Chris Stewart | Winger | #10

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/30/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 239
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (18) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Chris Stewart scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Stewart did all of his damage in the third period, as his goals gave his team 2-1 and 4-1 leads. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating, five shots on goal and one hit in 16:24 of ice time. Stewart has scored at least one goal in each of Minnesota's first three games, which is absolutely remarkable, but he won't be able to keep this up. He's up to four goals and five points in three games this season. Eric Staal, Jason Zucker and Mikko Koivu also scored for the Wild. Oct 12 - 11:50 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2213200000021.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008COL5311819-18541310198.112
2009COL77283664473310005221.127
2010STL62282553-653124005162.173
2011STL79151530110922001166.090
2012STL481818360406600397.186
2013BUF63151126011833003110.136
2014MIN81142236-268855000155.090
2015ANA56812202731400178.103
2016MIN79138213940200082.159
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 7@ CAR1101100000011.000
Oct 5@ DET1112100000011.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Eric Staal
2Mikko Koivu
3Joel Eriksson Ek
4Matt Cullen
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Marcus Foligno
5Daniel Winnik
RW1Nino Niederreiter
2Charlie Coyle
3Tyler Ennis
4Chris Stewart
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Matt Dumba
4Jonas Brodin
5Gustav Olofsson
6Kyle Quincey
7Mike Reilly
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Alex Stalock
 

 