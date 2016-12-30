Nick Foligno | Winger | #71

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Brandon Dubinsky Active

Brandon Dubinsky was hard on himself after Thursday's streak ending 5-0 loss to Washington. "Disappointed in myself right now," Dubinsky said. "I’ve got to be better. This was one of my worst big-game performances I’ve had in my career. I can’t be a minus-4, I can’t have that turnover I did, especially in a game where you never know, we score goals in bunches." Had Columbus won that contest it would have tied the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins' winning streak record of 17. While Dubinsky was minus-four, it's worth adding that he also had two shots on goal and seven hits in 13:01 minutes of ice time. It will be interesting to if Dubinsky and the Blue Jackets bounce back Saturday against the Rangers.

2 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner had a couple of assists on Saturday. Gagner is enjoying a renaissance in his career as he has 14 goals and 30 points in 37 games after only eight goals and 16 points last season with the Flyers in 53 contests. Gagner is also a plus-13 after being a combined minus-57 for Edmonton and Arizona in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. It's a nice story for the 27-year-old who had a tough time getting a contract in the off-season before signing on August 1 for $650,000.

3 Alexander Wennberg Active

Alexander Wennberg now owns a four-game point streak. The talented center picked up a pair of goals, giving him those goals and six points during the streak. He has eight goals and 32 points in 34 games so far this season.

4 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson scored his first NHL power play goal Tuesday. The forward is more known for his defensive play, especially killing penalties but he picked up some power play time and quickly converted. He has six goals and 13 points and like everyone else (or so it seems) on the Blue Jackets, he has an excellent plus/minus at plus-10. For the record, it was his 138th career NHL contest.

5 Lukas Sedlak Active

Lukas Sedlak is on the cusp of double-digit points for his career. Sedlak picked up his third goal of the season during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets. He has nine points through the first 32 games of his career.

LW 1 Boone Jenner Active

Boone Jenner recorded an assist in the Blue Jackets' 3-2 shootout win over Los Angeles on Tuesday. Jenner has five goals and 10 points in 30 games. He's taken a big step backwards after finishing 2015-16 with 30 goals and 49 points.

2 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad had two assists Saturday as he ran his points streak to five games. Saad has been a stud this season with 14 goals and 32 points in 35 games. The forward, who was a great acquisition from Chicago in the summer of 2015, has 10 goals and 20 points in his last 20 games. He is a must-own as he potted 31 goals last season so there is a track record.

3 Scott Hartnell Active

Scott Hartnell scored one goal and had an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets lost 5-4 to the New York Rangers Saturday night. Hartnell’s goal came at the 15:57 minute mark of the first. His assist came on Lukas Sedlak’s goal 3:00 minutes into the second. Hartnell has 24 points on the season, but he entered Saturday night’s contest with a four-game streak in which he failed to score a single point. Notably, the last time he scored was against the Bruins December 27th and he has one goal and one assist in that game as well.

4 Matt Calvert Active

Matt Calvert (illness) is expected to play on Friday. That's a pleasant surprise as Calvert was originally regarded as questionable for Friday and Saturday's contests. As it is, it looks like he'll return after only missing one game.

5 Markus Hannikainen Active

Markus Hannikainen was recalled on Thursday from AHL Cleveland. In 24 games for the Monsters this season he's posted nine goals and 14 points. However he's gone pointless in five games with the Blue Jackets this season.

RW 1 Cam Atkinson Active

Cam Atkinson scored his 20th goal of the season in Tuesday's game against Carolina. Atkinson scored less than two minutes into the first period to give his team a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Blue Jackets, they ended up losing the game 5-3. Atkinson was one of the biggest snubs from the All-Star Game rosters that were unveiled today. Not many people expected him to produce at this clip, but he's shown that he can be a solid fantasy producer on a regular basis. The 27-year-old has 40 points in 40 games this season.

2 Nick Foligno Active

Nick Foligno scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Blue Jackets captain scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and his team never looked back. It was his eighth power play marker of the season. Foligno has been hot of late, as he's scored 13 points in his last 11 contests. He's now up to 15 goals and 36 points in 39 games this season. Josh Anderson and Boone Jenner (SHG) also scored for Columbus.

3 Josh Anderson Active

Josh Anderson has shown a lot of promise this season, but to take another next step he needs to be a more consistent producer. "He has seven goals right now, that’s good stuff," said Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella. "But he has to continue to stay on top of himself as far as . . . what it is to be a pro. I’m not sure on that with him. Does it get good to him because he had a good night? Or, does he come back and do it the next game with even more concentration? That’s the key with these young guys. I have a question mark with Josh on that." Anderson had a goal and two assists on Tuesday and also found the back of the net on Friday. Before that though he went four games without a point and he also had an eight-game point drought earlier in the campaign. It's not unusual for young players to go on more severe hot and cold streaks, but he might end up with 40-50 points this season regardless.

4 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) has been placed on long-term injured reserve. He is dealing with a chronic lower-back problem that has him sidelined indefinitely. Clarkson was limited to just 23 games last season and it's not looking good for him already.

D 1 Seth Jones Active

Seth Jones picked up an assist on William Karlsson's power play goal for his 100th career point. The defenseman has settled in nicely in Columbus and is a major reason the Blue Jackets are the best team in the NHL. He has seven goals and 17 points with a plus-eight rating this season in 30 games as he missed six games earlier in the season with a hairline fracture in his foot. He returned on November 21 and the Blue Jackets are 17-1-2 since then.

2 Ryan Murray Active

Ryan Murray (head) will return to the Blue Jackets' lineup on Tuesday. That's not surprising after Murray participated in Monday's practice. He was absent for four straight games. Dalton Prout will probably be scratched as a result of Murray's return.

3 Jack Johnson Active

Jack Johnson scored for only the second time this season Saturday. Johnson, who had 40 points in 2014-15, has only ten points this season as he has lost a lot of playing time on the power play to Zach Werenski and Seth Jones. But he has become a complete player and is an amazing plus-21 this season, giving him plenty of fantasy value. If you need plus/minus and he is available, grab him immediately.

4 Zach Werenski Active

Zach Werenski now owns his first six two-point games of his career. The talented rookie blue liner posted a pair of helpers during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets. Five of his two-point games were with a pair of assists, as well. Werenski now has 18 assists and 24 points in 34 games thus far.

5 David Savard Active

David Savard led the Blue Jackets with five shots on goal Wednesday. The Blue Jackets were shut out for the first time all season as they dropped a 2-0 decision to Calgary. Savard has seen his power play time go down this season with rookie Zach Werenski picking up his slack but Savard has been a solid member of the blueline corps this season. "He doesn't get a lot of attention at that position, and at that position that’s a good thing," coach John Tortorella said. "He’s a foundation guy. You can't win without a guy like that, and he's served that role very well." Savard has a goal and three assists this season so he is not worth having in your fantasy lineup.

6 Dalton Prout Active

Dalton Prout, Scott Harrington and Markus Hannikainen will be scratched against Tampa Bay on Friday. The trio have played just 17 combined games this season for the Blue Jackets, led by Prout's nine. He's posted eight PIMs with 11 blocks and 20 hits while seeing an average of 13:49 time on ice.

7 Scott Harrington Active

The Columbus Blue Jackets scratched Scott Harrington for Tuesday's contest against the Edmonton Oilers. Harringotn hasn't played since Nov. 20. The Blue Jackets have also scratched Dalton Prout and Markus Hannikainen. Neither of the three players have much of any fantasy upside moving forward.

8 Markus Nutivaara Active

Markus Nutivaara scored his first career NHL goal Saturday. The defenseman was a surprise addition to the Blue Jackets blue line during training camp as he made the squad. He has played well for most of the season but has seen his play slip of late with defensive miscues. Nevertheless, he potted his first of the season Saturday and now has two points in 13 games with a plus-two rating. He should not be on your fantasy radar at this time.

G 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Active

Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) will be the Blue Jackets' starter on Friday. Bobrovsky was too sick to play on Tuesday. He has a 26-6-2 record, 2.00 GAA, and .931 save percentage in 34 contests this season.

2 Anton Forsberg Active

Anton Forsberg allowed four goals on 27 shots in Columbus' 5-3 loss to Carolina. Forsberg got the start because Sergei Bobrovsky was out with an illness. Clearly, Bobrovsky shouldn't be worried about losing his job. After rattling off 16 wins in a row, the Blue Jackets have now dropped three of their last four contests. With Curtis McElhinney now in Toronto, there's a good chance Forsberg will be the team's backup goalie.