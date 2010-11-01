Player Page

Roster

Jonathan Bernier | Goalie | #1

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/7/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 184
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (11) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jonathan Bernier probably can't expect to get much benefit of the doubt after nights like Saturday, when he had a rough go of things as the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3.
Bernier made it through 45:38 of game time, allowing four goals on just 20 SOG a week after he generated a 26-save shutout. Gibson allowed a goal on five SOG and may have suffered an injury against the Wild. Jan 22 - 2:11 AM
More Jonathan Bernier Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
17767731362.82375339.9041
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2007LA 423813002164.03118102.8640
2009LA 31853000041.309490.9571
2010LA 251378118031572.48652595.9133
2011LA 1689056021352.36383348.9091
2012LA 1476893011241.88306282.9221
2013TOR55308426190781382.6817871649.9231
2014TOR58317721280771522.8717351583.9122
2015TOR38214712210371032.8811141011.9083
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 21@ MIN146010045.222016.8000
Jan 19COL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 17TB0000000.0000.0000
Jan 15STL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 14@ ARI16010000.0026261.0001
Jan 12@ COL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 10DAL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 8MIN0000000.0000.0000
Jan 6ARI0000000.0000.0000
Jan 4DET0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Nate Thompson
5Stefan Noesen
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Joseph Cramarossa
5Nicolas Kerdiles
6Corey Tropp
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Jared Boll
4Logan Shaw
5Ondrej Kase
D1Sami Vatanen
2Cam Fowler
3Hampus Lindholm
4Kevin Bieksa
5Simon Despres
6Clayton Stoner
7Korbinian Holzer
8Josh Manson
9Shea Theodore
G1John Gibson
2Jonathan Bernier
 

 