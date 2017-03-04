Player Page

Trevor Lewis | Winger | #22

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/8/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 201
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (17) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Trevor Lewis scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Lewis picked up the primary assist on Adrian Kempe's second-period goal that cut Toronto's lead to 2-1 at the time. Lewis' shorthanded goal cut his team's deficit to 3-2 with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation. Unfortunately for the Kings, that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Lewis now has three goals and three assists in eight games this season. He's picked up five of those six points in his last three contests. Oct 23 - 10:16 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7224160000113.154
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2008LA 6123000000010.100
2009LA 5000-30000004.000
2010LA 7231013-11600002105.029
2011LA 72347-32600001103.029
2012LA 4859145190011292.054
2013LA 736511-1600102111.054
2014LA 739162581400102143.063
2015LA 758816-102001101167.048
2016LA 82121224-63011003145.083
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 21@ CLM1101000000011.000
Oct 18MON102222000002.000
Oct 15NYI100000000002.000
Oct 14BUF100000000003.000
Oct 11CAL1000-30000000.000
Oct 7@ SJ100010000003.000
Oct 5PHI110114000012.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nic Dowd
4Nick Shore
5Brooks Laich
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Alex Iafallo
3Mike Cammalleri
4Adrian Kempe
5Kyle Clifford
6Andy Andreoff
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Dustin Brown
3Marian Gaborik
4Trevor Lewis
5Justin Auger
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Derek Forbort
5Christian Folin
6Kevin Gravel
7Oscar Fantenberg
8Kurtis MacDermid
G1Jonathan Quick
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 