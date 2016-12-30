Player Page

Nick Foligno | Winger | #71

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/31/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (28) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Nick Foligno scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Blue Jackets captain scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and his team never looked back. It was his eighth power play marker of the season. Foligno has been hot of late, as he's scored 13 points in his last 11 contests. He's now up to 15 goals and 36 points in 39 games this season. Josh Anderson and Boone Jenner (SHG) also scored for Columbus. Jan 13 - 11:54 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
381421359377900389.157
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007OTT456390200000044.136
2008OTT81171532-105977002145.117
2009OTT61917266532400283.108
2010OTT82142034-194355003149.094
2011OTT82153247212413003153.098
2012CLM45613196281200269.087
2013CLM7018213959633005111.162
2014CLM7931427316501115003182.170
2015CLM72122537-1453013002149.081
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 10@ CAR1000-10000001.000
Jan 8PHI1101100000111.000
Jan 7NYR1011-22010002.000
Jan 5@ WAS100002000003.000
Jan 3EDM110100000005.200
Dec 31@ MIN101110000003.000
Dec 29@ WPG112310100005.200
Dec 27BOS110100100015.200
Dec 23MON102210010002.000
Dec 22PIT102210010000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brandon Dubinsky
2Sam Gagner
3Alexander Wennberg
4William Karlsson
5Lukas Sedlak
LW1Boone Jenner
2Brandon Saad
3Scott Hartnell
4Matt Calvert
5Markus Hannikainen
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Nick Foligno
3Josh Anderson
4David Clarkson
D1Seth Jones
2Ryan Murray
3Jack Johnson
4Zach Werenski
5David Savard
6Dalton Prout
7Scott Harrington
8Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Anton Forsberg
3Joonas Korpisalo
 

 