Michael Frolik | Winger | #67

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/17/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 194
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (10) / FLA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Michael Frolik sustained an undisclosed injury during Thursday's game.
Frolik was hurt when he blocked Brent Burns' shot in the second period. He left the contest and didn't return for the third period. Frolik has seven goals and 15 points in 37 contests this season. Dec 29 - 4:25 AM
Source: Calgary Sun
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
377815-3100020188.080
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008FLA792124451022111002158.133
2009FLA82212243-44355001219.096
2010CHI8011273823015001251.044
2011CHI6351015-102200010117.043
2012CHI453710580000198.031
2013WPG8115274281211012189.079
2014WPG8219234241834304206.092
2015CAL6415173212401224155.097
2016CAL82172744135835211202.084
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 28@ SJ100000000001.000
Dec 22MON101110000001.000
Dec 20STL110110000005.200
Dec 17@ VAN100002000000.000
Dec 16NAS1000-20000002.000
Dec 14SJ110110000006.167
Dec 12@ MIN100002000001.000
Dec 9VAN101110000007.000
Dec 7@ MON1000-10000003.000
Dec 6@ TOR100000000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Mark Jankowski
4Matt Stajan
5Freddie Hamilton
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Kris Versteeg
4Sam Bennett
RW1Michael Frolik
2Micheal Ferland
3Jaromir Jagr
4Garnet Hathaway
5Curtis Lazar
6Troy Brouwer
D1Dougie Hamilton
2Mark Giordano
3T.J. Brodie
4Travis Hamonic
5Michael Stone
6Matt Bartkowski
7Brett Kulak
G1Mike Smith
2David Rittich
 

 