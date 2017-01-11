Player Page

Bryan Little | Center | #18

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/12/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 191
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (12) / WPG
Contract: view contract details
Bryan Little netted a pair of goals in Winnipeg's 4-3 loss to the Sharks.
Little's first goal tied the game at one in the first period and his second goal actually gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead in the third. Unfortunately for the Jets, they watched as Melker Karlsson and Patrick Marleau scored back-to-back goals before the end of regulation. Little's picked up seven points during his current four-game point streak. He has 12 goals and 12 assists in 28 games this season. Jan 25 - 12:20 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
27101222164100159.169
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007WPG4861016-2182000176.079
2008WPG79312051-524128004172.180
2009WPG79132134-62033001165.079
2010WPG76183048113328211158.114
2011WPG74242246-112667016162.148
2012WPG4872532842301284.083
2013WPG8223416485887221170.135
2014WPG7024285282499103148.162
2015WPG57172542-1312210202127.134
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 23ANA101100000000.000
Jan 21STL120200200003.667
Jan 18ARI111210000002.500
Jan 16@ SJ1000-20000002.000
Jan 14@ LA100000000001.000
Jan 13@ ARI101110000002.000
Jan 11MON111200000002.500
Jan 9CAL100010000001.000
Jan 7@ BUF1000-32000001.000
Jan 4@ FLA102210000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Marko Dano
4Adam Lowry
5Kyle Connor
6Andrew Copp
7Nic Petan
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Mathieu Perreault
3Shawn Matthias
4Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Drew Stafford
4Joel Armia
5Chris Thorburn
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Tyler Myers
3Toby Enstrom
4Josh Morrissey
5Mark Stuart
6Ben Chiarot
7Julian Melchiori
8Paul Postma
9Jacob Trouba
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Michael Hutchinson
3Ondrej Pavelec
 

 