Don Sweeney | Defenseman

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron underwent successful sports hernia surgery on Monday. He is expected make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2017-18 season. Bergeron played the entire year with a sports hernia injury, but that didn't stop him from registering 21 goals and 53 points in 79 games.

2 David Krejci Sidelined

David Krejci (lower body) isn't available for Game 6 on Sunday. Krejci suffered a lower-body injury in Friday's game. He had 23 goals and 54 points in 82 regular season games, but had been held off the scoresheet in three playoff contests. The Bruins need to win Game 6 to stay alive in the first round.

3 Ryan Spooner Active

The Boston Bruins are reportedly listening to offers for Ryan Spooner. Spooner is eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer and the Bruins might not re-sign him even if they don't trade him. Spooner, 25, took a step back in terms of offensive production in 2016-17 with 11 goals and 39 points in 78 contests. In the playoffs he ended up being listed as a healthy scratch in Games 5 and 6, highlighting just how far he had fallen in the team's depth charts. Some of the teams that might be interested in his services include New Jersey, Vancouver, and Las Vegas.

4 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore got his 11th goal of the season in Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto. He found the back of the net in the last 10 seconds of the third period. Moore was called for an interference penalty, which led to a go-ahead goal by Tyler Bozak at the 1:57 mark of the final frame. The Leafs added two empty-netters before Moore got one back. Interim coach Bruce Cassidy thought it was "an egregious call."

5 Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson Active

Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson made his NHL debut against the Capitals Saturday night. In 13 shifts and 8;25 of ice time Forsbacka-Karlsson did not take a shot on goal and was even. The 20-year-old was a former scoring star at Boston University where he registered 66 points in 78 games over two seasons. Forsbacka-Karlsson does not have any fantasy value at the moment but is worth keeping an eye on.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand registered two assists in Boston's 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa in Game 6 on Sunday. That loss ended the Bruins' playoff run. Marchand had a goal and four points in the six-game series. This was a huge season for Marchand as he set new career-highs with 39 goals and 85 points in 80 regular season games. When he finished the 2015-16 campaign with 37 goals and 61 points there was some speculation that he might regress given how big of a jump it was, but this season really showed that he's made lasting progress offensively.

2 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano wants to improve and get off to a better start in 2017-18. "I learned a lot this year. Obviously being up the whole year has really helped me," said Vatrano. "You see what guys do on a daily basis, but to be around it the entire year and see the commitment that everyone has in this room is awesome. And everyone in this room, everyone has the same goals. For me, I want to be a complete player and become a top-six guy and show that I'm reliable in the defensive zone and not just a one-dimensional player." He didn't get to make his debut until Dec. 22 because he tore ligaments in his foot. Vatrano posted 10 goals and 18 points in 44 games.

3 Noel Acciari Active

Noel Acciari's second-period goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Ottawa was waved off because the Bruins jumped offside on the play. It was a huge turning point in the game. Acciari tipped home a Charlie McAvoy shot to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the second period, but the review showed that Acciari had gone offside as the puck entered the Sens zone (click the link below to watch the play unfold). It was an unfortunate turn of events for Boston, but the correct call was made. Sens forward Bobby Ryan eventually scored the only goal of the game early in the third frame to give Ottawa the win. The Bruins will now head back on the road trailing 3-1 in the series. A loss on Friday night would eliminate them from the playoffs.

4 Matt Beleskey Active

Matt Beleskey will draw into the lineup for Game 6 Sunday afternoon. The Bruins needed to make a change because David Krejci was hurt on Friday and isn't available for Game 6. Beleskey has no points and a minus-two rating in two playoff games in 2017.

5 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller will return to action on Saturday against the Capitals. It'll be his first game in a month due to a lower body injury. Through 58 games this season he's posted seven goals and 14 points with 70 hits.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney feels the contract talks with David Pastrnak have been moving in the right direction. Pastrnak is eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer after breaking out in 2016-17 with 34 goals and 70 points in 75 games. That might be enough to earn him a very lucrative long-term deal, though he was far less offensively productive in his first two NHL campaigns so the two sides might ultimately end up with a bridge deal to get a better idea of what he'll be capable of in the long run.

2 David Backes Active

David Backes recorded 38 points in 2016-17, which is his lowest point total in a full season since 2007-08. Backes hopes to get more responsibility next season and possibly return to playing center. "Do I think all the other options were explored? I don't," he said. "(Bruce Cassidy's) time was short, and what worked he went with, and what didn’t work he tried to change. ... Me at center with different guys or different combinations? I think there's always room for tinkering with it, just so we can have depth and roll three good lines or four good lines. That'll be up to next year, especially when you have a preseason you can try out some of those things. Maybe that'll be an opportunity to explore other options that we have." He spent most of his time under Cassidy on the wing with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

3 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford would like to return to Boston next season. "Absolutely. If there's any kind of a chance [to return to Boston], I would definitely be into it. I know my wife wasn't able to make it out here, but we had talked about it a little bit as a possibility," said Stafford. "If they feel like it could be a good fit then we'll cross that bridge moving forward. The business side of it kind of works itself out, but personally I loved my experience here and it would be great. We'll see what happens." He had eight points in 18 games after he was acquired from Winnipeg and he posted two goals in six playoff matches. If he doesn't re-sign with the Bruins then Stafford is eligible for unrestricted free agency.

4 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash took the blame for Ottawa's game-winning goal in overtime on Monday night. "I think it was pretty selfish of me," Nash said. "You can't make that play. You can't put the refs in that position. Regardless of what happened before that, you just can't do it." He was in the penalty box for roughing when Bobby Ryan produced the winner in Game 3 to give the Senators a 2-1 series lead. Nash has contributed two assists in three postseason games. The Bruins will look to bounce back in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

5 Jimmy Hayes Sidelined

Jimmy Hayes will miss Sunday's game due to a lower-body injury. Sean Kuraly was summoned on an emergency basis and will draw into the lineup. Hayes has two goals and five points in 58 games this season.

6 Brian Ferlin I.L.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

D 1 Torey Krug Sidelined

Torey Krug had an MCL injury to his right knee. He was hoping to be ready for Game 7 against Ottawa, but the Bruins were eliminated in Game 6. Krug won't require surgery, which is good news. All of this makes it sound like he should be ready for training camp.

2 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara doesn't appear to be thinking of retirement just yet. Chara has one year left on his current contract, and he's interested in signing a new deal after next season. The 40-year-old's production has slowed down, but he's still an effective defenseman. He had 10 goals and 19 assists in 75 games this season. He averaged 23:19 of ice time during the regular season and 28:46 during the playoffs.

3 Brandon Carlo Sidelined

Brandon Carlo confirmed that he was suffering from a concussion. Carlo didn't play in Boston's six-game series against Ottawa due to the injury, but he was getting better and felt a return was close had the Bruins lasted longer. The 20-year-old defender played in all 82 games during the regular season. Carlo recorded 16 points, 88 shots, 59 penalty minutes and a plus-9 rating in his first NHL season.

4 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid hopes that he hasn't played his last game with Boston with the expansion draft fast approaching. "I hope not. I never thought of it that way, to be honest with you," McQuaid said. "The reality is that they're picking someone from every team. I hope that's not the case for me. I want to be back here and I've always said how much I love it here. I can't imagine playing for another team." The Bruins will have to decide who to protect with McQuaid, Kevan Miller and Colin Miller as potential candidates for Vegas. He suffered a neck injury in Game 2 of the playoffs and he wasn't able to play in the last four games of the series.

5 John-Michael Liles Active

John-Michael Liles registered a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 OT loss to Ottawa in Game 3. He had the primary helpers on goals by Noel Acciari and David Backes. Liles contributed just five assists in 36 appearances during the regular season.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller's injured shoulder won't require offseason surgery. Miller played through the pain in Boston's first-round series against Ottawa, but the fact that he doesn't need to go under the knife is good news for his odds of being healthy at the start of next season.

7 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller may be the most likely member of the Bruins to be drafted by the expansion Vegas Golden Knights on June 21st. The Bruins seem to be leaning towards protecting seven forwards, three defensemen and Tuukka Rask. There isn't much value in a few of the Boston forwards who will be left unprotected (Matt Belseky and Kevin Hayes) so it is more likely Vegas will go after Miller or Adam McQuaid to bolster its blueline. Of course, Vegas could try something completely different and select goalie Malcolm Subban from the Bruins. No NHL team can lose more than one player in the expansion draft.

8 Charlie McAvoy Active

Charlie McAvoy isn't eligible to play in the AHL playoffs, but he will suit up for Team USA at the upcoming IIHF World Championships. McAvoy's pro career started with three assists and a minus-2 rating in six NHL postseason games with the Boston Bruins. He averaged 26:11 of ice time per game and should be a key building block for the team moving forward.

9 Joe Morrow Active

The Boston Bruins have announced that Colin Miller won't be able to suit up for Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators and that Joe Morrow would enter the lineup in his place. The Bruins are now missing three of their regular defensemen for their matchup with the Senators. Joe Morrow is expected to start Game 2 alongside Kevan Miller on the third pairing. Morrow picked up just one assist in 17 regular-season games for the Bruins.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask's groin issue is something that lingered throughout the season. The ailment prevented him from making an important start for the Bruins on March 25. Rask was hoping that rest and some therapy would be enough to help him recover, but he had groin surgery on Tuesday to repair the problem.