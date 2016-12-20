Player Page

Michael Grabner | Winger | #40

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/5/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (14) / VAN
Contract: view contract details
Michael Granlund scored a pair of goals and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Grabner picked up the primary assist on Kevin Hayes' goal in the second period and he also added two goals of his own in the third frame, as he gave his team 3-0 and 5-2 leads. He finished the game with a plus-4 rating and two shots on goal in 15:40 of ice time. The 29-year-old has 16 goals and seven assists in 40 games this season. Hayes (twice) and Chris Kreider also scored for New York. Jan 4 - 10:51 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
39146201480001179.177
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2009VAN205611282300163.079
2010NYI76341852131022613228.149
2011NYI78201232-181211103174.115
2012NYI451652141221103108.148
2013NYI64121426-101200302137.088
2014NYI348513440000063.127
2015TOR809918-41200102116.078
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 3BUF1000-10000000.000
Dec 31@ COL101100000003.000
Dec 29@ ARI100000000001.000
Dec 27OTT1000-12000001.000
Dec 23MIN1000-20000000.000
Dec 20@ PIT110100000004.250
Dec 18NJ100000000001.000
Dec 17@ NAS100000000002.000
Dec 15@ DAL101110000000.000
Dec 13CHI1000-20000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
6Brandon Pirri
7Marek Hrivik
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Nicklas Jensen
5Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Dan Girardi
3Kevin Klein
4Marc Staal
5Nick Holden
6Adam Clendening
7Steven Kampfer
8Brady Skjei
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
 

 