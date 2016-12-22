Player Page

Roster

Patrik Berglund | Center | #21

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/2/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 217
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (25) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Patrik Berglund played hero for the Blues on Sunday, scoring both of their goals in a 2-1 overtime win over Anaheim.
Berglund now has 10 goals and 17 points in 44 games this season and has been holding the hot stick lately. Five of his 10 goals this season have come this month, while nine of his 10 goals have come since Dec. 15. The 28-year-old will look to continue contributing on Tuesday night versus Ottawa. Jan 16 - 12:10 AM
More Patrik Berglund Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
438715-6201100171.113
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008STL762126471916715001143.147
2009STL71131326-51663004129.101
2010STL81223052-32689011175.126
2011STL8219193843004203188.101
2012STL4817825-2125120374.230
2013STL78141832103822002144.097
2014STL77121527-22601000145.083
2015STL42105151164000580.125
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 14@ SJ100010000000.000
Jan 12@ LA1000-12000002.000
Jan 10BOS110100100003.333
Jan 7DAL110102000012.500
Jan 5CAR100000000001.000
Jan 2CHI110110000002.500
Dec 30NAS100002000001.000
Dec 28PHI101110000001.000
Dec 22@ TB1000-10000002.000
Dec 20@ DAL110110000002.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Jori Lehtera
3Patrik Berglund
4Kyle Brodziak
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Alex Pietrangelo
3Colton Parayko
4Jay Bouwmeester
5Joel Edmundson
6Carl Gunnarsson
7Robert Bortuzzo
8Brad Hunt
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 