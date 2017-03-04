Trevor Lewis | Winger | #22

All Positions

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar scored two goals and an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kopitar's first goal was scored at the 6:51 mark of the first period, and it tied the game one. He also helped set up Jake Muzzin's second-period marker, which tied the game at three. Kopitar's second goal proved to be the game-winner, as he gave Los Angeles a 5-4 lead in the third frame. The Kings captain finished the night with a plus-5 rating, three shots on goal and he managed to win 68 percent of his faceoffs. He has six goals and 11 points in seven games this season. Teammate Dustin Brown had a four-point night (one goal, three assists) in the victory.

2 Jeff Carter Sidelined

Jeff Carter (ankle) will reportedly miss at least six-to-eight weeks. Los Angeles announced that Carter is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on Thursday. He suffered a skate cut during Wednesday's game. The cut reportedly damaged a tendon in his ankle, but it's not his Achilles' tendon.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd is likely to play in Monday's game at Toronto. Dowd has suited up in just three of the Kings' seven games this season. If he plays Monday night then it will be his first appearance since Oct. 15. Dowd skated with Andy Andreoff and Brooks Laich at Sunday's practice.

4 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore has signed a one-year, $925,000 contract with the Los Angeles Kings. Shore was coming off a two-year, $1.2 million deal. He scored six goals and 17 points in 70 contests in 2016-17.

5 Brooks Laich Active

Brooks Laich has signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Los Angeles Kings. Laich took part in Los Angeles' training camp, but didn't secure a contract heading into the regular season. He continued to skate with the team in the hopes of landing a deal and that's happened now that the Kings have lost Jeff Carter indefinitely to a leg injury. Laich can earn $650,000 annually at the NHL level or $50,000 in the minors.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson picked up a couple of assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Pearson's second assist came on a nice move behind the net to set up Brown at the top of slot to tie up the game late into the second period for the Kings. Pearson's offensive output has increased every year and he will look to continue that trend this season. His 24 goals last season were a career high. Jake Muzzin and Oscar Fantenberg also scored for the Kings in the loss.

2 Alex Iafallo Active

Coach John Stevens has liked the play of Alex Iafallo on the top line with Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown. "I think he's been a good fit on that line because he's a real working player," said Stevens. "He's a real smart player. He's been coached very well along the way. He moves his feet all the time, he's got good angles, he forces players into confined space, and because he forced a lot of turnovers and he's got a really good skill set and vision when he gets the puck. He's got a really well-rounded, 200-foot game, and that was a great example of it." Iafallo has three assists in seven contests this season.

3 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri posted two goals with two assists and a plus-3 rating in 14:01 of ice time Wednesday against Montreal. It seems like old times for Cammy in L.A. He posted the first of his two 80-point NHL campaigns in Los Angeles back in 2006-07 during his first tour of duty wearing the crown. While he has settled into being more of a 35-40 point type player in the NHL in recent seasons, this performance reminded fans of halcyon days.

4 Adrian Kempe Active

Adrian Kempe scored three goals with an assist, a plus-4 rating, a blocked shot and a hit in Wednesday's 5-1 win against the Canadiens. Kempe, Mike Cammalleri and Trevor Lewis shined all night, combining for 10 points (five goals and five assists). It was Kempe's first-career NHL hat trick to help L.A. to its best six-game home start in club history. Kempe entered the game with just two goals and six points over his first 30 NHL games, so don't get terribly excited and add him to a fantasy roster just yet.

5 Kyle Clifford I.L.

The Los Angeles Kings have announced that Kyle Clifford has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive from October 11. Clifford sustained his upper-body injury during Wednesday's contest against the Calgary Flames. He has one point in three games. He should not be on any fantasy teams.

6 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff has inked a two-year contract extension with Los Angeles. Andreoff was slated to become a restricted free agent. His new deal has an annual average value of $677,500. Andreoff posted two assists and 70 penalty minutes in 36 appearances with the Kings in 2016-17. He has 10 goals and 15 points in 114 career NHL outings.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli Active

Tyler Toffoli scored a goal in the Kings' 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Toffoli is in year one of a three-year contract extension that's supposed to pay him nearly $14 million. The 25-year old is also trying to improve on a down 2016-17 where he only scored 16 times and suffered injuries. Toffoli is still one of LA's premier young talents so he'll be counted on for goals whenever possible.

2 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown picked up an assist on Sunday to increase his points streak to four games. Brown has not had a four game points streak since March 2013 so this is a significant boost to his game. Brown has four goals and seven points in the streak and has been fantasy relevant through the first 12 days of the NHL season. We are not counting on this fantasy boost to continue but take it while it lasts.

3 Marian Gaborik Sidelined

Marian Gaborik (knee) still isn't skating. Beyond that, there has been no update on Gaborik's status. It's not clear when he'll be back, but this might be a no news, is bad news kind of situation. We wouldn't count on him returning soon, but there's always the possibility that he'll surprise us.

4 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Lewis picked up the primary assist on Adrian Kempe's second-period goal that cut Toronto's lead to 2-1 at the time. Lewis' shorthanded goal cut his team's deficit to 3-2 with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation. Unfortunately for the Kings, that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Lewis now has three goals and three assists in eight games this season. He's picked up five of those six points in his last three contests.

5 Justin Auger Active

Justin Auger is expected to be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Auger has skated in two NHL games this season and he's been held to no points and minus-1 rating. Kurtis MacDermid will also watch the game from the press box. Neither player will carry fantasy value this season.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty helped lead the Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Islanders on Sunday night. A shorthanded, game-winning goal in the final match of the fantasy week surely helped owners too. Doughty is off to a red hot start with two goals and five points in five games. He's surpassed the 50-point barrier only twice in his career.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin is on a five-game point streak. Muzzin kept that run going by registering an assist Wednesday night. He has a goal and five points in six games this season.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez picked up an assist in his season debut Saturday. Martinez missed the first three games of the season with a lower body injury. The assist was the 100th of his NHL career. Martinez had 39 points last season so 35-40 points is within his wheelhouse in 2017-18. Get him in your lineup in leagues that use at least four blueliners.

4 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort has agreed to a two-year, $5.05 million contract extension. Forbort is in the final season of a two-year, $1.3 million deal. If he didn't re-sign then he could have become a restricted free agent this summer. He has two assists in six games this season.

5 Christian Folin Active

The Los Angeles Kings have signed Christian Folin to a one-year/$850,000 contract. Folin was not qualified by the Minnesota Wild after splitting the 2016-17 season with the Wild and Iowa of the AHL. He has little to no fantasy value next season.

6 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel being waiver exempt might end up costing him in the battle for a roster spot. At the end of the day Gravel could make the Kings' opening game roster anyways, but it would be easier to move him to the AHL than it would Christian Folin and Kurtis MacDermid, who would need to go through waivers. On the plus side, Gravel can serve as either a left or right defenseman, which is an added bit of versatility that the Kings don't have a lot of. He also brings a blend of skill and size, though he isn't a major offensive force. Gravel had a goal and seven points in 49 contests last season while being limited to 14:09 minutes per game.

7 Oscar Fantenberg Active

Oscar Fantenberg picked up an assist in his fourth straight game. The 26-year-old Swedish defenseman is playing in his first NHL season after spending his entire career in Europe. If you are looking for a defenseman who is scoring, then Fantenberg should be on your radar.

8 Kurtis MacDermid Active

Kurtis MacDermid inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Los Angeles Kings. MacDermid had 20 points and 135 penalty minutes in 58 AHL games in 2016-17. If he plays in the NHL next season then he'd come with a $650,000 cap hit.

G 1 Jonathan Quick Active

Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 33 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Quick was actually removed from the game by a concussion spotter, after Leafs forward Zach Hyman made contact with his head. The Kings goalie returned to the game after missing just 36 seconds of action. The regulation loss was the first of the season for Quick, who now owns a 5-1-1 record in 2017-18. He'll enter his next start with a 2.15 goals-against-average and a .934 save percentage.