Claude Giroux | Center | #28

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/12/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (22) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Claude Giroux found the back of the net in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals.
Giroux tied the game at two with his late second period-goal. He finished the game with a game-high eight shots on goal and two hits in 21:30 of ice time. Giroux failed to convert on his shootout attempt, but teammate Wayne Simmonds eventually scored the winner in the fourth round. Giroux has 10 goals and 21 assists in 35 games. Dec 21 - 11:07 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3492130-11841100192.098
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007PHI2000-20000002.000
2008PHI429182710142400067.134
2009PHI82163147-923813002145.110
2010PHI822551762047811345169.148
2011PHI77286593629632025242.116
2012PHI48133548-722615102137.095
2013PHI82285886746730007223.126
2014PHI81254873-3361423004279.090
2015PHI78224567-853621115241.091
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 21WAS110110000008.125
Dec 19NAS100004000004.000
Dec 17@ DAL1000-20000004.000
Dec 14@ COL1011-10000001.000
Dec 11@ DET100002000006.000
Dec 10DAL101110000001.000
Dec 8EDM121330010004.500
Dec 6FLA102210010001.000
Dec 4@ NAS101120010003.000
Dec 3CHI100010000003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Sean Couturier
3Boyd Gordon
4Nick Cousins
5Roman Lyubimov
LW1Matt Read
2Brayden Schenn
3Travis Konecny
4Michael Raffl
5Chris VandeVelde
6Taylor Leier
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Mark Streit
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Michael Del Zotto
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Ivan Provorov
7Brandon Manning
8Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
3Anthony Stolarz
 

 