All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens. Monahan opened the scoring at the 6:31 mark of the first period. His second tally of the night was huge, as it proved to be the game-winning goal in overtime. Monahan finished the night with a plus-1 rating and four shots on goal in 20:41 of ice time. The Flames forward has a point in each of his last three games. He's up to 17 goals and 30 points in 29 games this season.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund scored a goal in the Calgary Flames 3-2 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Backlund's goal was his first since Nov. 30 against the Arizona Coyotes. The Flames also got a goal from Garnet Hathaway in the loss. Backlund now has eight goals and 22 points in 37 games played.

3 Mark Jankowski Active

Mark Jankowski had a goal and two assists in a 6-1 win over Vancouver Sunday. It was a big night for the rookie as he has six goals and 11 points thus far this season. He was selected in the first round of the 2012 Draft and has some upside offensively. Keep an eye on him.

4 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan will serve as a healthy scratch in Friday's game against Dallas. This has been common for Stajan this season. He has no points and a minus-3 rating in 13 games this season. Matt Bartkowski and Freddie Hamilton will also watch from the press box.

5 Freddie Hamilton Active

It appears the Calgary Flames will sit Freddie Hamilton in the press box tonight against the St. Louis Blues. Hamilton has only one point in seven games this season and will sit for the sixth straight game. He will be joined in the press box by Matt Bartkowski. Curtis Lazar will enter the lineup for the injured Jaromir Jagr.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau scored his 13th goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Gaudreau scored his first goal since Dec. 2, which tied the game in the third period. The Flames opened the scoring with a goal from Michal Frolik in the first period, but it wasn't enough. Gaudreau had 13 goals and 39 points in 32 games this season.

2 Matthew Tkachuk Active

Matthew Tkachuk snapped his three game pointless streak with a goal Sunday. The just turned 20-year-old picked up his seventh of the season and has 20 points in 31 contests. He should be a must-start, especially if penalty minutes are a category in your pool.

3 Kris Versteeg I.L.

Kris Versteeg is scheduled to have hip surgery on Monday. As previously reported, the Flames have listed Versteeg as month-to-month. He sustained the injury on Nov. 24. "He'd had some history with the hip," said Flames GM Brad Treliving. "He tweaked it. He zigged when he should've zagged. It's not something like he blocks a shot and you have a bruise there, or somebody hit him and that caused the problem. He turned and got jammed up and put stress on the joint. What we're dealing with is a hip labrum issue."

4 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett pitched in a goal and three assists in Calgary's 6-1 throttling of Vancouver on Sunday night. Bennett has had an inconsistent season, but he has been hot lately. He has collected 12 of his 15 points in his last 11 outings.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik sustained an undisclosed injury during Thursday's game. Frolik was hurt when he blocked Brent Burns' shot in the second period. He left the contest and didn't return for the third period. Frolik has seven goals and 15 points in 37 contests this season.

2 Micheal Ferland Active

Micheal Ferland scored his 14th goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Michael Frolik's shot took a deflection and wound up right on Ferland's stick who was parked in front of Carey Price for the easy goal. Ferland is now one goal shy of his career high set last season, and six points shy of his career high of 25 also set last season. The 25-year-old forward is worthy of a roster spot in deeper leagues. Matthew Tkachuk also scored in the loss.

3 Jaromir Jagr Active

Jaromir Jagr (lower body) returned to action on Thursday December 28. Jagr missed two straight contests due to the nagging injury. He had three shots in 13:10 minutes of ice time on Thursday.

4 Garnet Hathaway Active

Garnet Hathaway registered an assist in the Flames' 3-2 loss to San Jose on Thursday. Hathaway has recorded at least a point in three of his last four games. He has a goal and five points in nine games this season.

5 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Lazar has no goals and four assists in 24 games this season. It's the third time in four games that he's served as a healthy scratch. Rasmus Andersson will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer recorded an assist in the Flames' 2-1 shootout loss to Toronto on Wednesday. This is the first time in 2017-18 that Brouwer has recorded a point in back-to-back contests. He has a goal and seven points in 28 games in 2017-18.

D 1 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton assisted on both of Calgary's regulation time goals in its 3-2 shootout win against Nashville. Hamilton logged 16:44 minutes though, which is awfully low for him. It might prove to be an anomaly, but it's worth keeping an eye on. Regardless, he now has a goal and six points in nine games this season.

2 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano scored twice in the Flames 6-1 win over Vancouver. Giordano had five shots on goal but the defenseman was unable to complete the hat trick. He has put 13 shots on net in the last two games. Giordano has not had a great year offensively but Sunday's effort gives him six goals and 14 points this season.

3 T.J. Brodie Active

T.J. Brodie posted an assist with a blocked shot in Tuesday's 5-3 loss against the Canucks. Brodie has struggled at the offensive end, as he has failed to light the lamp in 13 straight games since his two-goal outburst back on Oct. 7. He has just two points over the past two outings, but both helpers have come in three games in November. Perhaps he is starting to snap out of his offensive funk. Either way, he helped fantasy owners and DFS players with 24 blocked shots through 15 games.

4 Travis Hamonic Active

Travis Hamonic (groin) will return to the Flames' lineup on Thursday. Hamonic missed Friday's game due to the injury. He has a goal and five points in 32 contests in 2017-18.

5 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone lit the lamp 5:29 into the third period Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, helping his team avoid a shutout in the 4-1 loss. Stone was also able to record a pair of blocked shots and a hit in 14:25 of ice time. He isn't much of a help in the offensive categories, but he has rolled up 29 hits and 44 blocked shots through 24 games to help fantasy owners in deeper pools.

6 Matt Bartkowski Active

Matt Bartkowski will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. He's the only healthy scratch because Freddie Hamilton and Matt Stajan are replacing Jaromir Jagr (injured) and Matthew Tkachuk (suspended). Bartkowski has no goals and a minus-4 rating in 11 games this season.

7 Brett Kulak Active

Brett Kulak didn't make his season debut until Oct. 21, but he's appeared in four of Calgary's last five contests. Kulak began the season as the Flames' seventh defenseman and is looking to win an every game role. It helped that he registered an assist on Sunday and was named the game's second star. "It’s a good little boost for me after a win like that, to get a star. It’s pretty cool," Kulak said. "But for me now, I think it’s just about moving forward with it. I think maybe in the past, it would be something I would get really giddy and excited about. But now, it’s just we’re brought in here to do a job, and I think going out there and getting the win is doing that job. So I just have to move forward with it." Based on Tuesday's practice pairings, he'll probably stay in the lineup for Thursday's game.

G 1 Mike Smith Active

Mike Smith stopped 32 of 35 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens completely dominated the Flames, and if it weren't for Smith the game could have gotten out of hand. Smith has now lost four of his last five starts, but has not given up more than three goals in any of those games. The 35-year-old goaltender has a 14-12-3 record with a 2.57 goals against average and .919 save percentage this season.