Nicklas Backstrom | Center | #19

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/23/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 213
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (4) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Nicklas Backstrom picked up a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Boston Bruins.
Backstrom picked up the assist on T.J. Oshie's first period-goal that gave the Caps a 1-0. He then scored one of his own just over 10 minutes later to make it 2-0 for Washington. Backstrom finished off his night by helping set up Alex Ovechkin's power play goal in the second period. Backstrom is now up to 14 goals and 51 points in 51 games this season. The Caps center has 21 points in his last 14 contests. Feb 1 - 11:17 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
50133548112431500291.143
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007WAS821455691324322004153.092
2008WAS8222668816461428001174.126
2009WAS82336810137501126004222.149
2010WAS771847652440418102202.089
2011WAS42143044-42431600495.147
2012WAS488404882031500182.098
2013WAS82186179-2054638101196.092
2014WAS82186078540330003153.118
2015WAS752050701736327004129.155
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 31@ NYI101100000000.000
Jan 26@ NJ100010000001.000
Jan 24@ OTT1000-10000001.000
Jan 23CAR101112000001.000
Jan 21@ DAL102200020001.000
Jan 19@ STL1011-10000001.000
Jan 16@ PIT1101-30000002.500
Jan 15PHI102222000001.000
Jan 13CHI1112200000011.000
Jan 11PIT113420110002.500

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
5Chandler Stephenson
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Karl Alzner
4Brooks Orpik
5Dmitry Orlov
6Nate Schmidt
7Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 