Tuukka Rask | Goalie | #40

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron contributed two helpers in a 5-3 win versus the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. He had the secondary helper on both goals scored by Brad Marchand. Bergeron has been better offensively lately with four goals and four assists in the last 10 games.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci netted a power-play goal in a 4-3 loss to Edmonton on Thursday night. He scored during a five-on-three advantage with just 2:56 left in regulation, but the Bruins couldn't get the equalizer. Krejci didn't have a point in his previous two contests, but now he has three goals and three assists over his past six outings.

3 David Backes Active

David Backes amassed 17 minutes in penalties in his first game back to St. Louis. He was standing up for current teammate David Krejci when he went after Blues defender Joel Edmundson. Before that incident, Backes was welcomed back with a video tribute and standing ovation from the crowd. "It was special, certainly something I never experienced before," Backes said afterward. "It was great to be back in the building. I think thankfully we jumped out to a decent lead because trying to bottle up everything that was going on on the ice was tough, no question about it."

4 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner was benched for the second half of the third period and all of overtime in Sunday's match against Carolina. Frank Vatrano took Spooner's spot alongside David Krejci and David Backes. Before he was benched, Spooner earned an assist on a goal by Backes early in the third and he finished with 14:30 of ice time.

5 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore chipped in another goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. Moore has provided some offense for the Bruins in a bottom-six role. He has eight goals and 12 points in 34 matches this season.

6 Austin Czarnik Active

Austin Czarnik is getting second power-play ice time with the Bruins. Boston's first power-play unit features Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Torey Krug and Ryan Spooner. Czarnik is getting the chance to skate on the second team with David Krejci, David Backes, Frank Vatrano and Colin Miller. Although he has only registered nine points in 35 games thus far, Czarnik has offensive potential as evidenced by his 61-point season with Providence in 2015-16. Keep an eye on him.

7 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller opened the scoring Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina. He has contributed six goals and 12 points in 37 games this season. Schaller's fourth-line teammates Dominic Moore and Riley Nash picked up assists on his second goal in five games.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues. Marchand used a wicked wrist-shot to make it 3-0 for Boston in the first period, while his empty-net goal made it 5-2 late in the third frame. He also helped set up Torey Krug's power play goal in the middle period. The Bruins forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating, five shots on goal and a blocked shot in 22:08 of ice time. Marchand now has 15 goals and 23 assists in 44 games this season. Frank Vatrano and Brandon Carlo also found the back of the net for the B's.

2 Matt Beleskey I.L.

Matt Beleskey (knee) is expected to sit out another two weeks. He hasn't played since Dec. 3 because of a knee injury and was given a six-week timetable for his return. Beleskey has two goals and three assists in 24 matches this campaign.

3 Anton Blidh Active

Anton Blidh and Joe Morrow will be scratched from Sunday's match against Carolina. Through 14 games Blidh has a pair of points along with 31 hits while seeing an average of just 9:20 of ice time per. Morrow meanwhile has a point with 15 blocks and 21 hits in 13 games. Neither appear to boast much value, unfortunately.

4 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano notched a goal and an assist against St. Louis on Tuesday night. He got plenty of time on the power play (3:04) in the contest and that is where he opened the scoring Tuesday night. Vatrano also played with David Krejci and Dave Backes at even strength. He has six points in 10 games and is worth picking up at this time.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak collected three assists in Boston's 5-3 win over St. Louis on Tuesday night. He was also credited with five shots, but his goalless drought extended to 11 straight games. Still, it was a very good night for Pastrnak and another hot streak could be just around the corner.

2 Jimmy Hayes Active

Jimmy Hayes will be scratched against Nashville on Thursday. It's been a woeful season for Hayes this season, posting three points along with 24 PIMs and 50 hits in 36 hits.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash filled in for David Pastrnak on Boston's top line Thursday night in a 1-0 loss to Minnesota. He posted one shot and a minus-1 rating in 17:30 of ice time, while skating alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Nash has posted one goal and two assists in 17 matches this season.

4 Brian Ferlin I.L.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug scored a power play goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. Krug's second period-goal tied the game at one. Unfortunately for the Bruins, they allowed Filip Forsberg to score the game-winner less than 10 minutes later. Krug has three goals and 26 points in 45 games this season. He's scored in back-to-back games and he has 12 points in his last 11 contests.

2 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara picked up his ninth point of the season during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres. Chara is now up to seven helpers as well. Chara hasn't failed to hit double-digits in both assists and points since 2000-01, when he was with the Islanders.

3 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid (upper body) will return Thursday night. Meanwhile the Bruins will be without blueliner Colin Miller due to a lower-body injury. McQuaid is projected to play alongside Torey Krug.

4 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo scored his third goal of the year Tuesday night. He also had four penalty minutes, three blocks, two hits and a plus-2 rating. The rookie blueliner didn't have a point in his previous nine outings, but now he has his ninth point of he season.

5 John-Michael Liles Active

John-Michael Liles will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Liles returned to the Bruins lineup on Sunday, after missing 20 games with a concussion. There's a good chance he's being scratched because Boston just doesn't want to give the veteran too much playing time too soon. The 36-year-old logged 15:14 of ice in his return. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating and one shot on goal. Jimmy Hayes and Joe Morrow are also expected to watch from the press box.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller has not posted a point in 18 games this season, but he isn't concerned. "I'm not a big points guy," said Miller. "I mean, you want to contribute anywhere you can. It just hasn't gone in for me. If anything, I feel I've been more offensive this year than last year. The pucks just haven't gone in. Sometimes the bounces go in and some times they don't. Last year, they did at times. Right now, not just with me but the whole team, the bounces don't seem to be going our way." Miller had 18 points in 71 games in 2015-16.

7 Colin Miller Sidelined

Colin Miller (lower body) will miss Thursday's game. Miller was already regarded as doubtful, but now his unavailability has been confirmed. He has three goals and six points in 34 contests this season.

8 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow could be back in the lineup on Thursday. He has been a healthy scratch for the last 14 games. Colin Miller is doubtful to play because of a lower-body injury and Adam McQuaid's status is unclear after he sustained an upper-body injury on Tuesday.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Sidelined

Tuukka Rask suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's loss to Nashville. Rask left the game in the first period after taking a Roman Josi shot to the neck area. The Bruins have been terrible without Rask, so losing him for an extended period of time wouldn't bode well for their playoff chances.