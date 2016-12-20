Michael Grabner | Winger | #40

All Positions

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan has 14 points in his last 13 games. Stepan's hot streak has come at an important time for the Rangers as they've often been without forwards Rick Nash and Mika Zibanejad over that stretch. Stepan was particularly important on Tuesday when he scored two goals against Ottawa to tie the contest at 3-3, which allowed Nick Holden's third period marker to be the game winner. With those two goals, Stepan is up to nine markers and 28 points in 37 games.

2 Mika Zibanejad I.L.

Mika Zibanejad is looking for a mid-late January return from his broken fibula. Zibanejad broke his fibula on November 20 after starting the season off strong with 15 points in 18 games and the Rangers really miss his play at center. He is no longer in a walking boot or using crutches and that's a major step but it should still take some time before he is wheeling on the ice. He is a definite keeper in a lot of pools and should be the Rangers top pivot for a long time.

3 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes picked up three assists in the Rangers 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. He was one of four Rangers players to have a multi point night in the late romp in the desert. That's 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points in 38 games for 24-year-old who is already on the verge of eclipsing the 36 points he totaled in 79 games last season.

4 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg had seven shots on goal Friday and impressed coach Alain Vigneault with his play. Lindberg has been a healthy scratch too many times but is in the lineup with injuries to Rick Nash, Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich. "I really liked Oscar’s line," Vigneault said as he played with Jesper Fast who had six shots on goal and Marek Hrivik. "They spent a lot of time in the other team’s end, got a lot of shots, and without a doubt, it was a team effort." Lindberg has only one assist in 14 games this season but he is coming off off-season hip surgery.

LW 1 Rick Nash Sidelined

Rick Nash will miss his seventh straight game Wednesday with a groin injury. The good news is that he could return as early as the weekend. Nash has not played since December 18 and this is the second time this season that he has missed action with a groin injury, although there have been two different injuries to his groin. Nash has 13 goals and 20 points in 30 games and his offense is likely sorely missed on your fantasy squad.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider was responsible for half of the New York Rangers’ score as his hat trick was pivotal in a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night. Kreider scored the first two goals for the Rangers during the first period and added his third at the 14:20 mark of the second. Kreider has had a remarkable December with 11 of his 15 goals for the season coming during this month. He scored two goals against the Avalanche on the 3rd and two against the Wild on the 23rd. It is time to give him some close attention.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Granlund scored a pair of goals and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Grabner picked up the primary assist on Kevin Hayes' goal in the second period and he also added two goals of his own in the third frame, as he gave his team 3-0 and 5-2 leads. He finished the game with a plus-4 rating and two shots on goal in 15:40 of ice time. The 29-year-old has 16 goals and seven assists in 40 games this season. Hayes (twice) and Chris Kreider also scored for New York.

4 Matt Puempel Sidelined

Matt Puempel is suffering from concussion symptoms, so he won't play Tuesday night. He is out indefinitely, according to coach Alain Vigneault. Nicklas Jensen will be in the lineup against Buffalo as a result.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey registered an assist in the Rangers' 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. Vesey snapped a seven-game point drought. The rookie has 10 goals and 18 points in 37 contests this season.

6 Brandon Pirri Active

Brandon Pirri will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. Pirri has been scratched for the last two contests, but he is getting a chance to play again because of a groin injury to Rick Nash. He has potted six goals and 12 points in 32 games this campaign.

7 Marek Hrivik Active

Marek Hrivik is expected to draw into the Rangers' lineup on Tuesday. Hrivik was called up by the Rangers on Monday. He has eight goals and 17 points in 20 AHL games this season, but he'll probably end up on the Rangers' fourth line.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello racked up three assists in a 7-4 loss to Minnesota on Friday night. He has contributed five helpers over a three-game point spree and has amassed 10 points in 12 contests this month. If there is one blemish over that span, it's that Zuccarello has recorded just one goal in that time.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller is back on the third line after coach Alain Vigneault placed him on the fourth unit earlier in the week due to his performance. Vigneault doesn't like some of the chances that Miller takes when he has the puck and he let him know how he felt when he demoted him to the fourth line. "I like to make plays," Miller said. "I'm confident I can make the high-percentage play, but like me and AV have talked about over the last few years, sometimes that's not it. It's on paper that I'm making more bad plays than good ones. It is what it is, and I've got to put my head down and play well after that." Miller has had back-to-back two point nights and has 26 points in 39 games this season. He should be in someone's lineup in deeper leagues.

3 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast scored in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Fast's goal was pretty nice, as he batted the puck into the net after it hit him in the chest near the Hawks net. The marker put an end to Fast's 17-game goalless drought. He has three goals and 10 assists in 31 games this season. Oscar Lindberg picked up the only assist.

4 Nicklas Jensen Active

Nicklas Jensen has been called up by the New York Rangers. Jensen has 14 goals and 24 points in 29 AHL games this season. He's also appeared in four games with the Rangers, though he doesn't have a point in those games.

5 Pavel Buchnevich Sidelined

Pavel Buchnevich (back) practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday. He won't travel with the team and will continue skating in New York. The Rangers hope that Buchnevich will be cleared for contact by the time they return.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. After a sluggish stretch in November, McDonagh has bounced back in December with seven points in 11 matches. He also has both of his goals this month.

2 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi appears to be playing Saturday night. That means that his precautionary scratch will probably come on Sunday at Edmonton. If it works out like that then Adam Clendening could be facing the Oilers.

3 Kevin Klein Active

Kevin Klein is expected to draw back into the lineup on Saturday after being a healthy scratch Thursday. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault is hoping he'll see more urgency in Klein's game after being scratched. Adam Clendening will probably be taken out of the lineup to make room for Klein, though that wasn't confirmed.

4 Marc Staal Sidelined

Marc Staal is dealing with an upper-body injury. Staal is a late scratch from Wednesday's game as a result. Adam Clendening will dress as a result. Staal has six points and 22 penalty minutes in 40 games this season.

5 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden scored the only marker for the Rangers in their 4-1 loss to Buffalo. Holden's goal cut Buffalo's lead to 3-1 at the 15:55 mark of the second period. J.T. Miller and Oscar Lindberg picked up the helpers on the Rangers' only goal. Holden has scored four goals in his last four games. He's up to eight goals and 21 points in 40 games this season.

6 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening will not dress tonight when the Rangers play the Sabres. Clendening will sit for the 4th straight game. He has only appeared in nine total games this season, picking up three points. He has no fantasy value moving forward. Rick Nash and Matt Puempel will also be missing the game due to injury tonight.

7 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has been dealt to the New York Rangers. He cleared waivers on Monday, but stayed with the Panthers until he was moved, along with a conditional seventh-round pick, in exchange for Dylan McIlrath. Kampfer has 23 points in 134 career NHL appearances.

8 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei will get into the lineup on Tuesday. He was scratched last Friday. Adam Clendening will head to the press box instead against Ottawa. Skjei has one goal and 14 assists in 35 games this year.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist turned aside 30 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. It was a nice bounce back performance after the whole team had a tough game in Buffalo last night. King Henrik made two especially impressive saves on Brayden Schenn (click the link below to see the footage). Lundqvist has now won five of his last six games and he's allowed two goals or less in five of those games. Lundqvist has a 17-9-1 record with a 2.49 goals-against-average and a .913 save percentage.