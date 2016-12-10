Player Page

Andrej Sekera | Defenseman | #2

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/8/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 198
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 3 (71) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Andrej Sekera (illness) won't be available on Thursday.
With Sekera out, Matthew Benning is expected to draw back into the Oilers' lineup. Sekera has four goals and 17 points in 36 contests in 2016-17. Dec 29 - 2:00 PM
Source: Jack Michaels on Twitter
More Andrej Sekera Player News

Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
36413179100510046.087
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006BUF200012000000.000
2007BUF372685160300128.071
2008BUF6931619-11221400184.036
2009BUF494711-160100059.068
2010BUF763262911340600088.034
2011BUF69310133181000088.034
2012BUF3721012-240001033.061
2013CAR74113344420411101142.077
2014LA 7332023-31415010100.030
2015EDM8162430-1512212012155.039
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23@ SJ101110000001.000
Dec 21@ ARI100002000002.000
Dec 19@ STL1011-10000001.000
Dec 17TB1022-10020002.000
Dec 13CLM100000000005.000
Dec 11WPG100010000002.000
Dec 9@ MIN100000000001.000
Dec 8@ PHI111210001003.333
Dec 6@ BUF1011-10010003.000
Dec 4MIN100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Benoit Pouliot
3Taylor Beck
4Patrick Maroon
5Matt Hendricks
RW1Jordan Eberle
2Jesse Puljujarvi
3Leon Draisaitl
4Zack Kassian
5Tyler Pitlick
6Iiro Pakarinen
D1Adam Larsson
2Andrej Sekera
3Oscar Klefbom
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Brandon Davidson
7Eric Gryba
8Mark Fayne
9Matthew Benning
10Andrew Ference
11David Musil
G1Cam Talbot
2Jonas Gustavsson
 

 