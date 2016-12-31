Player Page

Roster

Joe Pavelski | Winger | #8

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (32) / 7/11/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 7 (205) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Joe Pavelski scored two goals on Saturday. In doing so, he reached 600 points in his impressive NHL career.
Pavelski factored into the San Jose Sharks' 6-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings. The Sharks captain now has 281 goals and 600 points in 765 career regular season contests. This pushes him to 37 points in 40 games on the season. Jan 8 - 1:27 AM
More Joe Pavelski Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
39132235101448003130.100
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006SJ 4614142841856003111.126
2007SJ 82192140128810104207.092
2008SJ 80253459546815313266.094
2009SJ 67252651126310115228.110
2010SJ 7420466610241117125282.071
2011SJ 823130611831810102269.115
2012SJ 4816153121056015130.123
2013SJ 8241387923321615113225.182
2014SJ 8237337012291912005261.142
2015SJ 82384078253012160011224.170
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 5MIN110110000004.250
Jan 3LA100000000002.000
Dec 31@ LA1000-10000002.000
Dec 30PHI101110000002.000
Dec 27@ ANA101100000001.000
Dec 23EDM111202100004.250
Dec 20CAL102230000004.000
Dec 18@ CHI110100000003.333
Dec 16@ MON100000000004.000
Dec 14@ OTT110110000006.167

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Patrick Marleau
4Chris Tierney
5Micheal Haley
LW1Tomas Hertl
2Mikkel Boedker
3Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Tommy Wingels
5Timo Meier
6Kevin Labanc
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7Mirco Mueller
8David Schlemko
9Tim Heed
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 