C 1 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal generated a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Carolina. Staal gave the Wild a 3-1 lead in the second period with his first goal of the season. The Hurricanes rallied in third to take a 4-3 advantage into the final minute of regulation, but Mikko Koivu tied the game in the dying seconds with assists going to Staal and Ryan Suter. Jason Zucker also notched a goal and an assist in the defeat.

2 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu has signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Minnesota Wild. Koivu is entering the final season of his seven-year, $47.25 million contract, so he's now locked up through the 2019-20 campaign. That means he'll be 37-years-old by the time his extension ends. In that context, the $5.5 million cap hit he'll receive during his new contract seems reasonable. There's obviously an element of risk there given his age, but he's solid offensively and a strong defensive center. He also means a lot to the organization as the only full-time captain the Wild have ever had and he's the franchise leader in both games played and points.

3 Joel Eriksson Ek Active

Joel Eriksson Ek found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Detroit. He got the Wild on the board in the second period and Chris Stewart scored 48 seconds later to tie the game, but the Red Wings pulled away shortly after that. Eriksson Ek contributed seven points in 15 matches with Minnesota last season.

4 Matt Cullen Active

Matt Cullen and Daniel Winnik are projected to rotate in on the third line again Thursday night. Minnesota has 11 healthy forwards because of injuries to Zach Parise and Mikael Granlund. Joel Eriksson Ek, Tyler Ennis and Chris Stewart form the third unit, but Cullen and Winnik have been filling when needed. "In a perfect world, would we like 12 (forwards) and 6 (defensemen)? Yeah," said coach Bruce Boudreau. " ... I don't think it will happen all season long. Usually things work their way out."

LW 1 Zach Parise Sidelined

Coach Bruce Boudreau is hopeful that Zach Parise will be ready to play next week. "That's the plan," Boudreau said. "Who knows? Anything can change. He looked pretty good out there. I know he's champing at the bit to play. It's the protocol and whatever the doctors say and the trainer says is what's going to happen." Parise won't play Thursday and he's unlikely to return on Saturday.

2 Mikael Granlund Sidelined

Mikael Granlund will probably miss the next four games because of the groin injury, according to coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think Granny is going to miss the next four games for sure," Boudreau said. "It's a day at a time with him." Granlund missed Saturday's game at Carolina after he played in Minnesota's opener. If that timetable holds then he may not be available to play until Oct. 24 versus Vancouver.

3 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker found the back of the net in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. The 25-year-old is coming off his best season as an NHLer, as he scored 22 goals and 47 points in 79 games. The Wild are a deep team, but he should be able to reproduce similar numbers in 2017-18. He'll only have fantasy value in deep of standard leagues.

4 Marcus Foligno Active

Minnesota and Marcus Foligno have agreed to a four-year, $11.5 million deal. Foligno's new deal will have an annual average value of $2.875 million. He notched 13 goals and 10 assists in 80 games with Buffalo last season. Foligno also had 279 hits and 73 penalty minutes.

5 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik has gotten his work visa, so he's good to play in Thursday's game against Detroit. Minnesota inked Winnik to a one-year, $600,000 contract on Wednesday after he attended the Wild's camp on a PTO. He had 12 goals and 25 points in 72 contests last season.

RW 1 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter is aiming to reach the 30-goal mark this campaign. He produced career highs in 2016-17 with 25 goals and 57 points, but feels he is capable of more. "I definitely haven't had my best season yet," Niederreiter said. "Even last year, I don't think everything went perfectly smooth. There's always been stretches during the season where I don't find the scoresheet, and that's definitely something which I want to improve. My big goal is to get 30 in this league."

2 Charlie Coyle Active

Coach Bruce Boudreau wants to see Charlie Coyle shoot more often this season. "I know I have to be more selfish," said Coyle. "It doesn't come naturally, but it's the right thing to do. You don't get that many opportunities to shoot the puck in this league. When you do, you have to take advantage. Being selfish here is a good thing most of the time. I just have to get it into my head to put it on net, and not always look for other guys and try to make the pretty play." He scored 18 goals and registered a personal high 56 points last season. Coyle is slated to start the year alongside Eric Staal and Nino Niederreiter.

3 Tyler Ennis Active

Tyler Ennis believes he can be a 20-goal scorer again if he can stay healthy. "Before my injuries, I was scoring 20 [goals] a year," Ennis said. "So my goal is to get back on that path. If I play a healthy season, there's no reason I can't do that again, especially on this team, especially with this lineup." That could prove to be difficult if he spends most of his time on the fourth line, which is where he is projected to start the season.

4 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Stewart did all of his damage in the third period, as his goals gave his team 2-1 and 4-1 leads. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating, five shots on goal and one hit in 16:24 of ice time. Stewart has scored at least one goal in each of Minnesota's first three games, which is absolutely remarkable, but he won't be able to keep this up. He's up to four goals and five points in three games this season. Eric Staal, Jason Zucker and Mikko Koivu also scored for the Wild.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter was paired with Jared Spurgeon at Tuesday's practice. Coach Bruce Boudreau also put Matt Dumba back with Jonas Brodin. Minnesota had been switching around their defense pairings at training camp, but they returned to normal with the regular season set to begin. "Spurgeon and Suter were arguably the best in the league last year. Both were plus-34," said Boudreau. "They seem to be on the ice all the time. And I thought especially in October, when the schedule is not that tough, that they can use the minutes. And we may as well have them together than apart."

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon scored the only goal in Minnesota's 1-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. The 27-year-old accumulated 10 goals and a career-high 38 points with the Wild last season. Expect Spurgeon to log big minutes this season. He averaged just over 24 minutes per game in 2016-17. He has some value in standard fantasy leagues.

3 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba recorded an assist in Saturday's loss to Carolina. Dumba also had a plus-one rating in 20:29 minutes of ice time. He set career-highs last season with 11 goals and 34 points in 76 contests. It wouldn't be surprising to see him end up doing about as well in 2017-18.

4 Jonas Brodin Active

The Minnesota Wild won't be making a trade before today's 3:00 p.m. roster freeze, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie. There was chatter about Minnesota looking to deal a defenseman like Jonas Brodin, Marco Scandella or Matt Dumba, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen. They now risk losing one of them to Vegas in the expansion draft unless Wild GM Chuck Fletcher is able to pull off a side deal with Golden Knights GM George McPhee. Things are going to get interesting in Minnesota over the next few days.

5 Gustav Olofsson Active

The Minnesota Wild have announced Gustav Olofsson as their only healthy scratch tonight against the Detroit Red Wings. Olofsson played in 13 games with the Wild last season, picking up three assists. He should not be owned in any fantasy leagues.

6 Kyle Quincey Active

Kyle Quincey is confident being a leader even though he is new to the Minnesota Wild this season. The veteran defender is slated to help whoever wins the job to be his defense partner. "For the past few years, all of my [defensive] partners have been a couple of years younger than me," said Quincey. "Being the older guy mentoring the guy coming up is fun. I enjoy it." Mike Reilly, Gustav Olofsson and Ryan Murphy are competing for the team's sixth and seventh defense spots.

7 Mike Reilly Active

Mike Reilly feels he can play regularly with Minnesota this season. He played just 17 NHL matches last year. "I definitely think I can help this team," Reilly said. He will compete with Gustav Olofsson to play with Kyle Quincey on the team's third defense pairing. Unfortunately, Reilly doesn't need to put on waivers to be sent down to the minors like Olofsson does.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk stopped 36 of 38 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. This was Minnesota's first victory of the 2017-18 season. Dubnyk managed to keep the Hawks off the board over the first 48 minutes of the game, but they eventually beat him twice. Dubnyk now has 1-1-0 record with a 3.04 goals-against-average and a .913 save percentage this season. Dubnyk was one of the top 5 goalies in the NHL last season, so don't be surprised if he turns in another solid campaign this year. He's definitely a top 10 starting goalie in all fantasy leagues.