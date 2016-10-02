Player Page

Don Sweeney | Defenseman

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (50) / 8/17/1966
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 185
Drafted: 1984 / Rd. 8 (166) / BOS
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is open to trading his team's first-round pick in 2017.
"It’s an effort to try and improve our hockey club," said Sweeney. "We have had a number of selections the last couple of years and we feel that they’ll all materialize into very good players for the Boston Bruins and I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t explore what could improve our hockey club now in the shorter term. I owe it to our players and the organization to continue to do that. Whether or not it happens, I don’t know." The Bruins have had plenty of draft picks during Sweeney's tenure, but with gaping holes on their roster, it's no surprise that they're willing to deal their top pick. Many respected hockey minds have suggested that the 2017 draft has one of the weaker crops in recent years. Boston currently owns the 18th overall pick. Jun 2 - 9:51 PM
Source: Boston Herald
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993BOS7561521295010200136.044
1994BOS473182152410000102.029
1995BOS7742428-44220000142.028
1996BOS8232326-53900000113.027
1997BOS591151612240000055.018
1998BOS812101214640000079.025
1999BOS8111314-14480100082.012
2000BOS7221012-1261300160.033
2001BOS813151822351000070.043
2002BOS67358-1240000055.055
2003DAL630111122180001039.000
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Ryan Spooner
4Dominic Moore
5Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson
LW1Brad Marchand
2Frank Vatrano
3Noel Acciari
4Matt Beleskey
5Tim Schaller
RW1David Pastrnak
2David Backes
3Drew Stafford
4Riley Nash
5Jimmy Hayes
6Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Brandon Carlo
4Adam McQuaid
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Charlie McAvoy
9Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 