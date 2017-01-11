Bryan Little | Center | #18

All Positions

C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele lifted his point streak to four games during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues. He scored both a goal and an assist for the second time during the streak, giving him two goals and six points over that span. For the season Scheifele has posted 21 goals and 45 points in 46 games.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little netted a pair of goals in Winnipeg's 4-3 loss to the Sharks. Little's first goal tied the game at one in the first period and his second goal actually gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead in the third. Unfortunately for the Jets, they watched as Melker Karlsson and Patrick Marleau scored back-to-back goals before the end of regulation. Little's picked up seven points during his current four-game point streak. He has 12 goals and 12 assists in 28 games this season.

3 Marko Dano I.L.

Marko Dano will miss eight weeks with a lower body injury. The kid just can't catch a break. Dano has already played more games with Winnipeg than he did with Chicago and Columbus, so this injury especially hurts. With three goals and 10 points along with 63 hits, hopefully he'll be able to return to action in time to assist in the playoff push in early March.

4 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry will play in his 200th career NHL game on Saturday against the Kings. The second-generation NHL'er, whose still just 23-years-old, has been an excellent representation of the Lowry name. He's posted 25 goals and 53 points with 116 hits and 126 PIMs thus far, basically a chip off the ol' block of his father, Dave, who was an effective menace from 1985 to 2003.

5 Kyle Connor Active

Kyle Connor has been sent to the minors. Connor has a goal and four points in 19 games this season. He was a healthy scratch in the Jets' last five games, so this doesn't come as a major surprise.

6 Andrew Copp Active

Andrew Copp had a goal in the Jets' 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks in Winnipeg Monday night. Copp's goal, which gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 2:14 of the first period, was his sixth of the season. Drawing an assist on the goal was Mark Scheifele. He has 25 assists on the season. Scoring the Jets' second goal was Nikolaj Ehlers, who now has 17 on the season.

7 Nic Petan Active

Nic Petan (lower body) has been activated from injured reserve and he will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. The BC native will get to play his first NHL game in Vancouver in his return to the lineup. He is projected to play between Marko Dano and Drew Stafford on the third line. In 13 games this year, Petan has one goal and six assists.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers tallied his 17th goal of the season in Monday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim. He made it a one-goal lead for the Ducks just before the 13-minute mark of the third period, but that was as close as the Jets would get. Ehlers flashed his incredible speed on the play and made a great move to extend his point streak to three straight games. He has scored a goal in each of those matches, while adding one assist.

2 Mathieu Perreault Sidelined

Mathieu Perreault (upper body) will not play before the All-Star break. That will keep him on the shelf for at least Winnipeg's next two games, including Tuesday night versus San Jose. Perreault was injured in Monday's game against Anaheim.

3 Shawn Matthias Active

Shawn Matthias will play in his 500th career NHL game on Saturday against the Kings. The 28-year-old has been a well-traveled forward, playing for Florida, Vancouver, Toronto, Colorado and now Winnipeg after being drafted 47th overall by Detroit in 2006. He's posted 87 goals and 166 points, including six goals and seven points this season for the Jets. He may never be a top-line player, but every team wants a player like Shawn Matthias.

4 Brandon Tanev Active

Brandon Tanev will tag in for the injured Drew Stafford on Monday against the Ducks. Stafford has a lower body injury he's still recovering from. The youngster Tanev meanwhile has posted four points with 24 PIMs, 27 blocks, and 89 hits over 35 games this season.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler potted both a goal and an assist during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues. Over that span the Captain now has three goals and five points. For the season Wheeler has posted 15 goals and 39 points in 49 games.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Patrik Laine will return to the lineup on Tuesday night from a concussion. He missed eight games after he was hit hard by Buffalo defender Jake McCabe. Laine had a four-game point streak before he was injured and he has amassed 21 goals, with 16 assists, in 42 appearances this season. Get him back in your lineup.

3 Drew Stafford I.L.

Drew Stafford (lower body) has been moved to injured reserve. The Jets made the move to activate Patrik Laine for Tuesday's game. Stafford won't return before the All-Star break, so he will miss at least the next two contests.

4 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia scored his first goal since Oct. 25th during Saturday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo. It'd only been 12 games in the NHL for Armia over that time, but still, that's a long time between goals. Through 17 games this season he's now up to two goals and five points.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

Chris Thorburn will dress Monday night against Calgary. He has been a healthy scratch for the last eight games. Thorburn has three goals and 65 penalty minutes in 29 games this season.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien collected his second straight two-point game during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues. Big Buff picked up his second consecutive game with a pair of helpers. Through 49 games this season he has picked seven goals and 30 points thus far.

2 Tyler Myers I.L.

Tyler Myers has left the team to deal with a personal matter. On the injury front, coach Paul Maurice said Myers is making progress from a lower-body injury. The Jets rearguard hasn't played since Nov. 11.

3 Toby Enstrom Sidelined

Toby Enstrom was forced from Tuesday's game because of an upper-body injury. Enstrom fell into the boards awkwardly without being touched by anyone. He tried coming back to the game, but left again soon after. He's considered day-to-day for now.

4 Josh Morrissey Active

According to Jets head coach Paul Maurice, Josh Morrissey has been "spectacular" this season. That doesn't make him relevant in most fantasy leagues, but he's been an extremely useful player for the Jets in 2016-17. The 21-year-old has one goal, three assists, a plus-4 rating, 16 penalty minutes and 31 shots on goal, while averaging 18:23 of ice time.

5 Mark Stuart Active

Mark Stuart scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 4-3 loss to Arizona. Before last night, Stuart had been a healthy scratch in each of Winnipeg's games since Nov. 29, but he suited up because of an injury to Ben Chiarot. His goal at the 2:46 mark of the third period cut Arizona's lead to 4-2 at the time.

6 Ben Chiarot I.L.

Ben Chiarot (upper body) has been moved to injured reserve by Winnipeg. He is dealing with an upper-body injury and is retroactive to Jan. 11. In 43 games this season, Chiarot has contributed six assists

7 Julian Melchiori Active

Julian Melchiori will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. The 25-year-old has skated in four games with the Jets this season, but he still hasn't recorded a point. He has no fantasy value. Michael Hutchinson will also watch the game from the press box, as Ondrej Pavelec and Connor Hellebuyck will be the starting and backup goalie.

8 Paul Postma Active

Paul Postma will be scratched against the Oilers on Sunday. Through 25 games this season the veteran defender has five helpers with 14 hits and 17 blocks.

9 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba picked up his third multipoint game of the season during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues. Trouba picked up a pair of helpers to raise his total to 14 assists and 17 points through 34 games this season.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck is having a tough week. He's been pulled in back-to-back games against the Canadiens and Coyotes. In those games, he's allowed a combined six goals on just 13 shots. It's normal that young goalies go through difficult times at the NHL level, but it's certainly hurting Winnipeg's chances of getting into the playoffs. Michael Hutchinson will likely see some more action if Hellebuyck's struggles continue.

2 Michael Hutchinson Active

Michael Hutchinson will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the San Jose Sharks. Now that Ondrej Pavelec is up with the big club, there's no room left for Hutchinson. Julian Melchiori is also expected to be scratched against the Sharks. He has no points and a minus-3 rating in four games.