All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators. Staal opened the scoring just 1:19 into the game. He also helped set up Elias Lindholm's tally in the second frame. Staal finished the game with a plus-2 rating, eight shots on goal and two hits in 17:08 of ice time. The 'Canes forward has now collected eight points in his last nine contests.

2 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask has not had a goal nor an assist in his last 12 games. That's a major slump for Rask who inked a six-year/$24 million extension this past summer. He has 13 goals and 32 points in 54 games thus far after getting 48 points last season. The 23-year-old has not been good on the draw as well as he won only three-of-11 Friday. "Whatever line he’s playing on he’s getting dominated on faceoffs a little bit," coach Bill Peters said. "When that happens it means you’re defending and that makes it tough. There are things he can do better, but I would recommend starting with the puck. That makes the game a little easier."

3 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen has shifted from right wing back to center. "I want him to skate more, hang on to pucks and make plays," Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said of Teravainen. "He’s very comfortable as a winger or a center. I think he moves his feet and is a little bit more involved offensively in the middle." Teravainen has 11 goals and 28 points in 52 contests this season. He is projected to play alongside Jeff Skinner and Lee Stempniak.

4 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan and Matt Tennyson will be scratched against Ottawa on Friday. Through 42 games this season the feel-good story Ryan has posted eight points and 18 points thus far. Tennyson has posted four points along with 31 blocks and 42 hits this season in 32 games.

5 Jay McClement Active

Jay McClement has four goals and six points in 47 contests in 2016-17. McClement last recorded a point on Jan. 8. He's been averaging 11:23 minutes per contest and has only taken 27 shots on goal, which means his shooting percentage is 14.8, which is nearly double his career average.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Skinner got the 'Canes on the board with his power play goal in the first period. He's now found the back of the net in two of his last three games. Skinner has 20 goals and 39 points in 55 games this season. It's the fifth time in his career that he's scored at least 20 goals.

2 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. It took a while, but we finally got a goal in this game. Nordstrom broke the scoreless tie at the 10:48 mark of the third period. Viktor Stalberg picked up the assist on Nordstrom's first goal of the year. The 24-year-old has three points in 15 games this season.

3 Phil Di Giuseppe Active

The Hurricanes summoned Phil Di Giuseppe from AHL Charlotte on Saturday. He will play on Sunday against the Maple Leafs as well. The 23-year-old has 10 goals and 20 points for the Checkers this season, and he's also posted eight goals and 19 points in 59 games with the big boys over the last two seasons.

4 Brock McGinn Active

The Carolina Hurricanes have found another line to score with Brock McGinn, Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm. The trio combined for 10 points Saturday with McGinn leading the way with a goal and three assists. He has seven points in his last three games and with those stats, it is hard to resist not picking him up or even one of his linemates.

RW 1 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho picked up another goal during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Stars. This is quite the rookie season for the sensational rookie, who now has 17 goals and 32 points in 52 games thus far.

2 Elias Lindholm Active

Elias Lindholm is on fire. The talented winger now has a trio of two-point efforts over his last three games, including two assists during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Stars. In that span he has seven assists, giving him 22 helpers and 27 points in 43 game thus far.

3 Lee Stempniak Active

Lee Stempniak earned an assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to Colorado. He had the primary helper on Jeff Skinner's 19th goal of the season. Unfortunately, a slashing penalty he took in the third period nullified another goal by Skinner. Stempniak has 10 goals and 26 points in 54 games.

4 Viktor Stalberg Active

Viktor Stalberg scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Stalberg's goal was rather meaningless, as he cut Pittsburgh's lead to 6-1 in the third period. The goal puts an end to his 20-game goalless drought. Stalberg is up to eight goals and 11 points in 44 games this season.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Despite feeling ill, Justin Faulk will indeed suit up against Toronto on Sunday. The talented blue liner has posted 11 goals and 25 points in 47 games along with 53 blocks and 75 hits to boot.

2 Noah Hanifin Active

Noah Hanifin and the Canes were shut out 4-0 by the Maple Leafs on Sunday night. The 20-year-old has not proven that he could be a reliable fantasy option thus far with 15 points in 54 games and a minus-18 rating. The 6'3, 206 pounder was an early first-round pick in 2015.

3 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin opened the scoring Saturday in the Hurricanes 5-4 overtime win. It was Slavin's second goal of the season. He has some fantasy value in deep pools with 19 points and a plus-11 rating on a playoff contending Carolina squad.

4 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce is on the ice and warming up against Colorado on Friday despite feeling ill this morning and skipping the skate. It looks like the talented sophomore will play tonight, so we'd suggest adjusting your lineup accordingly. He has 13 points and 92 blocks through 53 games this season.

5 Ryan Murphy Active

Ryan Murphy will indeed play on Friday against the Senators. The former first round pick has been a healthy scratch sine Jan. 21st. Through 11 games this season he has two helpers with 11 blocks this season.

6 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck has been in the Hurricanes' lineup for four straight games as part of a pairing with Noah Hanifin. Dahlbeck has frequently been a healthy scratch this season and has only appeared in 15 contests in 2016-17. Perhaps this is the start of him playing more regularly though. "Klas gives us a bigger, stronger guy, a physical guy," Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. "He’s got a little bite to him in the D-zone and we need as much of that as we can get."

7 Matt Tennyson Active

Matt Tennyson, Ty Rattie and Ryan Murphy will be scratched against the Oilers on Friday. Tennyson has picked up four helpers with 30 blocks and 38 hits through 30 games this season. Rattie meanwhile has two assists in five games with Carolina. Murphy has seen just 11 games, posting two points and 11 blocks.

G 1 Cam Ward Active

Cam Ward allowed three goals on 22 shots in Carolina's 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ward has dropped four consecutive games to Dallas, Colorado, Toronto and now Pittsburgh. He's given up 14 goals during the losing streak. Ward has a 21-19-7 record with a 2.66 goals-against-average and a .904 save percentage this season. He'll continue to be a desperate fantasy play down the stretch.