points in 44 games this season. He's now riding a five-game point streak. Brian Campbell, Richard Panik and Tanner Kero also scored for the Blackhawks in this one.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook picked up another helper for Chicago during Thursday's 3-2 win over Nashville. The veteran defender is on pace to approach last year's 35 helpers and 49 points in 81 games. He's now up to 19 assists and 21 points in 36 games this season.

3 Brian Campbell Active

Brian Campbell will return to Chicago's blue line on Friday night against Carolina. He'll skate to the left of Niklas Hjalmarsson on their third defensive unit. Campbell has three goals and 10 points with 42 blocks over 39 games so far this season.

4 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

The Chicago Blackhawks suffered their worst loss since 2011 on Friday night. The Capitals dominated them 6-0 last night. It's the first time the Blackhawks lose a game by six goals or more since Nov. 19, 2011 when they dropped a 9-2 decision to the Edmonton Oilers. "We just pretty much did everything we said we wouldn't do, or weren't supposed to do," defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson said. "That was one of those two or three games that you have a year that you're just being outplayed really bad and that was probably as outplayed as I've been in a long time."

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk tallied his first goal of the year in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. He opened the scoring at the 5:18 mark of the second period. Van Riemsdyk has contributed two points in just seven games this season.

6 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny will return to Chicago's blue line on Sunday against Minnesota. It'll be the 26-year-old's first game in nearly a week. Kempny has posted six points along with 37 blocks and 56 hits.

7 Michal Rozsival Active

Michal Rozsival will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Wild. He suited up in Sunday's game against the Wild, but won't get a crack at the Avs tonight. The veteran has one assist in 14 games this season. Jordin Tootoo will also watch the game from the press box tonight.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford will get the start Sunday against Vancouver. He was fisrt off the ice in Sunday's practice. Crawford has been struggling lately but will be facing an offensively-challenged Vancouver squad. We would start him Sunday.