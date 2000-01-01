Player Page

Tuukka Rask | Goalie | #40

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/10/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 176
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (21) / TOR
Tuukka Rask suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's loss to Nashville.
Rask left the game in the first period after taking a Roman Josi shot to the neck area. The Bruins have been terrible without Rask, so losing him for an extended period of time wouldn't bode well for their playoff chances. Jan 13 - 12:14 AM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
3319542193641.97863799.9265
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2007BOS418421010103.268878.8860
2008BOS160100000.0035351.0001
2009BOS4525622212051841.9712211137.9315
2010BOS2915941114023712.67866795.9182
2011BOS231289118031442.05621577.9293
2012BOS3621041910055702.00980910.9295
2013BOS58338636150611152.0416411526.9307
2014BOS704063342101351562.3020111855.9223
2015BOS64367831220871572.5618541697.9154
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 10@ STL160100033.001714.8240
Jan 8@ CAR0000000.0000.0000
Jan 7@ FLA16010000.0025251.0001
Jan 5EDM159010044.072521.8400
Jan 2@ NJ160010122.002523.9200
Dec 31BUF160100011.002726.9630
Dec 29@ BUF159100022.033331.9390
Dec 27@ CLM158010044.142218.8180
Dec 23@ CAR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22@ FLA160100011.003029.9670

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3David Backes
4Ryan Spooner
5Dominic Moore
6Austin Czarnik
7Tim Schaller
LW1Brad Marchand
2Matt Beleskey
3Anton Blidh
4Frank Vatrano
RW1David Pastrnak
2Jimmy Hayes
3Riley Nash
4Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Adam McQuaid
4Brandon Carlo
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
2Zane McIntyre
 

 