All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom picked up a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Boston Bruins. Backstrom picked up the assist on T.J. Oshie's first period-goal that gave the Caps a 1-0. He then scored one of his own just over 10 minutes later to make it 2-0 for Washington. Backstrom finished off his night by helping set up Alex Ovechkin's power play goal in the second period. Backstrom is now up to 14 goals and 51 points in 51 games this season. The Caps center has 21 points in his last 14 contests.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been selected as the first star of the month for January. He generated seven goals and 20 points in 15 matches. Kuznetsov had at least one point in 11 of his 15 appearances and he posted seven multi-point efforts. He is finally rounding back into the form he displayed last year, which is great news for fantasy owners and for the Capitals.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller has collected six points in the last five games. He has compiled three goals and three assists over that span. Eller has formed a productive third-line combination with Andre Burakovsky and Brent Connolly. He is up to 13 points on the season in 44 games.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle (illness) is expected to play on Thursday. Beagle missed Tuesday's game due to the illness. He's also expected to play on the top line because T.J. Oshie is dealing with a family matter.

5 Chandler Stephenson Active

Chandler Stephenson is back with the Washington Capitals. Stephenson was with Washington before being sent to the minors for the duration of the All-Star break. That said he has spent the vast majority of the campaign in the minors where he has six goals and 24 points in 41 AHL contests. With Washington he has no points in two games.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby played together at the All-Star Game. It was the first time the first overall picks in 2004 and 2005 were put together and it was a bit 'weird' according to Ovechkin. "It was fun," Ovechkin said of skating with Crosby. "I think we had pretty good chances. We [were] not that sharp, but when we needed [to], we score goals and [got] a couple of assists."

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson scored another goal, this time during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils. Johansson is now up to 14 goals and 25 points in 35 games this season. MoJo is on track to potentially collect his first career 50-point campaign.

3 Andre Burakovsky Active

Andre Burakovsky has four goals and seven points in his last five games. He has been playing with Brent Connolly and Lars Eller and the trio have been playing well together. "That line is really coming," coach Barry Trotz said. "They’re producing. They make it really convenient for me at times when they’re going the way they are right now, that I can get away from matchups even on the road with the [Jay] Beagle line, the Eller line. What it does also is drive the other guys. They’re used to getting X amount of minutes, and it gives me the opportunity to go, ‘No, you’re not getting them unless you pick up the pace a little bit.’ They deserve to get more ice time. They’ve produced chances and they’re working hard and they’re getting results." Burakovsky has nine goals and 22 points in 43 games and is a plus-eight to boot. He has some value in deeper pools thanks to his recent hot streak.

4 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik scored his first goal in his last six games during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils. The veteran winger now has five goals and eight points in 24 games thus far. Which, unfortunate makes him better suited for the waiver wire.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. He didn't play last Thursday before the All-Star break because his baby daughter was in the hospital. Oshie is projected to play with Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin on the top line.

2 Justin Williams Sidelined

Justin Williams (lower body) is not on the ice for the pregame warmup and will not play Wednesday night against the Bruins. Williams is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Taylor Chorney will be the healthy scratch. Chorney has dressed in 14 games in 2016-17, putting up three points in 13:39 of ice time. This will be the second straight scratch.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson has registered four points over his last two games thanks to the helper he picked up in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Flyers. He compiled a goal and two assists on Friday for a productive weekend. Wilson has chipped in just eight points in 43 games so far this season.

4 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly scored his fourth goal of the season during the 6-2 win over the Devils. He's now up five points in 21 games this season, which unfortunate still probably relegates him to the waiver wire in most pools.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson (lower body) will get back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Islanders. He was expected to return after he practiced Monday and he felt ready to play after Tuesday's session. Carlson has missed the last six games with a lower-body injury.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen doubled his season's goal total during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Flyers. Niskanen now has four goals and 20 points in 42 games this season, which puts him on pace to outclass his previous highs with the Capitals of five goals and 32 points.

3 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner played in his 500th consecutive game Friday night. He became the first Washington player to play in 500 straight games and he joined Keith Yandle and Jay Bouwmeester as the only other rearguards to play 500 games in a row since the 1933-34 season. There is something to be said for just showing up.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik picked up his 10th helper of the season during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Flyers. Orpik has reached the 20-point plateau just once in his career and it will be tough for him to get there again this season. He doesn't have a goal yet in 2016-17 and his assist Sunday ended a six-game scoring skid.

5 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov scored two goals to lead the Capitals to a 6-1 rout over the Carolina Hurricanes in Washington Monday night. The Caps are on fire. Their win Monday extended their points streak to 14 games, tied for the second-longest in their history. Washington is 12-0-2 over the streak and has scored at least four goals in eight consecutive games. Orlov's goals were his third and fourth of the season. Also notching goals for the Caps Monday were Justin Williams (his 17th of the season), Evgeny Kuznetsov (seventh), T.J. Oshie (18th) and Lars Eller (seventh). Andre Burakovsky assisted on three of Washington's goals and now has 16 assists on the season.

6 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt got his first goal since Jan. 7, 2016 this past Thursday versus Columbus. He also added an assist in Washington's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets. The multi-point effort should help him as he competes with Taylor Chorney for ice time. Coach Barry Trotz wants to keep both defenders engaged, so there could be some more line shuffling on a night-to-night basis.

7 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney will sit out Wednesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins The six-foot-one, 191 pound rearguard has only dressed in eight games all season. This will be his fourth straight game in the press box. Retains real world value on the bottom pair, but very little fantasy value.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby will get the call Wednesday against Boston. He got Tuesday's game off after he played in the All-Star Game over the weekend. Holtby won three straight games before the break and he allowed just six goals during that span. The Capitals netminder has 24 wins along with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage in 38 previous appearances this year.