Semyon Varlamov | Goalie | #1

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/27/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 209
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (23) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Semyon Varlamov is dealing with a groin injury.
Varlamov will miss Friday's contest at the least and is day-to-day beyond that. Spencer Martin has been summoned as a result to serve as Calvin Pickard's understudy. Dec 23 - 4:37 PM
Source: Avalanche.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2111726140653.33656591.9011
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2008WAS632940010132.37159146.9180
2009WAS261527154060652.55718653.9092
2010WAS271560119051582.23759701.9242
2011COL53315126240391362.5915641428.9134
2012COL3519501121036983.021007909.9033
2013COL63364041140631462.4120131867.9272
2014COL57330728200871412.5617911650.9215
2015COL573159272503101482.8117141566.9142
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 23@ CHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22TOR1280100510.711813.7220
Dec 20@ MIN159010022.033331.9390
Dec 18@ WPG0000000.0000.0000
Dec 16FLA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 14PHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 11@ TOR160100011.005251.9810
Dec 10@ MON1330000610.911610.6250
Dec 8@ BOS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 6@ NAS158010044.143228.8750

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Joe Colborne
4Cody McLeod
5Andreas Martinsen
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Jarome Iginla
3Mikko Rantanen
4Blake Comeau
D1Tyson Barrie
2Erik Johnson
3Francois Beauchemin
4Nikita Zadorov
5Fedor Tyutin
6Patrick Wiercioch
7Cody Goloubef
8Eric Gelinas
G1Semyon Varlamov
2Calvin Pickard
3Spencer Martin
 

 