Jordan Staal | Center | #11

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/10/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (2) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Jordan Staal scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators.
Staal opened the scoring just 1:19 into the game. He also helped set up Elias Lindholm's tally in the second frame. Staal finished the game with a plus-2 rating, eight shots on goal and two hits in 17:08 of ice time. The 'Canes forward has now collected eight points in his last nine contests. Feb 24 - 10:28 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4911193033031102108.102
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006PIT81291342162442724131.221
2007PIT82121628-55534014183.066
2008PIT8222274953724133166.133
2009PIT82212849195714211195.108
2010PIT421119307243402491.121
2011PIT62252550113452320149.168
2012CAR48102131-183216011114.088
2013CAR8215254023428132165.091
2014CAR4661824-6141600192.065
2015CAR8220284863464024151.132
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 21PIT100000000002.000
Feb 19TOR100002000000.000
Feb 17COL100000000006.000
Feb 11@ DAL102219010002.000
Feb 7@ WAS1000-10000001.000
Feb 4@ NYI102222000001.000
Feb 3EDM1101000000011.000
Jan 31PHI101122000000.000
Jan 26LA100000000003.000
Jan 23@ WAS1101-10100002.500

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Derek Ryan
5Jay McClement
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Joakim Nordstrom
3Phil Di Giuseppe
4Brock McGinn
RW1Sebastian Aho
2Elias Lindholm
3Lee Stempniak
4Viktor Stalberg
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Brett Pesce
5Ryan Murphy
6Klas Dahlbeck
7Matt Tennyson
G1Cam Ward
2Eddie Lack
 

 