Derick Brassard | Center | #19

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/22/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (6) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Derick Brassard scored two goals and had one assist in a 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs Saturday night.
Brassard’s assist came on a Chris Wideman goal that gave the Senators an early 1-0 lead. His first goal of the night wound up as the game winner and he added one more into an empty net in the closing minute. With these two goals, Brassard snapped a seven-game goalless streak. This is the first time this season that he scored three points in a game. Feb 18 - 10:17 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
559192881613001136.066
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007CLM17112-460000013.077
2008CLM3110152512173400159.169
2009CLM7992736-174846000125.072
2010CLM74173047-1155610003183.093
2011CLM74142741-2042510003125.112
2012NYR471217291163800188.136
2013NYR81182745246711004159.113
2014NYR80194160934612003168.113
2015NYR802731581230814005182.148
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 16@ NJ101110000003.000
Feb 14BUF100000000003.000
Feb 11NYI100010000002.000
Feb 9DAL100012000002.000
Feb 7STL100000000001.000
Feb 4@ BUF1000-10000008.000
Feb 2@ TB101122000000.000
Jan 31@ FLA1101-10000002.500
Jan 26CAL100000000001.000
Jan 24WAS101110000004.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Chris Kelly
5Curtis Lazar
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
5Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Chris Neil
4Tommy Wingels
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
 

 