C 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux found the back of the net in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals. Giroux tied the game at two with his late second period-goal. He finished the game with a game-high eight shots on goal and two hits in 21:30 of ice time. Giroux failed to convert on his shootout attempt, but teammate Wayne Simmonds eventually scored the winner in the fourth round. Giroux has 10 goals and 21 assists in 35 games.

2 Sean Couturier I.L.

Sean Couturier (lower body) won't be back in the lineup Wednesday night. This will be the 15th game he has sat out due to a left knee injury. Couturier has notched five goals and three assists in 20 games this year.

3 Boyd Gordon Active

Boyd Gordon will tag in for Taylor Leier against the Stars on Saturday. Through eight games thus far the veteran center has just a point with little else to show for his efforts, unfortunately.

4 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins picked up his ninth point of the season during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. Cousins' assist gives him six on the season and 11th for his career. Now through 76 career games he has 20 points, which unfortunately may indicate his fantasy value.

5 Roman Lyubimov Active

Roman Lyubimov made the most of his return to the lineup as he scored his second of the season and added an assist in a 5-3 win over Calgary. Lyubimov has three points in 13 games thus far as he started the game with Chris VandeVelde and Brayden Schenn. He has been a healthy scratch on plenty of occasions this season but efforts like Sunday's will get him a full-time gig in the NHL. He is not worth taking at this time but keep an eye on him.

LW 1 Matt Read I.L.

Matt Read (upper body) was on the ice Wednesday with his teammates for the first time since he was injured. He feels he is making some progress, but there is no timetable for his return. Read hasn't played since Dec. 4 because of what is believed to be an oblique muscle pull.

2 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn has netted five goals in the last five games. However, he hasn't posted a point in his last two outings. Schenn is projected to play between slumping rookie Travis Konecny and Wayne Simmonds again against Washington Wednesday night.

3 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny has a 19-game goalless streak. "If I wasn't getting opportunities, then maybe I would question myself," he said. "Maybe I can bear down a little more. Make sure I give myself the best opportunities to score." He has six assists over that span. The rookie forward has 16 points in 34 contests this campaign.

4 Michael Raffl Active

Michael Raffl has now spent 10 games playing on the top line with Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek. The Flyers have won every game over that span with Giroux and Voracek playing a major role in Philadelphia's surge. "My back is really sore from carrying G and Jake. It wears me down," joked Raffl. Offensively Raffl hasn't seen a significant spike in production on the line as he has three goals and an assist in 10 contests. Voracek praised Raffl for his strength on the puck and physicality. As long as Voracek and Giroux are able to produce with Raffl on the ice, that line is likely to stay intact.

5 Chris VandeVelde Active

Chris VandeVelde had his first multi-point game of the season Sunday as he had a goal and an assist. The fourth liner teamed up with Roman Lyubimov for a big night from the bottom of the depth chart. He has four goals and seven points this season, not bad production for the Flyers fourth line.

6 Taylor Leier Active

Taylor Leier potted his first NHL goal during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. It took 11 games, including five this season, but he's finally in the books with a goal in the NHL. He also has an assist this year.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek registered an assist in the Flyers' 4-3 victory over Colorado on Wednesday. Voracek has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games. He has 11 goals and 33 points in 32 contests in 2016-17.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds received medical treatment following Monday's game. Simmonds logged 20:22 minutes of ice time on Monday. He might have sustained or played through an injury Monday night. Right now there's no indication that he'll miss any playing time over this, but we'll have to see if that changes on Tuesday.

3 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had an assist and a team-leading 4:07 shorthanded minutes during Europe's 3-2 overtime win against the Czech Republic on Monday. Team Europe has been the biggest pleasant surprise in the early part of the World Cup and Bellemare has played a meaningful role in that. He also found the back of the net in Europe's 3-0 victory over Team USA on Saturday. Bellemare, who was born in France, had seven goals and 14 points in 74 contests with Philadelphia last season.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Nashville Predators. Weise hasn't picked up a point in 12 straight games, and he's been receiving less and less ice time. He's played under nine minutes in three of Philadelphia's last five games. Nick Schultz will also watch from the press box.

D 1 Mark Streit Sidelined

Mark Streit (shoulder) will miss the next two weeks. Streit suffered a sprained shoulder in Sunday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 39-year-old has five goals and 11 assists in 31 games this season. He averages 19:53 of ice time per game.

2 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere (hand) will return to the lineup Wednesday. He missed Sunday's win over Detroit because of a swollen right hand. Gostisbehere had an assist in four straight games before he was forced out of the lineup. The offensive defender has four goals and 16 points in 29 contests.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto will tag in for Shayne Gostisbehere on Sunday against the Red Wings. Del Zotto had sat out the last couple of games as a healthy scratch. The veteran offensive defender has three goals and eight points with 28 blocks and 56 hits through 26 games.

4 Nick Schultz Active

Nick Schultz will continue his banishment to the press box as a healthy scratch Wednesday when the Flyers host the Capitals Schultz who hasn't played since November 11, isn't likely to reappear in the lineup anytime soon, barring deep injury trouble on the Flyers blueline. Boyd Gordon will join him in the press box, appearing only once since returning from injury layover with an upper body injury.

5 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas will return on Thursday versus Edmonton. He has missed the last three games because of the flu. Michael Del Zotto appears to be the odd-man out based on Wednesday's practice.

6 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov registered an assist in the Flyers' 2-1 shootout loss to Nashville on Monday. Provorov has three goals and 15 points in 34 games this season. He's tied for second place among defensemen in the rookie scoring race.

7 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning (concussion) has been given the green light to return to the Philadelphia Flyers. Manning was held out of three straight games. He has three goals and nine points in 21 contests this season.

8 Andrew MacDonald Active

Philadelphia defenseman Andrew MacDonald was the Flyers' only goal scorer in a 2-1 shootout loss Monday night against the visiting Nashville Predators. MacDonald's goal was his second of the season. High-scoring Jakub Voracek earned his 23rd assist of the season on MacDonald's goal.

G 1 Steve Mason Active

Steve Mason stopped 36 of 38 shots in Philadelphia's 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals. Mason also stopped three of Washington's four shootout attempts. He's given up two goals or less in three consecutive games. Mason now has a 14-9-4 record with a 2.65 goals-against-average and a .910 save percentage this season. It's the Flyers' first victory since their 10-game winning streak was snapped against Dallas last Saturday.

2 Michal Neuvirth I.L.

Michal Neuvirth (knee) is expected to start skating again on Monday and hopefully return to the Flyers lineup in 10 days. Neuvirth was projected to miss four-six weeks so this will be on the early side of the prognostication if true. Neuvirth was 4-2 with a .859 save percentage and a GAA of 3.54 before his injury and should get about 40 percent of the starts once he returns to action. Use him accordingly.